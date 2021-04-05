A map showing the location of Pick A Bagel- W 31st 132 west 31 streetView gallery

Pick A Bagel- W 31st 132 west 31 street

review star

No reviews yet

132 west 31 street

New York, NY 10001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Bagel

Bagel

$1.50

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Half Dozen

$9.00

Baker's Dozen

$15.00

Classic Sandwiches

The Classic

$13.95

Clinton Street

$11.95

Lion's Favorite

$12.95

Pastrami Reuben

$13.95

The Hudson

$9.00

The West Side

$9.00

Tuna Melt

$9.50

The New Yorker

$13.50

Essex Street

$12.95

The Nussbaum

$12.95

Turkey Sandwich

$5.50

Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Pastrami Sandwich

$8.50

Avocado Sandwich

$4.50

Bacon Sandwich

$3.50

Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

BLT

$7.00

Egg Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.75

Bacon & Egg

$5.25

Egg & Cheese

$5.25

Egg Sandwich

$3.50

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.75

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.75

Turkey Egg & Cheese

$6.75

Lox, Egg & Onion

$8.25

Pastrami & Egg

$8.25

Avocado, Egg & Cheese

$6.75

2 HB Eggs

$2.75

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Eggs (2)

$2.50

Egg Whites Side (3)

$3.00

Spreads

Tuna Salad

$8.95

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Egg Salad

$7.95

Baked Salmon Salad

$9.95

Whitefish Salad

$10.95

Tuna Salad LB

$3.50+

Chicken Salad LB

$3.75+

Egg Salad LB

$3.50+

Baked Salmon LB

$4.50+

White Fish Salad LB

$4.50+

Sliced Nova LB

$12.00+

LB Schmears

Classic Cream Cheese

Scallion Cream Cheese

$0.50

Vegetable Cream Cheese

$0.50

Butter

Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese

$0.50

Lox Spread

$1.00

Lox Scallion

$1.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$0.50

Jalapeno Caper

$0.50

Walnut Cream Cheese

$0.50

Horseradish Pickle

$0.50

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Tofu Cream Cheese

$0.50

Tofu Scallion Cream Cheese

$0.50

Tofu Veggie Cream Cheese

$0.50

Pastries

Chips

$1.00

Crumb Cake

$4.00

Black & White Cookie

$3.00

GF Granola Bar

$3.25

GF Rice Krisy

$3.75

GF Brownies

$3.75

Babka Loaf

$9.95

Sliced Babka

$2.75

Sliced Pound Cake

$2.50

Marble Pound Cake

$2.50

Bearded Bros Bar

$2.99

Brody's Barkery Treat

$1.00

Fruit & Yogurt

Fruit Salad

$5.50

House made Granola

$5.50

Fruit

$1.00

Berry Oats

$4.95

Watermelon Salad

$9.00

Hot Coffees

Sm. Coffee

$2.75

Lg. Coffee

$3.25

Sm Latte

$4.00

Lg Latte

$4.50

Hot Tea Sm

$2.75

Hot Tea Lg

$3.25

Sm Cappuccino

$4.00

Lg Cappuccino

$4.50

Sm Chai

$4.00

Lg Chai Latte

$4.50

Sm Dirty Chai

$5.75

Lg Dirty Chai

$6.00

Sm Au Lait

$3.00

Lg Au Lait

$3.50

Sm Mocha

$4.75

Lg Mocha

$5.25

Sm Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Lg Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Sm Matcha

$4.75

Lg Matcha

$5.25

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso Over Ice

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$3.75

Sm Americano

$3.75

Lg Americano

$4.00

Free Coffee!

Extra Matcha

$1.50

Iced Coffees

Sm Ice Coffee

$3.25

Lg Ice Coffee

$3.75

Cold Brew Sm

$4.25

Cold Brew Lg

$5.75

Sm Iced Tea

$3.25

Lg Iced Tea

$4.00

Sm Ice Latte

$4.25

Lg Ice Latte

$4.75

SmIced Americano

$4.25

Lg Iced Americano

$4.50

Sm Ice Cappuccino

$4.25

Lg Ice Cappuccino

$4.75

Sm Ice Chai

$4.50

Lg Ice Chai

$4.75

Sm Iced Dirty Chai

$6.00

Lg Iced Dirty Chai

$6.50

Sm Iced Mocha

$4.50

Lg Iced Mocha

$4.75

Iced Sm Matcha

$5.00

Lg Iced Matcha

$5.50

Cold Drinks

Can Soda

$1.50

Spindrift

$2.50

Martenilli

$3.95

Draft Lattee

$4.00

Poland Spring

$1.00

Fiji 1L

$4.00

Fiji 16oz

$2.50

Fresh OJ

$5.00

Natalie's OJ

$4.75

Tropicana

$2.75

Choc Nesquick

$2.75

Cup Of Milk

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

132 west 31 street, New York, NY 10001

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tir Na Nog, Penn Station
orange starNo Reviews
254 W 31st Street New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Fresca Bowl & Poke Make 5th Ave NY
orange starNo Reviews
261 5th Avenue\nSuite 101 New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Cafe China - 傾國傾城
orange starNo Reviews
59 W. 37th Street New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! Time Square
orange starNo Reviews
273 West 38th Street New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Zucker's Bagels Bryant Park
orange starNo Reviews
1065 Sixth Avenue New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Sophie's Cuban - Bryant Park
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Avenue Of The Americas New york, NY 10018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Sticky's Finger Joint - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 2,510
598 9th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Kochi - 652 10th Ave
orange star5.0 • 2,459
652 10th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Little Pie Company
orange star4.4 • 1,914
424 W 43rd St New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
The Harrow New York - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 512
720 10th Ave New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Sesamo
orange star4.1 • 508
764 10th Avenue New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Norma Gastronomia Siciliana
orange star4.5 • 21
801 9th Avenue New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
NoHo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Alphabet City
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston