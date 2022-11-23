- Home
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
274 Reviews
$$
741 State Street
New Orleans, LA 70118
Order Again
Specials
Cold Sides, Shares & Snacks
Crab Dip
served with sea salt crackers
Tuna & Olive Salad
diced tuna, olive salad & lemony miso mayo with sea salt crackers
Summer Corn Salad
chilled sweet corn, bell peppers & basil
Marinated Mushrooms & Artichoke Hearts
lemon, garlic, fresh basil & parsley
Cajun Potato Salad
crawfish boiled potatoes, sweet corn, chopped egg & crushed jalapeno Zapp's
Sugarcane Slaw
cabbage, carrots, Steen's molasses vinaigrette, cilantro, & mint
Muffaletta Pasta Salad
salami, mortadella, Provolone cheese & olive salad
Sweetgrass Pimento Cheese
served with sea salt crackers
Lavash Crackers
Hot Sides, Shares & Snacks
Boudin Egg Rolls
choice of white BBQ sauce or pepper jelly
Crispy Fingerling Potatoes
crawfish boiled, smashed & fried with lemony miso mayo
Crab & Corn Beignets
served with Noni's Kitchen pepper jelly
Buttermilk Biscuit
with warm salted butter
Fried Pickled Okra
Fried pickled okra served with our house-made Chili Miso Mayo
Salads
The Picnic Salad
mixed greens, blue cheese, bacon, garlic marinated tomatoes, chopped egg, smoked onions, crunchy croutons & Picnic honey mustard vinaigrette add a hot chicken thigh if you're feeling hungry!
Blackened Tuna Salad
spring mix, cabbage, carrot sticks, cherry tomatoes, crispy onions, jalapeno, cilantro, mint, basil & sugarcane vinaigrette
Picnic Plates
Crawfish Boil Fried Chicken Thighs
all-natural dark meat, crawfish boil spiced batter, served with a side of Picnic Pulp, mirliton dill pickles, & lemony miso mayo
Mild White Meat Tenders
mild crawfish boil spiced batter, served with Picnic honey mustard sauce
Meat Lovers Picnic
HOT fried chicken thighs, Andouille sausage link, baby back ribs, mirliton dill pickles, lemony miso mayo, Creole mustard
Smoked Pork Ribs
half-rack of sweet & tangy baby back ribs smoked low & slow