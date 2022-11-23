Restaurant header imageView gallery

Picnic Provisions & Whiskey

274 Reviews

$$

741 State Street

New Orleans, LA 70118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crawfish Boil Fried Chicken Biscuit
Crawfish Boil Fried Chicken Sandwich
Mild White Meat Tenders

Specials

Pickapepper n' Cream Cheese

Pickapepper n' Cream Cheese

$9.00

Just like ya mama made it. Served with Ritz Crackers.

Loaded Potato Soup

$7.00

Creamy Loaded Potato Soup, topped with bacon bits & green onions.

Cold Sides, Shares & Snacks

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$11.00

served with sea salt crackers

Tuna & Olive Salad

Tuna & Olive Salad

$10.00

diced tuna, olive salad & lemony miso mayo with sea salt crackers

Summer Corn Salad

Summer Corn Salad

$6.00

chilled sweet corn, bell peppers & basil

Marinated Mushrooms & Artichoke Hearts

Marinated Mushrooms & Artichoke Hearts

$6.00

lemon, garlic, fresh basil & parsley

Cajun Potato Salad

Cajun Potato Salad

$6.00

crawfish boiled potatoes, sweet corn, chopped egg & crushed jalapeno Zapp's

Sugarcane Slaw

Sugarcane Slaw

$6.00

cabbage, carrots, Steen's molasses vinaigrette, cilantro, & mint

Muffaletta Pasta Salad

Muffaletta Pasta Salad

$6.00

salami, mortadella, Provolone cheese & olive salad

Sweetgrass Pimento Cheese

Sweetgrass Pimento Cheese

$9.00

served with sea salt crackers

Lavash Crackers

$3.00

Hot Sides, Shares & Snacks

Boudin Egg Rolls

Boudin Egg Rolls

$9.00

choice of white BBQ sauce or pepper jelly

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

Crispy Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

crawfish boiled, smashed & fried with lemony miso mayo

Crab & Corn Beignets

Crab & Corn Beignets

$11.00

served with Noni's Kitchen pepper jelly

Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

with warm salted butter

Fried Pickled Okra

Fried Pickled Okra

$6.00

Fried pickled okra served with our house-made Chili Miso Mayo

Salads

The Picnic Salad

The Picnic Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, blue cheese, bacon, garlic marinated tomatoes, chopped egg, smoked onions, crunchy croutons & Picnic honey mustard vinaigrette add a hot chicken thigh if you're feeling hungry!

Blackened Tuna Salad

Blackened Tuna Salad

$15.00

spring mix, cabbage, carrot sticks, cherry tomatoes, crispy onions, jalapeno, cilantro, mint, basil & sugarcane vinaigrette

Picnic Plates

comes with a buttermilk biscuit and your choice of: Cajun Potato Salad, Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Sugarcane Slaw, Muffuletta Pasta Salad, Summer corn Salad, or Marinated Mushrooms & Artichoke hearts
Crawfish Boil Fried Chicken Thighs

Crawfish Boil Fried Chicken Thighs

all-natural dark meat, crawfish boil spiced batter, served with a side of Picnic Pulp, mirliton dill pickles, & lemony miso mayo

Mild White Meat Tenders

Mild White Meat Tenders

mild crawfish boil spiced batter, served with Picnic honey mustard sauce

Meat Lovers Picnic

Meat Lovers Picnic

$22.00

HOT fried chicken thighs, Andouille sausage link, baby back ribs, mirliton dill pickles, lemony miso mayo, Creole mustard

Smoked Pork Ribs

Smoked Pork Ribs

$21.00

half-rack of sweet & tangy baby back ribs smoked low & slow

Sandwiches