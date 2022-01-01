Pickleball Food Pub 7647 W. 88th Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Featuring 8 indoor pickleball courts, ping pong, cornhole and a full bar!
Location
7647 W. 88th Ave, Arvada, CO 80005
