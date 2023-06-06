Restaurant header imageView gallery

Picnic Snack Bar Salt Cottages

review star

No reviews yet

20 ME-3

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


COOLER

Soda

$3.00

Celsius

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Bubble Tea

$5.00

Blueberry Soda

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

FOUNTAIN

Orange

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Rootbeer

$1.50

HOT DRINKS

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Just as the kitchen is the heart of every home, Picnic is the soul of Salt Cottages’ where you’ll find delicious breakfast options, sweet treats, savory snacks, and a full take-out dinner menu.

Location

20 ME-3, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar Harbor Lobster Bakes
orange starNo Reviews
10 Maine 3 Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Pepper's Pizza, Subs & Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
2 Loren St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Bar Harbor Lobster Pound
orange starNo Reviews
414 Bar Harbor Road Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Happy Clam Shack - 1170 Bar Harbor Rd Rt 3
orange starNo Reviews
1170 Bar Harbor Rd Rt 3 Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Mount Dessert Bakery -
orange starNo Reviews
122 Cottage Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
West Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 3,058
76 West Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bar Harbor

Side Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 6,608
49 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
West Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 3,058
76 West Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
McKays Public House
orange star4.3 • 1,245
231 Main Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Salt & Steel
orange star4.5 • 1,086
321 Main St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 548
51 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Reel Pizza Cinerama
orange star4.6 • 345
33 Kennebec Pl Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bar Harbor
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston