PICNIC'D

review star

No reviews yet

102 N Ave G, Johnson City, TX 78636

Johnson City, TX 78741

Order Again

Popular Items

Midnight Snack
Mom's Turkey Sandwich
The Muffuletta

Bread & Boards

Sweet Butter Board

Sweet Butter Board

$16.00

Sweet cream butter, homemade marmalade, pistachios, honey drizzle, strawberries and sea salt. Served with JoJu Bakery bread.

Savory Butter Board

Savory Butter Board

$16.00

Sweet cream butter, garlic confit, tomato jam, olive oil and balsalmic drizzle, thinly sliced green onion, red pepper flakes and sea salt. Served with sourdough bread.

Mezze Board

$15.00

Roasted garlic hummus olive oil, tapenade, cucumber, Roma tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with vegan pita bread.

Cheese & Meat Board- Small (for 2)

Cheese & Meat Board- Small (for 2)

$20.00

Weekly selection of cheeses, meats and accompaniments.

Cheese & Meat Board- Large (for 4)

$38.00

Cheese Board- Small (for 2)

$20.00

Weekly selection of cheeses and accompaniments.

Cheese Board- Large (for 4)

$38.00

Sourdough Bread- Half Loaf

$7.00

1/2 loaf of JoJu Bakery sourdough bread with choice of side (Olive Salad, Salted Butter or Olive Oil).

Sourdough Bread- Full Loaf

$12.00

Full loaf of JoJu Bakery sourdough bread with choice of side (Olive Tapenade, Salted Butter or Olive Oil).

Sandwiches

Mom's Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, smoked gouda, arugula, tomato jam and Duke's mayo on Focaccia.

The Muffuletta

The Muffuletta

$14.00

Salami, mortadella, provolone, and olive salad on seeded focaccia.

Midnight Snack

$9.00

Ham, cheddar cheese, pickles, Duke's Mayo, dijon and lays potato chips (on the sandwich!) served on classic white bread

Half Turkey

$7.00

Half Mufuletta

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Salads & Sides

Market Salad- Side

$5.00

Market Salad- Large

$8.00

Seasonal salad with mixed greens

Fruit Salad- Side

$5.00

Fruit Salad- Large

$8.00

Pickle Spear

$1.00

Miss Vickie's Chips

$2.00

Lays Potato Chips

$1.50

The Littles

Flower Child

$5.00

Sunflower butter, thin apple slices lightly tossed in cinnamon sugar and honey on white bread.

Plain Jane

$5.00

Choice of ham or turkey with cheddar cheese and Duke's mayo.

Beverages

Lavender Lemonade

$3.50

Mint & Honey Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Waterloo

$2.00

poppi raspberry sparkling pre-biotic soda

$3.00

Richard's Rainwater

$2.50

High Brew Coffee- Nitro Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.00

High Brew Coffee- Mexican Vanilla

$3.50

High Brew Coffee- Double Espresso

$3.50

High Brew Coffee- Black & Bold

$3.50

Refill

$2.00

Sandwich Platters

Mom's Turkey Sandwich Platter

$175.00

Serves 22-25. Turkey, Smoked Gouda, House-Made Tomato Jam, Duke's Mayo and Arugula on JoJu Bakery's herbed focaccia.

The Muffuletta Sandwich Platter

$175.00

Serves 22-25. Mortadella, salami, provolone & olive tapenade on JoJu Bakery's seeded muffuletta.

Bites

Caprese Skewers

$6.00

Cherry tomatos, fresh basil, mozzarella & drizzled balsamic reduction. 2 skewers/person in a serving, minimum 15 servings

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

102 N Ave G, Johnson City, TX 78636, Johnson City, TX 78741

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

