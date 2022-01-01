Vietnamese
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Pickle Banh Mi Co. #1 - Brookhurst Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12372 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove, CA 92843
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
THH Sandwiches and Coffee - Garden Grove
4.6 • 394
12055 Brookhurst St. Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurant
Phuc Long Coffee and Tea USA - 12936 Main St
No Reviews
12936 Main St Garden Grove, CA 92840
View restaurant
Sunmerry Bakery - Garden Grove - Garden Grove
No Reviews
13902 Brookhurst Street Garden Grove, CA 92843
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Garden Grove
WaBa Grill - WG0245 - Garden Grove (Chapman)
4.5 • 1,233
9811 Chapman Ave. Garden Grove, CA 92841
View restaurant
Paris Baguette - 2521-Garden Grove Blvd
4.0 • 1,017
8899 Garden Grove Blvd Garden Grove, CA 92844
View restaurant