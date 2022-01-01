Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1 - Brookhurst Street

review star

No reviews yet

12372 Brookhurst St.

Garden Grove, CA 92843

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

12. Heo Quay/Pork Belly
1. Dac Biet/ Classic
4. Thit Nuong/ Grilled Pork

Banh Mi

1. Dac Biet/ Classic

$6.25

2. Bo Nuong Xa/ Lemongrass Beef

$6.25

3. Ga Noung/ Grilled Chicken

$6.25

4. Thit Nuong/ Grilled Pork

$6.25

5. Cha Lua/ Bologna

$5.50

6. Thit Nguoi/ Ham

$5.99

7. Cha Ca/ Fish Cake

$6.25

8. Xiu Mai/ Meatball

$5.99

9. Chay/ Vegetarian

$5.99

10. Trung/ Egg

$5.50

11. Trung&Spam/ Breakfast

$5.99

Baguette ONLY

$0.80

QTY 3 Baguette ONLY

$2.25

Banh Mi Pate ONLY

$2.00

Banh Mi Pate w/ Veggies

$3.00

Premium Banh Mi

12. Heo Quay/Pork Belly

$7.75

13. TN Dac Biet/ Thick Pork

$7.50

15. Ca Thang Long/Turmeric Fish

$7.50

16. Bo Filet/Lomo Saltado

$8.50

Rice Plates

17. Com Chien Ga Nuong/ Chicken Fried Rice

$8.99

18. Com Chien Chay/Vegetarian Fried Rice

$8.99

19. Com Ga Nuong/ Chicken Red Rice

$8.99

20. Com Suon Nuong/ Pork Chop Rice

$9.50

21. Com Bo Filet/ Lomo Saltado Rice

$9.99

22. Thit Trung Kho Tau/ Braised Pork Belly

$8.99

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Soup

$1.25

Side Pickled Veggies (Cabbage)

$2.00

Soup

23. Bun Rieu/CSP Noodle Soup

$9.50

24. Bun Moc/ Pork Mushroom Noodle Soup

$8.50

25. Bun Bo Hue/ Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$9.50

26. Sup Suon Heo/ Spare Rib Soup

$8.50

Side Bun

$2.00

Side Mi

$2.00

Side Soup

$1.25

Pickle Specialties

28. Banh Mi Bo Kho/ Beef Stew

$9.50

29. Hu Tieu Bo Kho/ Beef Stew Noodles

$10.99

30. Cari Ga/ Chicken Curry

$8.50

31. Bun Cha Hanoi/ Ha Noi Grilled Pork

$10.50

32. Cha Gio Thit Nuong/ Grilled Pork Egg Rolls

$8.99

33. Mi Xao Ga/ Chicken Chowmein

$8.99

34. Mi Xao Chay/ Vegetarian Chowmein

$8.99

35. Nui Xao Bo/ Stir-fry Beef Pasta

$9.99

Porridge

36. Chao Ga/ Chicken Porridge

$7.99Out of stock

37. Chao Suon/ Spare Rib Porridge

$7.99

Steamed Rice Rolls

Banh Cuon Pickle Plate (#38)

$9.50

Banh Cuon Thanh Tri Plate/ Plain Plate (#39)

$7.50

Banh Cuon Thit Plate/ Mince Pork Plate (#40)

$7.99

Banh Cuon Thit Nuong Plate/ Grilled Pork Plate (#42)

$7.99

Banh Cuon Tom Plate/ Mince Shrimp Plate (#43)

$7.99

BC Thanh Tri LB/ Plain LB

$6.00

BC Thit LB/ Mince Pork LB

$7.00

BC Thit Nuong LB/ Grilled Pork LB

$9.00

BC Tom LB/ Mince Shrimp LB

$10.00

Banh Cuon Thanh Tri

$7.50

Banh Cuon Thit

$7.99

Banh Cuon Thit Nuong

$7.99

Banh Cuon Tom

$7.99

Spring Rolls

Goi Cuon Tom Thit/ Pork & Shrimp Spring Roll

$5.99

Nem Nuong Cuon/ Pork Sausage Spring Roll

$5.99

Goi Cuon Thit Nuong/ Grilled Pork Spring Roll

$5.99

Goi Cuon Chay/ Vegetarian Spring Roll

$5.99

Small Bites

2 pc Cha Gio/ Pork Egg Rolls

$2.00

4 pc Cha Gio/ Pork Egg Rolls

$3.50

2 pc Cha Gio Hoa Tien

$2.50Out of stock

4 pc Cha Gio Hoa Tien

$4.00Out of stock

2 pc Banh Bao

$3.50

Pate So Heo

$1.75

Pate So Ga/ Chicken

$1.75

1 pc Banh Tieu/ Sesame Donut

$0.75Out of stock

3 pc Banh Tieu/ Sesame Donuts

$2.00Out of stock

3pc Banh Cam/ Sesame Balls (Mung Bean)

