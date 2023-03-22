Pick'em Up Coffee Joe Brick & Motar

Restaurant header imageView gallery

5 Main St Commercial Point, OH 43146

Commercial Point, OH 43116

PICK'EM UP JOE COFFEE CO.

HOT COFFEE

HOT Latte

$3.50+

HOT Mocha

$3.75+

Americano HOT

$2.75+

Baby Cino

$1.50

Cappuccino HOT

$3.50+

HOT Caramel Mocha

$3.75+

HOT Chai Latte

$4.75

Cortado

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.50

Flat White

$3.75

HOT Macchiato

$3.50

HOT Matcha Latte

$5.50

Pour Over

$4.50

Strawberry Delight

$3.75+

Tea

$2.75+

Toasted Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

SPICED MAPLE LATTE *HOT*

$3.75+Out of stock

SPICED PUMPKIN LATTE **HOT

$4.00+Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha

Out of stock

ICED COFFEE

Torani flavors and spices

ICED AMERICANO

$4.25+

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$5.00+

ICED CARAMEL MACHIATO

$5.50+

ICED SALTED CARAMEL MOCHA

$5.50+

ICED COLD BREW

$4.50+

ICED HANDCRAFTED CHOCOLATE MILK

$5.00+

ICED LATTE

$5.00+

ICED MOCHA

$5.50+

Chocolate drizzle with, cocoa, espresso and whipped cream topping

ICED SPICED VANILLA CREAM MATCHA

$5.50+

ICED STRAWBERRY DELIGHT

$5.25+

ICED CHAI LATTE

$5.50+

ICED THE IRISH

$5.50+

ICED SPICED MAPLE

$5.25+Out of stock

ICED SPICED PUMPKIN LATTE

$5.50+Out of stock

FOOD

Affogato

$6.75
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.75
Cookie

Cookie

$2.75

Salted Caramel Chocolate Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Joe Bites

$3.75

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Scone

$4.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.75+Out of stock

Bottled

Bottled Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

AHA Blueberry & Pomegrante

$2.25

AHA Lime & Watermelon

$2.25

Apppe Juice

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Grab & Go

Gum

$1.50

Granola Bar Nature Valley

$1.25

GOGO Squeeze

$1.25

Nuts

$1.50

Bananas

$1.00

Takis Chips

$1.50

Event Special/Party Menu

1 Gallon of coffee - Guatemala Ethiopian Blend

$18.00

1 Gallon- Single Origin Mexican Chiapas

$20.00

Merch

Candle

Candle $13.50

$13.50

Coffee Bean Studs. $7.99

$7.99

Coffee Cup Studs $7.99

$7.99

2 Pack Studs $13.99

$13.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
5 Main St Commercial Point, OH 43146, Commercial Point, OH 43116

