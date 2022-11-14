- Home
- /
- West Des Moines
- /
- Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
385 Reviews
$
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specialty Sandwiches
Chicken Pesto
Oven-roasted sliced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy brown mustard, and pesto. Served on your choice of bread.
Super Salami
Cured Salami, provlone cheese, spicy brown mustard, roasted red peppers, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.
Turkey Club
Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy brown mustard. Served on your choice of bread.
Italian Pesto
Cured salami, spicy grilled capicola, Black Forest ham, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy brown mustard, and pesto. Served on your choice of bread and with your choice of cheese.
Blazing BLT
Spicy grilled capicola, mozzarella cheese, hot cherry peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy brown mustard. Served on your choice of bread.
Sandwiches
Numero Uno
Black Forest ham, cured salami, prosciutto, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes, topped with our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.
BLT
Spicy grilled capicola, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of bread.
That's Italian
Roasted bell peppers with melted provolone cheese on top of prosciutto, cured salami and Black Forest ham with our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.
Meatball
Charbroiled meatballs simmered in marinara sauce, topped with provolone cheese. Served on your choice of bread.
Ham & Swiss
Premium Black Forest ham with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.
Roast Beef
Premium roast beef with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our special bistro sauce. Served on your choice of bread.
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island. 50% more meat than our other sandwiches. Served on your choice of bread. Recommended bread is Marble Rye.
Classic Club
Black Forest ham, grilled capicola, oven-roasted turkey, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of bread.
Vegetarian
Dill cream cheese, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, marinated tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served on your choice of bread.
Turkey
Oven-roasted turkey topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our special dressing. Served on your choice of bread.
Roasted Chicken Breast
Oven-roasted sliced chicken breast with melted Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of bread.
Tuna Salad
Premium albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on your choice of bread.
Chicken Salad
Premium white meat chicken with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.
Turkey Avocado
Oven-roasted turkey with melted provolone cheese, avocado spread, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.
Egg Salad
Egg salad, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Oven-roasted sliced chicken breast, black forest ham, Swiss, tomatoes and honey mustard. Served on your choice of bread.
Create Your Own Sandwich
Salads
Caesar
Grated Asiago cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.
Garden
Tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini and croutons with your choice of dressing. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.
BLT
Grilled capicola, tomatoes, croutons and ranch dressing. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.
Greek
Feta cheese, tomatoes, black olives, onions, pepperoncini, croutons and feta vinaigrette. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.
Oriental Empress
Mandarin oranges, onions, almond slivers and chow mein noodles with sesame ginger dressing. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.
Chicken Caesar
Our Caesar salad, topped with grilled chicken and Caesar dressing. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.
Chicken Pecan
Tomatoes, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, capicola and chopped pecans with honey mustard dressing. Served on fresh, crisp romaine lettuce.
Create Your Own Salad
Soups
Chicken Tortilla
Broccoli Cheese
Chicken Noodle
Cheeseburger Chowder
Loaded Baked Potato
Potato Cheddar
Chicken Gumbo (Gluten Free)
Beef Barley
Chili
Poblano White Cheddar
Lasagna
Lobster Bisque
Side Items
Chips
Potato Salad
Macaroni Salad
Mandarin Oranges
Asiago Cheese Bread
Pickle Spear
Regular Lays Chips
Baked Lays Chips
BBQ Lays Chips
Baked BBQ Lays Chips
Doritos
Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles
Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Chips
Sea Salt Kettle Chips
BBQ Kettle Chips
Jalapeno Kettle Chips
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Scotcharoo
White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie
Made with sweet cream, butter & the finest white chocolate, loaded with sweet & tart cranberries.
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie
Real white chocolate chips, macadamia nuts and fresh natural ingredients make this cookie the epitome of good taste!
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Our luscious 100% real butter Chocolate Chunk cookie made with all natural ingredients, loaded with rich gourmet chocolate chunks.
Heathbar Crunch Cookie
All natural, all butter cookie gets the royal treatment with chunks of real Heath Bar for the perfect crunch of toffee & blast of chocolate.
Lemon Cooler Cookie
A delightful & refreshing lemon cookie made with 100% real butter, white chocolate, coconut & natural lemon.
Brownie
Specialty Wraps
Spicy Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna salad, romaine lettuce, avocado spread, jalapenos, green peppers, and onions.
Southwestern Chicken Wrap
Sliced chicken breast, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, and black bean and corn salsa mayo.
Turkey Bacon Aioli Wrap
Oven roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, provolone, and aioli.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, grated asiago cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
"Dirty" Sodas (Made with Sprite, Vanilla Coffee Creamer, and Monin flavoring)
Caramel Apple
Green Apple and Caramel
Desert Sunset
Desert Pear, Raspberry, and Watermelon
Green Sangria
Green Apple, Pineapple, and Key Lime
Hawaiian Sunrise
Hawaiian, Strawberry, and Coconut
Peach Ring
Hawaiian, Orange, and Stone Fruit
Pina Colada
Pineapple and Coconut
Stars and Stripes
Strawberry and Blueberry
Stoned Melon
Watermelon, Cantaloupe, and Stone Fruit
Summer Nights
Desert Pear and Blueberry
Surf's Up
Blue Raspberry, Coconut, and Hawaiian
Create A Drink
Bagged Lunches
Numero Uno
Black Forest ham, cured salami, prosciutto, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes, topped with our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.
BLT
Spicy grilled capicola, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of bread.
That's Italian
Roasted bell peppers with melted provolone cheese on top of prosciutto, cured salami and Black Forest ham with our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.
Meatball
Charbroiled meatballs simmered in marinara sauce, topped with provolone cheese. Served on your choice of bread.
Ham & Swiss
Premium Black Forest ham with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our signature Italian dressing. Served on your choice of bread.
Roast Beef
Premium roast beef with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our special bistro sauce. Served on your choice of bread.
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island. 50% more meat than our other sandwiches. Served on your choice of bread. Recommended bread is Marble Rye.
Classic Club
Black Forest ham, grilled capicola, oven-roasted turkey, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of bread.
Vegetarian
Dill cream cheese, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, marinated tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served on your choice of bread.
Turkey
Oven-roasted turkey topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our special dressing. Served on your choice of bread.
Roasted Chicken Breast
Oven-roasted sliced chicken breast with melted Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayonnaise. Served on your choice of bread.
Tuna
Premium albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served on your choice of bread.
Chicken Salad
Premium white meat chicken with lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.
Turkey Avocado
Oven-roasted turkey with melted provolone cheese, avocado spread, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.
Egg Salad
Egg salad, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Oven-roasted sliced chicken breast, black forest ham, Swiss, tomatoes and honey mustard. Served on your choice of bread.
Create Your Own Sandwich
Spicy Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna salad, romaine lettuce, avocado spread, jalapenos, green peppers, and onions.
Southwestern Chicken Wrap
Sliced chicken breast, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, and black bean and corn salsa mayo.
Turkey Bacon Aioli Wrap
Oven roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, provolone, and aioli.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, grated asiago cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Pesto
Oven-roasted sliced chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, spicy brown mustard, and pesto. Served on your choice of bread.
Super Salami
Cured Salami, provolone cheese, spicy brown mustard, roasted red peppers, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served on your choice of bread.
Catering
Premium Sandwich Platter
Sandwich Buffet
Your choice of 10 assorted 4 inch sandwiches, treats, and chips. Served with a garden salad for 10 with ranch.
Chef's Tray
Everything you need to make your own sandwiches. Includes blackforest ham, oven roasted turkey, roast beef, provolone, cheddar, and swiss cheeses. Includes 24 half size sandwich portions of bread.
Tea Sandwich Tray
Your choice of bite sized sandwiches on quartered sliced white bread. Each sandwich includes only what is listed. No additional veggies or sauces. Serves 6 people.
Meatball Tray
Enough meatballs for 10 people. Served with toasted bread and provolone on the side.
Italian Meat and Cheese Tray
Everything you need to make your own Italian style sandwiches. Includes prosciutto, capicola, salami, provolone, cheddar, and swiss cheeses. Includes 24 half size sandwich portions of bread.
Garden for Group w/ Ranch
Caesar Salad for Group w/ Caesar
Pasta Salad Bowl
Potato Salad Bowl
Pot of Soup
1 Dozen Mixed Cookies or Bars
Cookie Packs
12 Pack Try Them All
A variety of 12 freshly baked year-round gourmet cookies: Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Heath Bar, Lemon Cooler, Spiced Oatmeal Raisin
6 Pack Try Them All
A variety of 6 freshly baked year-round gourmet cookies: Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Heath Bar, Lemon Cooler, Spiced Oatmeal Raisin
12 Pack Build Your Own
6 Pack Build Your Own
3 Pack Build Your Own
Potato Salad
Macaroni Salad
Chicken Salad
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210, West Des Moines, IA 50266