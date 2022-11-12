Pickles and Bones Barbecue
717 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for your support!
Location
1149 OH-131, Milford, OH 45150
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Milford
Chez Renee French Bistrot - CARRY OUT - GO TO OUR WEBSITE - www.ChezReneeFRENCHbistrot.com
4.3 • 513
233 Main Street Milford, OH 45150
View restaurant