$1.00

Banh Ham & Cheese

$4.00

2 pc Banh Bao Heo Quay

$4.25

2 pc Banh Bao Ca De

$3.50

2 pc Banh Bao xa xiu

$3.50

2 pc Banh Bao khoai Mon

$3.50

2 pc Banh Bao Trung Muoi

$4.25

Daily Specials

Canh Ga/ Butter Garlic Wings (LB)

$10.00Out of stock

Goi Ga/ Chicken Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Coffee

Vietnamese Hot Coffee

$3.75+

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$3.75+

Black Hot Coffee

$3.75+

Black Ice Coffee

$3.75+

Fresh Juice

Orange Juice

$3.75+

Pineapple Mint

$3.75+

Watermelon

$3.75+

Pennywort

$3.75+

Simple Green

$3.75+

Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

$3.75+

Jasmine Milk Tea

$3.75+

Matcha Milk Tea

$3.75+

Thai Milk Tea

$3.75+

Mung Bean Milk Tea

$3.75+

Flavored Tea

Peach Citrus Tea

$3.75+

Jasmine Lime Mint Tea

$3.75+

Strawberry Green Tea

$3.75+

Passion fruit

$3.75+

Others

Bottled Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Frozen

Cha CA Frozen (16oz)

$9.00

Cha OC Frozen (20pc)

$30.00

Bo Vien Frozen (16oz)

$10.00

Gio Song Frozen (16oz)

$7.00

Banh Bot Loc La Frozen (50pc)

$32.00

Dessert

Suong Sa/ Jello

$1.50

Yogurt

$2.75

Flan

$1.50

Cranberries

$8.00

Banh Kep

$4.00

Xoi (Sweet Rice)

$3.50

Banh Bo

$2.00+

Che Dau Xanh

$3.00

Almond cookies

$5.25

Packaged Items

Gio Lua (1lb)

$8.00

Cha Chien (1lb)

$8.00

Cha Bong (Pork Floss)

$6.00+

Xoi Man

$4.50

Xoi (Sweet Rice)

$3.50

Com Chien (Packaged)

$3.00

Kho Ga (Chicken Jerky)

$13.50

Com Chay

$10.00

Cheese

$5.00

Cashews

$15.00

Banh Trang Tron

$10.00

Banh Da Lon

$2.50

Banh in

$2.00

LUBeurre200gr

$4.00

LUBeurre300gr

$8.00

Bouvardladyfinger500gr

$21.50

Bouvar Beurre175gr

$2.75

BPBT575gr

$17.75

B-MADMandeleines160gr

$6.00

BR-1Frui Cake300gr

$7.50

BR-2Frui Cake400gr

$9.25

HEN LPork live pate4.5oz

$3.50

HENPPork ham4.5oz

$5.50

RDP-1 P&D2.8oz

$10.25

HEN Rillette pate4.5gr

$5.25

Dau Phong Rang

$2.50

Gio Lua (1lb)

$8.00

Cha Chien (1lb)

$8.00

Cha Bong (Pork Floss)

$6.00+

Xoi Man

$4.50

Xoi (Sweet Rice)

$3.50

Kho Ga (Chicken Jerky)

$13.50

Com Chay

$10.00

Chips

$1.50

Banh Quay

$1.25

Cheese

$5.00

Com Chien (Packaged)

$3.00

CC

CC Charge (Below $10)

$0.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12372 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove, CA 92843

Directions

Gallery
Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1 image
Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1 image

Similar restaurants in your area

THH Sandwiches and Coffee - Garden Grove
orange star4.6 • 394
12055 Brookhurst St. Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Phuc Long Coffee and Tea USA - 12936 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
12936 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove - Garden Grove
orange starNo Reviews
13902 Brookhurst Street Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
Tastea - Anaheim
orange starNo Reviews
1201 South Euclid St. Anaheim, CA 92804
View restaurantnext
THH Sandwiches - Westminster
orange star4.0 • 608
6926 Westminster Blvd Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurantnext
The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
orange star4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Garden Grove

Sabroso! Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 3,394
13129 Harbor Boulevard Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
Royal Thai Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,229
13576 harbor blvd Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0245 - Garden Grove (Chapman)
orange star4.5 • 1,233
9811 Chapman Ave. Garden Grove, CA 92841
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2521-Garden Grove Blvd
orange star4.0 • 1,017
8899 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
The Wharf - Wharf GG
orange star4.2 • 753
12941 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurantnext
The Wild Crab - Wild Crab GG
orange star4.4 • 628
9730 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garden Grove
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston