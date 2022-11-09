Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pickles Beachside Grill

No reviews yet

2236 E. Co Hwy 30-A, Suite #34

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Hand-cut French Fries
Cheeseburger
Kids Burger

STARTERS

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried pickles served with a side of ranch

Jumbo Pickle

$5.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$10.00

Homemade pimiento cheese dip served with tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

SPECIALTY BURGERS

Patty Melt

$16.00

Custom blend brisket and short rib beef patty on Texas toast with grilled onions, white American cheese, and our secret creamy pepper sauce.

Southern Proper

$16.00

Custom blend of brisket and short rib beef patty, topped with pimiento cheese, grilled onions, bacon, a fried egg, and bread & butter pickles.

BURGERS

BBQ Cheddar Bacon Burger

$16.00

Custom blend of brisket and short rib beef patty with bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar, onions, and lettuce

Fried Pickle Burger

$16.00

Custom blend of brisket and short rib beef patty with fried pickles, lettuce, onions, tomato, and ranch

Pimiento Cheese Burger

$16.00

Custom blend of brisket and short rib beef patty with pimiento cheese, grilled onions, bacon, and bread & butter pickles

Patty Melt

$16.00

Custom blend brisket and short rib beef patty on Texas toast with grilled onions, white American cheese, and our secret creamy pepper sauce.

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Custom blend of brisket and short rib beef patty with onion rings, cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and lettuce

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Custom blend of brisket and short rib beef patty, with your choice of cheese. Choose "All the Way" to dress your burger with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, mayo, and mustard, OR select individual toppings.

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Choose "All the Way" to dress your burger with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, mayo, and mustard, OR select individual toppings.

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Choose "All the Way" to dress your burger with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, mayo, and mustard, OR select individual toppings.

Southern Proper

$16.00

Custom blend of brisket and short rib beef patty, topped with pimiento cheese, grilled onions, bacon, a fried egg, and bread & butter pickles.

SANDWICHES & SALADS

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

One of our fan favorites made with top sirloin steak. The classic sandwich comes grilled with red onion, green peppers, and red peppers, topped with melted white American cheese

BLTPC

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, pimiento cheese, and mayo

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Triple decker club with ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chopped Chicken Salad

$16.00

Fresh romaine topped with Pickle's famous chicken tenders, bacon, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar

$17.00

Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with a grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, and croutons

Burger Bowl

$14.00

Custom blend of brisket and short rib beef patty, served on top of a bed of shredded lettuce with tomatoes, white onions, and pickles

CHICKEN

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Four chicken tenders with sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Three chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and hilly-dilly sauce

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Two chicken tenders sandwiched between waffles, with syrup and honey mustard

FRIES & RINGS

Hand-cut French Fries

$5.00

Hand cut daily, fried, and seasoned to order

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Hand cut daily, fried, and seasoned to order with truffle oil, parmesan cheese, salt, and parsley

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Hand cut daily, fried, and seasoned to order, topped with chili and cheddar cheese

Cheese Fries

$9.25

Hand cut daily, fried, and seasoned to order, topped with cheddar cheese

Onion Rings

$6.00

HOT DOGS

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Topped with ketchup, mustard, and relish

Pimento Cheese Dog

$12.00

Topped with pimiento cheese, bacon, and grilled onion

Chili Cheese Dog

$12.00

Topped with chili, cheddar cheese, white onions, and mustard

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Triple decker grilled cheese served with fries and a drink

Kids Burger

$11.00

Kids size custom blend beef patty. With fries and a drink

Kids Tenders

$11.00

Two chicken tenders with fries and a drink

Kids Corn Dog

$11.00

With fries and a drink

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$5.00

Water

$1.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

SHAKES

Chocolate Shake

$10.00

Locally sourced and hand-spun

Strawberry Shake

$10.00

Locally sourced and hand-spun

Caramel Shake

$10.00

Locally sourced and hand-spun

Vanilla Shake

$10.00

Locally sourced and hand-spun

Oreo Shake

$10.00

Locally sourced and hand-spun

Root Beer Float

$10.00

Locally sourced and hand-spun

Birthday Cake Shake

$10.00

Locally sourced and hand-spun

Red Velvet Shake

$10.00

Locally sourced and hand-spun

Shake

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$10.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID!

Bud Light

$7.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID!

Landshark

$7.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID!

