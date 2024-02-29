Pickles 4301 E 42nd St
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come enjoy casual dining as you experience fast friendly service and a menu with so much to offer you won’t know where to start. We will start you off with our free delicious hand breaded pickles and homemade ranch as you browse our mouthwatering menu that’s sure to satisfy your tastebuds.
Location
4301 E 42nd St, Odessa, TX 79762
