Pickled Porch Cafe 1192 S Main St

$13.00

Barrel smoked tri tip on a toasted sourdough roll with mayo, red onions, tomatoes and lettuce

Golden Claire

$14.50

Barrel smoked tri tip on whole wheat with avocado, sharp cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, mayo and mustard

Swagger Wy

$14.00

Barrel smoked tri tip on Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, red onions, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on a toasted sourdough roll

Cranberry Turkey

$13.00

Smoked turkey on wheat with cream cheese, whole cranberry sauce, red onions, cucumber and alfalfa sprouts

Tommy Bomber

$14.00

Smoked turkey, avocado, pepperjack cheese, red onions, tomatoes and lettuce on whole wheat with jalapeno mayo

Smokin' Turkey

$13.00

Smoked turkey, smoked bacon, red onions, smoked Gouda, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on sliced sourdough

Tuna

$12.00

Choice of wheat or sliced sourdough with Albacore tuna, mayo, red onions, celery, pickles, tomatoes and lettuce

Spicy Bird

$14.00

Cajun spiced grilled chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, red onions, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce and jalapeno mayo on a toasted sourdough roll

Lilly Bird

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, red onions, melted Sharp cheddar cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo and mustard on a toasted sourdough roll

Basil Bird

$14.00

Snarky Bird

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast and smoked Gouda cheese melted with red onions, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo and mustard on a toasted sourdough roll

Emerald Bay

$14.00

BLT with avocado, crumbled Bleu cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on toasted wheat

BLT

$12.00

BLT on your choice of bread with tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Add avocado if you want for $1.50.

Pesty Adam

$13.00

BLT with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on toasted whole wheat

Jalapeno Jack

$13.00

BLT on toasted wheat, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeno mayo and pepper jack cheese

Eve's Garden

$13.00

Tomato, avocado, red onions, red bell pepper, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts and cream cheese on sliced whole wheat

Make Your Own

$12.00

Kid Tri Tip Dinner

$10.00

Vin blu turk

$13.00

Salads

Savy Fiesta Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken, red onions, tomatoes, black beans, corn, red bell pepper, Sharp cheddar cheese and cilantro on a crisp bed of lettuce with ranch on the side

Blue CranApple

$14.00

Grilled chicken, red onions, bleu cheese dried cranberries and walnuts on a bed of fresh lettuce with Balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Cobb

$14.00

Grilled chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, tomatoes, egg and choice of dressing

Caesar

$10.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Cajun Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Cajun grilled chicken breast on a bed of crisp Romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Chicken Romaine On Wedge

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, crumbled bacon, red onions, tomatoes and crumbled bleu cheese on romaine hearts topped with bleu cheese dressing and Parmesan cheese

Tri Tip Romaine On Wedge

$16.00

Barrel smoked tri tip, crumbled bacon, red onions, tomatoes and crumbled bleu cheese on romaine hearts topped with bleu cheese dressing and Parmesan cheese

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Chicken Bean

$13.00

Salmon

$14.00

Soups

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Bowl of Soup with Half Sandwich

$14.00

Broccoli Soup

$8.00

Soup Meal

$14.95

Cheesy Loaf

$6.00

Sourdough Bowl

Soup Meal

Quart

$12.00

Kids Corner

Kids Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Served with mayo and mustard

Kids Salami & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Served with mayo and mustard

Kids Tomato & Bacon Sandwich

$6.00

Served with mayo and mustard

Kids Pickle & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Served with mayo and mustard

PBJ

$6.00

Sides

Loaf of House Bread

$9.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Caprese

$3.99

Grandmas Mac Salad

$3.99

Pesto Mac Salad

$3.99

Fresh Fruit Salad

$3.99

Broccoli Salad

$3.99

Bean

$3.99

Chips

$2.50

Ranch salad

$3.99

Small Ceasar

$5.00

Vin Salad

$3.99

Beets

$3.95

Quiche & Soup

$14.00

Quiche & side

$8.01

Quiche Alone

$8.00

Magnet

$5.00

Desserts

Cookies

$1.50

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$6.99

Lemon Bar

$3.99

Brownies

$2.99

Bread Pudding

$4.50

A la Mode

$2.45

Fancy Bars

$4.95

Pumpkin Or Apple Pie

$4.50

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.99

Dessert Bar

$3.99

Carmel Cake

$7.50

Peanut Butter Cake

$7.50

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.99

Cookie chip cake

$7.50

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.50

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Lemon Berry Cake

$7.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Fancy Lemon

$4.95

Cocktails

Garden Mary

$10.00

Our house made Bloody Mary recipe with premium vodka, garnished with celery, green olive and a pickle

Blind Pig Mary

$12.00

Our house made Bloody Mary recipe with premium vodka, garnished with bacon, shrimp, bleu cheese stuffed olives and a pickle

Prohibition-Rita

$10.00

Premium vodka served on the rocks with a fresh squeeze of lime

Strong Water Mule

$10.00

Premium vodka, lime and ginger beer-a cool and refreshing treat!

Berry Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa All Day

$10.00

Wine By The Glass

GLS House Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS School Street Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Hatcher, Murphy's Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS House Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GLS Hatcher, Murphy's Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

GLS Hatcher, Murphy's Zinfandel

$10.00

GLS Champagne

$7.00

Wine By the Bottle

BTL House Chardonnay

$18.00

BTL School Street Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$18.00

BTL Hatcher, Murphy's Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

BTL House Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

BTL Hatcher, Murphy's Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

BTL Hatcher, Murphy's Zinfandel

$24.00

BTL Champagne

$24.00

Beer

Domestic

$5.00

Coors Light Cans

$3.00

Snowshoe

$7.00

Fancy Cans

$7.00

Drinks

Home Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Housemade Lemonade

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.50

Glass Bottled Drinks

$3.95

Small Bottled Water

$3.50

Large Bottled Water

$3.95

Kombucha

$4.29

Coffee

$3.00

Pelligino

$4.95

Hot Choc

$3.50

50\50

$3.00

Caprisun

$1.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Togo Water

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1192 S Main St, Angels Camp, CA 95222

Directions

Gallery
Pickled Porch Cafe image