30-A Blonde

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID!

30-A IPA

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID!

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID!

Oyster City

$6.00

Hooter Brown Ale. Person picking up order MUST present ID!

Michelob Seltzer

$7.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID!

High Noon

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID!

Stella

$6.00

Person picking up order MUST present valid ID!

Coozies

Can Coozie Camo

$3.00

Can Coozie Bright Green

$3.00

Can Coozie Magenta

$3.00

Can Coozie Blue

$3.00
Slim Can Coozie Camo

$4.00

Slim Can Coozie Green

$4.00

Slim Can Coozie Pink

$4.00

Slim Can Coozie Blue

$4.00

Hats

Pickles Retro White Hat w/Black Rope

$30.00Out of stock

Black Pickle Hat w/Rope

$30.00Out of stock

White Pickle Hat w/Rope

$30.00
Black Miami Hat

$30.00
White Miami Hat

$30.00

Coral TShirts

Coral Small

$25.00

Coral Medium

$25.00

Coral Large

$25.00

Coral XL

$25.00Out of stock

Coral XXL

$25.00
Coral Long Sleeve Small

$35.00

Coral Long Sleeve Medium

$35.00

Coral Long Sleeve Large

$35.00Out of stock

Coral Long Sleeve XL

$35.00

Coral Long Sleeve XXL

$35.00Out of stock

Light Green TShirts

Light Green Small

$25.00

Light Green Medium

$25.00

Light Green Large

$25.00

Light Green XL

$25.00

Light Green XXL

$25.00

Dark Green TShirts

Dark Green Small

$25.00Out of stock

Dark Green Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Dark Green Large

$25.00

Dark Green XL

$25.00

Dark Green XXL

$25.00Out of stock
Dark Geen LS Small

$35.00

Dark Green LS Medium

$35.00Out of stock

Dark Green LS Large

$35.00Out of stock

Dark Green LS XL

$35.00Out of stock

Dark Green LS XXL

$35.00

Blue Texas Tees

Texas Long Sleeve Small

$35.00Out of stock

Texas Long Sleeve Medium

$35.00

Texas Long Sleeve Large

$35.00

Texas Long Sleeve XL

$35.00Out of stock

Texas Long Sleeve XXL

$35.00

Surfer Youth Blue

Surfer Youth Blue XS

$25.00Out of stock

Surfer Youth Blue Small

$25.00

Surfer Youth Blue Medium

$25.00

Surfer Youth Blue Large

$25.00Out of stock

Surfer Youth Blue XL

$25.00Out of stock

Surfer Youth Green

Surfer Youth Green XS

$25.00Out of stock

Surfer Youth Green Small

$25.00Out of stock

Surfer Youth Green Medium

$25.00

Surfer Youth Green Large

$25.00Out of stock

Surfer Youth Green XL

$25.00

NEW Texas Tees

Texas Blue Sm

$25.00

Texas Blue Med

$25.00

Texas Blue Lg

$25.00

Texas Blue XL

$25.00

Texas Blue XXL

$25.00

Texas Grey Sm

$25.00

Texas Grey Med

$25.00

Texas Grey Lg

$25.00

Texas Grey XL

$25.00

Texas Grey XXL

$25.00

Aqua Beach Signs

Aqua Beach Sign SM

$25.00

Aqua Beach Sign MED

$25.00

Aqua Beach Sign LG

$25.00

Aqua Beach Sign XL

$25.00

Aqua Beach Sign XXL

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pickle’s is known for our custom blend of brisket and short rib beef burgers, signature sandwiches, locally sourced ice cream for hand-spun milkshakes, famous fried pickles and breakfast served up fresh daily! Located right on the Seaside Central Square, Pickle’s offers some of the best people watching in town. Grab a spot under the shade from the trees to enjoy an ice cold bucket of beer and the soft Gulf breeze while you relax in the heart of 30A. Don’t forget the kiddos – they love Pickle’s! Whether it’s an all beef hotdog, classic corndog, or timeless grilled cheese they’re after, the kids will have a blast enjoying their meal and milkshake seconds from the sand. Pickle’s values our guest oriented, fun, colorful and certainly family-friendly environment and look forward to serving our guests all year long! We open daily for breakfast at 8:00 am and have seasonal closing times.

2236 E. Co Hwy 30-A, Suite #34, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

