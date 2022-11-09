Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream

PICK-QUICK Auburn

801 Reviews

$

1132 Auburn Way North

Auburn, WA 98002

French Fries
Deluxe Cheeseburger
Original Cheeseburger

Burgers

Fresh, Natural, Painted Hills Grass-Fed Beef
Deluxe Cheeseburger

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$8.19+

Kraft American Cheese, Leaves of Lettuce, Slices of Tomato & Onion, Pickles & PICK-QUICK Sauce

Deluxe Hamburger

Deluxe Hamburger

$6.99+

Leaves of Lettuce, Slices of Tomato & Onion, Pickles & PICK-QUICK Sauce

Original Cheeseburger

Original Cheeseburger

$6.69+

Kraft American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles

Original Hamburger

Original Hamburger

$5.49+

Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles

Puppy Patty

$1.69

Hot Dogs

Fresh, Kosher, All Beef Franks Made From Premium Cuts
Deluxe Hot Dog

Deluxe Hot Dog

$5.55+

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & PICK-QUICK Sauce

Original Hot Dog

Original Hot Dog

$3.95+

Mustard

Fries

Hand Cut from Fresh, No. 1, Potatoes
French Fries

French Fries

$3.45
Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$5.89

Cheddar Cheese & Diced Onion

Extra

PICK-QUICK Sauce

PICK-QUICK Sauce

$0.65
Tartar Sauce

Tartar Sauce

$0.65
Ranch Sauce

Ranch Sauce

$0.65

Side Ketchup

Chili (cup)

$3.45

Grilled Cheese

$1.99

Ice Cream

Real, Natural, Snoqualmie Ice Cream in Vanilla & Chocolate
Vanilla Cone

Vanilla Cone

$2.29
Chocolate Cone

Chocolate Cone

$2.29
Swirl Cone

Swirl Cone

$2.29
Dipped Vanilla Cone

Dipped Vanilla Cone

$2.75
Dipped Chocolate Cone

Dipped Chocolate Cone

$2.75
Dipped Swirl Cone

Dipped Swirl Cone

$2.75
Hot Fudge Sundae

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.25

16oz Float

$3.49

24oz Float

$3.99

Shake

Real, Natural, Snoqualmie Ice Cream, Hand Mixed

Vanilla Shake

$4.79+

Chocolate Shake

$4.79+

Strawberry Shake

$4.79+

Banana Shake

$4.79+

Root Beer Shake

$4.79+

Almond Roca Shake

$5.54+

Cold Brew Coffee Shake

$5.54+

Mocha Shake

$5.54+

Caramel Shake

$5.54+

Hot Fudge Shake

$5.54+

Mountain Blackberry Shake

$5.54+

Oreo Cookie Shake

$5.54+

Reese's Peanut Butter Shake

$5.54+

Mint Shake

$4.79+

Chocolate Mint Shake

$4.79+

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$5.54+

Malt

Real, Natural, Snoqualmie Ice Cream, Hand Mixed

Vanilla Malt

$5.19+

Chocolate Malt

$5.19+

Strawberry Malt

$5.19+

Banana Malt

$5.19+

Root Beer Malt

$5.19+

Almond Roca Malt

$5.94+

Cold Brew Coffee Malt

$5.94+

Mocha Malt

$5.94+

Caramel Malt

$5.94+

Hot Fudge Malt

$5.94+

Mountain Blackberry Malt

$5.94+

Oreo Cookie Malt

$5.94+

Reese's Peanut Butter Malt

$5.94+

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.25+

Diet Coke

$2.25+

Root Beer

$2.25+

Mr. Pibb

$2.25+

Green River

$2.25+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Sprite

$2.25+

Cherry Coke

$2.25+

Bottled Water

$1.55

Darigold Milk

$1.89+

Coffee

$1.75+Out of stock

Water Cup

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Made to Order and Ready When You Are!

Website

Location

1132 Auburn Way North, Auburn, WA 98002

Directions

Gallery
PICK-QUICK Drive In image
PICK-QUICK Drive In image
PICK-QUICK Drive In image
PICK-QUICK Drive In image

