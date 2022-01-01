- Home
Pickled Porch Cafe 1192 S Main St
No reviews yet
1192 S Main St
Angels Camp, CA 95222
Sandwiches
Tip
Barrel smoked tri tip on a toasted sourdough roll with mayo, red onions, tomatoes and lettuce
Golden Claire
Barrel smoked tri tip on whole wheat with avocado, sharp cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, mayo and mustard
Swagger Wy
Barrel smoked tri tip on Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, red onions, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on a toasted sourdough roll
Cranberry Turkey
Smoked turkey on wheat with cream cheese, whole cranberry sauce, red onions, cucumber and alfalfa sprouts
Tommy Bomber
Smoked turkey, avocado, pepperjack cheese, red onions, tomatoes and lettuce on whole wheat with jalapeno mayo
Smokin' Turkey
Smoked turkey, smoked bacon, red onions, smoked Gouda, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on sliced sourdough
Tuna
Choice of wheat or sliced sourdough with Albacore tuna, mayo, red onions, celery, pickles, tomatoes and lettuce
Spicy Bird
Cajun spiced grilled chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, red onions, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and jalapeno mayo on a toasted sourdough roll
Lilly Bird
Grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, red onions, melted Sharp cheddar cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo and mustard on a toasted sourdough roll
Basil Bird
Snarky Bird
Grilled chicken breast and smoked Gouda cheese melted with red onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo and mustard on a toasted sourdough roll
Emerald Bay
BLT with avocado, crumbled Bleu cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on toasted wheat
BLT
BLT on your choice of bread with tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Add avocado if you want for $1.50.
Pesty Adam
BLT with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on toasted whole wheat
Jalapeno Jack
BLT on toasted wheat, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeno mayo and pepper jack cheese
Eve's Garden
Tomato, avocado, red onions, red bell pepper, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts and cream cheese on sliced whole wheat
Make Your Own
Kid Tri Tip Dinner
Vin blu turk
Salads
Savy Fiesta Chicken
Grilled chicken, red onions, tomatoes, black beans, corn, red bell pepper, Sharp cheddar cheese and cilantro on a crisp bed of lettuce with ranch on the side
Blue CranApple
Grilled chicken, red onions, bleu cheese dried cranberries and walnuts on a bed of fresh lettuce with Balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Cobb
Grilled chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, tomatoes, egg and choice of dressing
Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
Cajun Chicken Caesar
Cajun grilled chicken breast on a bed of crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese
Chicken Romaine On Wedge
Grilled chicken breast, crumbled bacon, red onions, tomatoes and crumbled bleu cheese on romaine hearts topped with bleu cheese dressing and Parmesan cheese
Tri Tip Romaine On Wedge
Barrel smoked tri tip, crumbled bacon, red onions, tomatoes and crumbled bleu cheese on romaine hearts topped with bleu cheese dressing and Parmesan cheese
Strawberry Salad
Chicken Bean
Salmon
Soups
Kids Corner
Sides
Desserts
Cookies
Carrot Cake
Seasonal Cheesecake
Lemon Bar
Brownies
Bread Pudding
A la Mode
Fancy Bars
Pumpkin Or Apple Pie
Turtle Cheesecake
Dessert Bar
Carmel Cake
Peanut Butter Cake
Chocolate Cheesecake
Cookie chip cake
Gluten Free Brownie
Raspberry Cheesecake
Blueberry Cheesecake
Lemon Berry Cake
Chocolate Cake
Fancy Lemon
Cocktails
Garden Mary
Our house made Bloody Mary recipe with premium vodka, garnished with celery, green olive and a pickle
Blind Pig Mary
Our house made Bloody Mary recipe with premium vodka, garnished with bacon, shrimp, bleu cheese stuffed olives and a pickle
Prohibition-Rita
Premium vodka served on the rocks with a fresh squeeze of lime
Strong Water Mule
Premium vodka, lime and ginger beer-a cool and refreshing treat!
Berry Margarita
Mimosa All Day
Wine By The Glass
Wine By the Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
1192 S Main St, Angels Camp, CA 95222