Picnic Snack Bar Salt Cottages
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Just as the kitchen is the heart of every home, Picnic is the soul of Salt Cottages’ where you’ll find delicious breakfast options, sweet treats, savory snacks, and a full take-out dinner menu.
Location
20 ME-3, Bar Harbor, ME 04609
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Happy Clam Shack - 1170 Bar Harbor Rd Rt 3
No Reviews
1170 Bar Harbor Rd Rt 3 Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurant