Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pickles and Bones Barbecue

717 Reviews

$$

1149 OH-131

Milford, OH 45150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Special Sandwich
Banana Pudding
Half Pint Side

Sandwich Meals - served on a bun with pickles and two sides

All sandwich meals are served with pickles on the side and choice of 2 sides. Sauces are available on the side to choose upon pickup.
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked pork shoulder seasoned with our signature rub and served with pickles and choice of two sides.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked and chopped USDA prime brisket seasoned with salt and cracked pepper, served with pickles and choice of two sides.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Gerber's Farms chicken thighs seasoned with our signature rub, served with pickles and choice of two sides.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked turkey breast seasoned with salt and cracked pepper and served with pickles and choice of two sides.

Special Sandwich

$15.00

This week's special is the Cuban Sandwich! Pulled Pork, Smoked Pork Loin, Mustard Sauce, Swiss Cheese, and House Made Pickles. Served on a Toasted Bun!

Barbecue Plates - served with pickles and two sides *does not come on a bun*

Barbecue plates are served with pickles on the side and choice of 2 sides. **These are served without a bun**
Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.00

Smoked pork shoulder seasoned with our signature rub and served with pickles and choice of two sides.

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$15.00

Smoked and sliced USDA prime brisket seasoned with salt and cracked pepper, served with pickles and choice of two sides.

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$14.00

Smoked Gerber's Farms chicken thighs seasoned with our signature rub, served with pickles and choice of two sides.

Turkey Plate

Turkey Plate

$15.00

Smoked turkey breast seasoned with salt and cracked pepper and served with pickles and choice of two sides.

Hot Link Sausage Plate

Hot Link Sausage Plate

$14.00

Two of our hot link sausages, a spicy blend of beef and pork made specially for us by Avril Bleh Meat Market, served with pickles and choice of two sides.

Two Meat Combo Plate

Two Meat Combo Plate

$20.00

Choose any two of our smoked meats along with two sides served with pickles on the side.

Today's Desserts - made in house daily

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$4.00

Piece of our buttermilk peach cobbler with a hint of cinnamon.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Our house-made banana pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers topped with fresh whipped cream.

Today's Sides - all our sides are made from scratch in house

Quart Side

Quart Side

$14.00

Feeds 6/8

Pint Side

Pint Side

$7.00

Feeds 3/4

Half Pint Side

Half Pint Side

$3.50

Feeds 1/2

Smoked Meat By The Pound - served with pickles and choice of sauce

# Pulled Pork

# Pulled Pork

$20.00

Smoked pork shoulder seasoned with our signature rub and served with pickles and choice of sauce on the side.

# Beef Brisket

# Beef Brisket

$30.00

Smoked and sliced USDA prime brisket seasoned with salt and cracked pepper, served with pickles and choice of sauce on the side.

# Pulled Chicken

# Pulled Chicken

$18.00

Smoked Gerber's Farms chicken thighs seasoned with our signature rub, served with pickles and choice of sauce on the side.

# Turkey Breast

# Turkey Breast

$22.00

Smoked turkey breast seasoned with salt and cracked pepper and served with pickles and choice of sauce on the side.

Hot Link Sausage

Hot Link Sausage

$4.00

Our hot link sausages are a spicy blend of beef and pork made specially for us by Avril Bleh Meat Market. *Sold by the individual link*

Fresh Buns

Fresh untoasted bun - recommend if you will not be eating until later.
Toasted Bun

Toasted Bun

$1.00

Fresh toasted bun - recommended for enjoying right away.

Untoasted Bun

Untoasted Bun

$1.00

Fresh untoasted bun - recommended if you are going eat later.

Salads

Smoked Turkey Cobb Salad

Smoked Turkey Cobb Salad

$13.00

Our smoked turkey cobb salad is a combination of chopped romaine hearts, smoked turkey breast, house-made bacon, hardboiled egg, Tilamook sharp cheddar, and cherry tomatoes served with your choice of dressing.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDigital Payments
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your support!

Website

Location

1149 OH-131, Milford, OH 45150

Directions

Gallery
Pickles and Bones Barbecue image
Pickles and Bones Barbecue image
Pickles and Bones Barbecue image
Pickles and Bones Barbecue image

Similar restaurants in your area

All Hail the Biscuit
orange starNo Reviews
877 A State Route 28 Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Milford
orange star3.9 • 193
101 Old Bank Rd Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
The Copper Blue - Milford Ohio
orange star4.6 • 996
900 Main Street Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Padrino Italian
orange star4.5 • 3,346
111 Main St Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Covalt Station - 222 Wooster Pike
orange starNo Reviews
222 Wooster Pike Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 116
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd Cincinnati, OH 45244
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milford

Padrino Italian
orange star4.5 • 3,346
111 Main St Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
20 Brix
orange star4.6 • 3,002
101 MAIN STREET Milford, MA 45150
View restaurantnext
The Copper Blue - Milford Ohio
orange star4.6 • 996
900 Main Street Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Chez Renee French Bistrot - CARRY OUT - GO TO OUR WEBSITE - www.ChezReneeFRENCHbistrot.com
orange star4.3 • 513
233 Main Street Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
The Governor
orange star4.5 • 82
231 Main St Milford, OH 45150
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milford
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston