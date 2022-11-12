Picnic imageView gallery

Picnic

1,551 Reviews

$$

1647 Cole Mill Rd.

Durham, NC 27705

Order Again

Popular Items

NC WHOLE HOG BARBECUE SANDWICH
NC WHOLE HOG BARBECUE PLATE
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

****SPECIALS*****

Flour tortillas, brisket, Onions, cilantro, roasted salsa verde Served with rice and pinto beans

SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

A half dozen lightly smoked chicken wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Honey Hot Sauce and served with Ranch.

BURNT ENDS

$14.00

Our smoked brisket burnt ends in Cheerwine Bourbon Barbecue sauce. Served with pickled red onion, pickled Jalapeno and a white bread for soppin'.

SALADS, SNACKS AND STARTERS

BRUNSWICK STEW

$5.00

Hearty stew with slow cooked pork, chicken and vegetables

CHOPPED SALAD

$9.00

Mixed greens, roasted corn, goat cheese, cucumbers, tomato, and garlic lime dressing, topped with fried onions and chow chow.

DEVILED EGGS

$4.00

Four southern style deviled eggs topped with pickled shallots

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$6.00

Crispy fried with classic Remoulade sauce

FRIED OYSTERS

$10.00Out of stock

Crispy oysters, Old Bay aioli, fried Saltines, lemon and chow chow

PICKLE FRIES

$5.00

Cornmeal crusted pickle spears with Ranch dressing

PIMENTO CHEESE

$5.00

Picnic's pimento cheese with fried saltines

SHRIMP BOAT

$8.00

Crispy shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemon, Cole slaw and hushpuppies. A great snack!

SANDWICHES AND POBOYS

FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH

$12.00

North Carolina farm raised catfish, corn meal crusted, crispy fried, with tartar sauce and lettuce.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

Crispy boneless thigh, old bay aioli, pickled onion, served on a buttered potato bun

FRIED GREEN BLT

$11.00

Fried green tomatoes, arugula, pickled onion, goat cheese aioli, and bacon.

NC WHOLE HOG BARBECUE SANDWICH

$11.00

Hand pulled North Carolina Barbecue with slaw, hushpuppies and one side

SHRIMP POBOY

$14.00

Fried Shrimp sandwich dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

SLICED BRISKET SANDWICH

$14.00

Sliced brisket, house pickle, shaved red onion and brisket sauce on toasted potato bun

VEGETARIAN FRIED GREEN BLT

$11.00

Arugula, pickled onion, goat cheese aioli, avocado

PLATES

FRIED CHICKEN HALF

$19.00

A breast, wing, thigh, and leg of our house fried chicken with two sides, pups and slaw

FRIED CHICKEN QUARTER DARK

$12.00

A thigh and leg of our house fried chicken with two sides, pups and slaw

FRIED CHICKEN QUARTER WHITE

$14.00

A breast and a wing of our house fried chicken with two sides, pups and slaw

FRIED CHICKEN WHOLE

$25.00

Two breasts, two wings, two legs, two thighs, slaw, hushpuppies and your choice of two sides. 8pcs total

NC WHOLE HOG BARBECUE PLATE

$15.00

Traditional North Carolina whole hog, hand pulled barbecue, slaw, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides

SLICED BRISKET PLATE

$18.00

Smoked beef brisket with slaw, hushpuppies and your choice of two sides.

VEGGIE PLATE

$10.00

Choice of three sides. Served with hushpuppies and slaw

SIDES

BAKED BEANS

$3.50

COLE SLAW

$3.50

COLLARDS

$3.50

CUKES & ONIONS

$3.50

FRIED OKRA

$3.50

GREEN BEANS

$3.50

HUSH PUPPIES

$3.50

MAC AND CHEESE

$3.50

POTATO SALAD

$3.50

CRINKLE CUT FRIES

$3.50

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

Baby mixed greens tossed in lime garlic vinaigrette

DESSERTS

Chocolate chess pie with drizzled salted caramel and whipped cream

BANANA PUDDING

$6.00Out of stock

Scratch made pudding with sliced bananas and 'nilla wafers layered with whipped cream. ***whipped cream contains gelatin

CHOCOLATE CHESS PIE

$6.00

A Southern classic!

BOURBON CAKE

$6.00

Yellow cake, walnuts, bourbon and more bourbon.

PINEAPPLE COCONUT PIE

$6.00

Not too tart, not too sweet. Coconut and fresh pineapple. Topped with fresh whipped cream. Delish!

KIDS

KIDS BARBECUE SANDWICH

$7.00

A smaller portion of our barbecue sandwich. Start 'em young. Choose a side.

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

Served with a side

KIDS PB&J

$7.00

Peanut butter and jelly on a potato roll with one side.

SALTINES AND PEANUT BUTTER

$5.00

Peanut butter and Saltine "sandwiches". Choose a side.

COMBOS, POUNDS, & PINTS

THE BARBECUE FAMILY COMBO - Feeds 4-6

$60.00

Two pounds of Whole Hog Barbecue, your choice of two family size sides, buns, coleslaw, hushpuppies and sauce,

POUND OF BARBECUE

$18.00

*feeds 2-3 people

POUND OF BRISKET

$26.00

*feeds 2-3 people

BAKED BEANS PINT

$7.00

*feeds 2-3 people

COLLARDS PINT

$7.00

*feeds 2-3 people

FRIED OKRA PINT

$7.00

*feeds 2-3 people

HUSH PUPPIES PINT

$7.00

*feeds 2-3 people

MAC & CHEESE PINT

$7.00

*feeds 2-3 people

BRUNSWICK STEW PINT

$9.00

*feeds 2 people

POTATO SALAD PINT

$7.00

*feeds 2-3 people

COLESLAW PINT

$7.00

*feeds 2-3 people

WAFFLE FRIES PINT

$7.00

*feeds 2-3 people

1/2 LB BRISKET

$13.00

1/2 LB BARBECUE

$9.00

FRIED CHICKEN FAMILY COMBO

$45.00

FRIED CHICKEN FAMILY COMBO ALL WHITE MEAT

$55.00

GREEN BEAN PINT

$7.00

BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.00Out of stock

DIET COKE

$2.00

ROOT BEER

$2.00

GINGERALE

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

FANTA ORANGE

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

HALF AND HALF TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

JUICE BOX

$0.75

GALLON - SWEET

$6.00

GALLON - UNSWEET

$6.00

NA SLUSHY

$4.00

TAP WATER

SAUCES & EXTRAS

BBQ SAUCE - PIG WHISTLE

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

AMERICAN CHEESE

$1.00

AVOCADO

$2.00

BACON

$1.50

BRISKET SAUCE

$0.75

POTATO BUN

$0.50

GOAT CHEESE AIOLI

$0.75

HONEY

$0.75

HONEY HOT

$0.75

MAYO

$0.75

OLD BAY AIOLI

$0.75

PIMENTO CHEESE

$2.00

VINEGAR

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Picnic image

