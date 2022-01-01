  • Home
Pickleball Food Pub 7647 W. 88th Ave

7647 W. 88th Ave

Arvada, CO 80005

Order Again

Pro $hop

Hero, Diadem (Blue or Orange)

$60.00

7.6 oz, fiberglass

Riptide, Diadem (Teal or Yellow)

$100.00

7.6 oz, fiberglass

Iconic, Diadem (White)

$120.00

7.7 oz, fiberglass

IconicMiami, Diadem

$120.00

8 oz, fiberglass

Warrior, Diadem

$160.00

8.5 oz, fiberglass

Bolt, Prolite

$60.00

7.4 oz, entry level

Illuminate2.0, Prolite

$75.00

7.4 oz, entry level

Crush Powerspin 2.0, Prolite

$120.00

7 7/8 oz, polymore

Rival Powerspin 2.0, Prolite

$125.00

7 7/8 oz?, composite

Rebel Powerspin, Prolite

$125.00

7.9 oz, composite

Erne

$100.00

Third Shot Drop, Custom

$225.00

Skort (Shirt and Skirt Combo)

$75.00

Pickleball, Duraflex40

$3.00

Secret Menu

Classified Cocktail

$8.00

Ladies Special

Queen of the Court

$7.50

Hawaiian Volley

$5.00

Ice Cream Alcohol

Black Cherry

$6.00

Butter Peakon

$6.00

Food

Wrap

$6.50

Slice Pizza

$4.00

Small Slice Pizza

$2.00

Burrito

$4.00

Hot Dogs

$3.00

Pick Two- Hot Dog

$9.00

Pick Two- Pizza

$9.00

Shots

Green Tea

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Mixed Drinks

Titos Blody Mary

$9.00

LIT

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Happy Hour

Well Vodka

$5.00

Domestic Draft

$4.00

Breckenridge Draft

$5.00

Mountain Time Draft

$5.00

Gift Cert Amount

20.00

$20.00

40.00

$40.00

80.00

$80.00

100.00

$100.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Featuring 8 indoor pickleball courts, ping pong, cornhole and a full bar!

Location

7647 W. 88th Ave, Arvada, CO 80005

Directions

