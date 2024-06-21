Italian, Pizza
Piccolo's - MA
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Preparing Delicious Italian Cuisine to Our Friends in Worcester for over 20 Years. If you're looking for the best Italian Restaurant in Worcester look no further than Piccolo's. A fine dining establishment serving up all your favorite dishes. Conveniently located on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester and just minutes from the Mass Pike and 495, Piccolo's takes pride in serving up Worcesters finest Italian Dining.
157 Shrewsbury St, Worcester, MA 01604