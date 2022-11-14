Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich

385 Reviews

$

6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210

West Des Moines, IA 50266

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Avocado
Greek
Chicken Tortilla

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto

$6.90

Oven-roasted sliced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy brown mustard, and pesto. Served on your choice of bread.

Super Salami

$6.90

Cured Salami, provlone cheese, spicy brown mustard, roasted red peppers, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.

Turkey Club

$6.90

Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy brown mustard. Served on your choice of bread.

Italian Pesto

$7.15

Cured salami, spicy grilled capicola, Black Forest ham, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy brown mustard, and pesto. Served on your choice of bread and with your choice of cheese.

Blazing BLT

$6.90

Spicy grilled capicola, mozzarella cheese, hot cherry peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy brown mustard. Served on your choice of bread.

Sandwiches

Numero Uno

Numero Uno

$6.40

Black Forest ham, cured salami, prosciutto, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes, topped with our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.

BLT

BLT

$6.35

Spicy grilled capicola, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of bread.

That's Italian

That's Italian

$6.40

Roasted bell peppers with melted provolone cheese on top of prosciutto, cured salami and Black Forest ham with our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.

Meatball

Meatball

$6.30

Charbroiled meatballs simmered in marinara sauce, topped with provolone cheese. Served on your choice of bread.

Ham & Swiss

Ham & Swiss

$6.30

Premium Black Forest ham with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$6.75

Premium roast beef with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our special bistro sauce. Served on your choice of bread.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$8.00

Pastrami, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island. 50% more meat than our other sandwiches. Served on your choice of bread. Recommended bread is Marble Rye.

Classic Club

Classic Club

$6.35

Black Forest ham, grilled capicola, oven-roasted turkey, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of bread.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$6.30

Dill cream cheese, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, marinated tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served on your choice of bread.

Turkey

Turkey

$6.30

Oven-roasted turkey topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our special dressing. Served on your choice of bread.

Roasted Chicken Breast

Roasted Chicken Breast

$6.50

Oven-roasted sliced chicken breast with melted Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of bread.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$6.40

Premium albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on your choice of bread.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$6.45

Premium white meat chicken with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.

Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$6.50

Oven-roasted turkey with melted provolone cheese, avocado spread, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$6.45

Egg salad, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$6.50

Oven-roasted sliced chicken breast, black forest ham, Swiss, tomatoes and honey mustard. Served on your choice of bread.

Create Your Own Sandwich

$6.65

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$3.95+

Grated Asiago cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.

Garden

Garden

$3.95+

Tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini and croutons with your choice of dressing. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.

BLT

BLT

$5.10+

Grilled capicola, tomatoes, croutons and ranch dressing. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.

Greek

Greek

$5.10+

Feta cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, pepperoncini, croutons and feta vinaigrette. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.

Oriental Empress

Oriental Empress

$5.75+

Mandarin oranges, onions, almond slivers and chow mein noodles with sesame ginger dressing. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$5.95+

Our Caesar salad, topped with grilled chicken and Caesar dressing. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.

Chicken Pecan

Chicken Pecan

$6.00+

Tomatoes, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, capicola and chopped pecans with honey mustard dressing. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.

Create Your Own Salad

$5.75+

Soups

Chicken Tortilla

$3.10+

Broccoli Cheese

$3.10+Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$3.10+

Cheeseburger Chowder

$3.10+Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.10+

Potato Cheddar

$3.10+

Chicken Gumbo (Gluten Free)

$3.10+Out of stock

Beef Barley

$3.10+

Chili

$3.75+

Poblano White Cheddar

$4.50+Out of stock

Lasagna

$4.50+Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$3.75+Out of stock

Side Items

Chips

$1.35
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$1.35
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$1.35

Mandarin Oranges

$1.35
Asiago Cheese Bread

Asiago Cheese Bread

$1.35
Pickle Spear

Pickle Spear

$0.50
Regular Lays Chips

Regular Lays Chips

$1.35
Baked Lays Chips

Baked Lays Chips

$1.35
BBQ Lays Chips

BBQ Lays Chips

$1.35
Baked BBQ Lays Chips

Baked BBQ Lays Chips

$1.35
Doritos

Doritos

$1.35
Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles

Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles

$1.35
Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Chips

Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Chips

$1.35
Sea Salt Kettle Chips

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$1.35
BBQ Kettle Chips

BBQ Kettle Chips

$1.35
Jalapeno Kettle Chips

Jalapeno Kettle Chips

$1.35

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.40
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.40

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.75
Scotcharoo

Scotcharoo

$1.55
White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie

$2.00

Made with sweet cream, butter & the finest white chocolate, loaded with sweet & tart cranberries.

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.00

Real white chocolate chips, macadamia nuts and fresh natural ingredients make this cookie the epitome of good taste!

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00

Our luscious 100% real butter Chocolate Chunk cookie made with all natural ingredients, loaded with rich gourmet chocolate chunks.

Heathbar Crunch Cookie

Heathbar Crunch Cookie

$2.00

All natural, all butter cookie gets the royal treatment with chunks of real Heath Bar for the perfect crunch of toffee & blast of chocolate.

Lemon Cooler Cookie

Lemon Cooler Cookie

$2.00

A delightful & refreshing lemon cookie made with 100% real butter, white chocolate, coconut & natural lemon.

Brownie

$1.55

Extras

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Specialty Wraps

Spicy Tuna Salad Wrap

$6.90

Tuna salad, romaine lettuce, avocado spread, jalapenos, green peppers, and onions.

Southwestern Chicken Wrap

$6.90

Sliced chicken breast, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, and black bean and corn salsa mayo.

