Picnic
1,551 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1647 Cole Mill Rd., Durham, NC 27705
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham - 811 North Ninth Street
4.6 • 425
811 North Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurant