FOCO Pickle Barrel

122 West Laurel Street

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Food

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with your choice of a regular or spicy pickle. GF Hoagie available for a $2 uncharge.
Balboa

Balboa

$13.95

Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Onion Jam, Marinara on the side

Big Chicken

Big Chicken

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Ranch

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$10.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo on Sourdough

Charlotte's Shenandoah Shuffle

Charlotte's Shenandoah Shuffle

$13.95

Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Coleslaw, Pickles, 1000 Island Dressing

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Lemon Garlic Aioli

Christy Special

Christy Special

$12.95

Grilled Havarti Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado, Lettuce, Vinaigrette

Cuban

Cuban

$13.95

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Dijonnaise, Pickles

Funky Punky

Funky Punky

$13.95

Grilled Turkey, Provolone, Onions, Avocado, Tomatoes, Mayo, Salsa

Hop-sing

Hop-sing

$12.95

Grilled Turkey, Salami, Ham, Mozzarella, Marinara on the side

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Roast Beef, Provolone, Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Lemon Garlic Aioli

Reuben

Reuben

$12.95

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing on Rye

Tobin's Tummy Pleaser

Tobin's Tummy Pleaser

$12.95

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onion Jam, Mayo

Toonces

Toonces

$13.95

Grilled Turkey, Havarti, Avocado, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

Sicilian Kiss

Sicilian Kiss

$13.95

Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone, Onions, Banana Peppers, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$12.95

Black Bean & Mushroom Veggie Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Avocado, Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Onions on Sourdough

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper Jack, Herb Aioli on Sourdough

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$8.95

Peanut Butter and Strawberry Preserves on Sourdough

Rotating Legacy Sandwich

Rotating Legacy Sandwich

$13.95

Weekly Throwback Sandwich

Salads

Cajun Chicken Salad

Cajun Chicken Salad

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Pepperjack, Tomato, Onion, Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Celery, Onions, Green Peppers, Shredded Carrot

Soups

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$5.95
Cheesy Potato Soup

Cheesy Potato Soup

$5.95
Rotating Soup

Rotating Soup

$5.95

Sides

Chips

Chips

$3.00
Side of Homemade Pickles

Side of Homemade Pickles

$2.95

Side of 4 extra Pickles

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$7.95
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.95
Homefries

Homefries

$5.95

Potatoes Sauteed with Green Peppers and Onions

Coleslaw

$2.95
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$5.95
Cheesy Potato Soup

Cheesy Potato Soup

$5.95

Desserts

Cookie

$3.00

Brownie

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Tommy Knocker Rootbeer

$5.00

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy your favorite FoCo sandwich shop.

Location

122 West Laurel Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