Turkey Bacon Aioli Wrap

$6.90

Oven roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, provolone, and aioli.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.90

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, grated asiago cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Drinks

Bottled Coke

$2.25

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.55

Fountain Drink

$2.10

"Dirty" Sodas (Made with Sprite, Vanilla Coffee Creamer, and Monin flavoring)

Caramel Apple

$4.00

Green Apple and Caramel

Desert Sunset

$4.00

Desert Pear, Raspberry, and Watermelon

Green Sangria

$4.00

Green Apple, Pineapple, and Key Lime

Hawaiian Sunrise

$4.00

Hawaiian, Strawberry, and Coconut

Peach Ring

$4.00

Hawaiian, Orange, and Stone Fruit

Pina Colada

$4.00

Pineapple and Coconut

Stars and Stripes

$4.00

Strawberry and Blueberry

Stoned Melon

$4.00

Watermelon, Cantaloupe, and Stone Fruit

Summer Nights

$4.00

Desert Pear and Blueberry

Surf's Up

$4.00

Blue Raspberry, Coconut, and Hawaiian

Create A Drink

$4.00

Bagged Lunches

Numero Uno

$9.00

Black Forest ham, cured salami, prosciutto, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes, topped with our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.

BLT

$8.95

Spicy grilled capicola, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of bread.

That's Italian

$9.00

Roasted bell peppers with melted provolone cheese on top of prosciutto, cured salami and Black Forest ham with our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.

Meatball

$8.90

Charbroiled meatballs simmered in marinara sauce, topped with provolone cheese. Served on your choice of bread.

Ham & Swiss

$8.90

Premium Black Forest ham with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.

Roast Beef

$9.35

Premium roast beef with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our special bistro sauce. Served on your choice of bread.

Pastrami Reuben

$10.60

Pastrami, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island. 50% more meat than our other sandwiches. Served on your choice of bread. Recommended bread is Marble Rye.

Classic Club

$8.95

Black Forest ham, grilled capicola, oven-roasted turkey, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of bread.

Vegetarian

$8.90

Dill cream cheese, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, marinated tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served on your choice of bread.

Turkey

$8.90

Oven-roasted turkey topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our special dressing. Served on your choice of bread.

Roasted Chicken Breast

$8.90

Oven-roasted sliced chicken breast with melted Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of bread.

Tuna

$9.00

Premium albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on your choice of bread.

Chicken Salad

$9.05

Premium white meat chicken with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.

Turkey Avocado

$9.10

Oven-roasted turkey with melted provolone cheese, avocado spread, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.

Egg Salad

$9.05

Egg salad, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.10

Oven-roasted sliced chicken breast, black forest ham, Swiss, tomatoes and honey mustard. Served on your choice of bread.

Create Your Own Sandwich

$9.25

Spicy Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.50

Tuna salad, romaine lettuce, avocado spread, jalapenos, green peppers, and onions.

Southwestern Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Sliced chicken breast, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, and black bean and corn salsa mayo.

Turkey Bacon Aioli Wrap

$9.50

Oven roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, provolone, and aioli.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, grated asiago cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Pesto

$9.50

Oven-roasted sliced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy brown mustard, and pesto. Served on your choice of bread.

Super Salami

$9.50

Cured Salami, provolone cheese, spicy brown mustard, roasted red peppers, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.

Catering

Premium Sandwich Platter

$61.00

Sandwich Buffet

$97.00

Your choice of 10 assorted 4 inch sandwiches, treats, and chips. Served with a garden salad for 10 with ranch.

Chef's Tray

$82.00

Everything you need to make your own sandwiches. Includes blackforest ham, oven roasted turkey, roast beef, provolone, cheddar, and swiss cheeses. Includes 24 half size sandwich portions of bread.

Tea Sandwich Tray

$31.00

Your choice of bite sized sandwiches on quartered sliced white bread. Each sandwich includes only what is listed. No additional veggies or sauces. Serves 6 people.

Meatball Tray

$62.00

Enough meatballs for 10 people. Served with toasted bread and provolone on the side.

Italian Meat and Cheese Tray

$82.00

Everything you need to make your own Italian style sandwiches. Includes prosciutto, capicola, salami, provolone, cheddar, and swiss cheeses. Includes 24 half size sandwich portions of bread.

Garden for Group w/ Ranch

$50.00

Caesar Salad for Group w/ Caesar

$50.00

Pasta Salad Bowl

$51.00

Potato Salad Bowl

$51.00

Pot of Soup

$48.00

1 Dozen Mixed Cookies or Bars

$15.50

Cookie Packs

12 Pack Try Them All

$16.00

A variety of 12 freshly baked year-round gourmet cookies: Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Heath Bar, Lemon Cooler, Spiced Oatmeal Raisin

6 Pack Try Them All

$9.00

A variety of 6 freshly baked year-round gourmet cookies: Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Heath Bar, Lemon Cooler, Spiced Oatmeal Raisin

12 Pack Build Your Own

$16.00

6 Pack Build Your Own

$9.00

3 Pack Build Your Own

$5.00

Potato Salad

1 lb Potato Salad

$5.00

2 lb Potato Salad

$10.00

Macaroni Salad

1 lb Macaroni Salad

$5.00

2 lb Macaroni Salad

$10.00

Egg Salad

1 lb Egg Salad

$7.00

2 lb Egg Salad

$14.00

Chicken Salad

1 lb Chicken Salad

$7.00

2 lb Chicken Salad

$14.00

Tuna Salad

1 lb Tuna Salad

$7.00

2 lb Tuna Salad

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Directions

Gallery
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich image
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich image

