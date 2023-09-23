The PicNic Table
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Pull up a chair and join us for a bite to eat as you tour the nearby wineries, or order a picnic basket to take with you as you explore and enjoy the delights of the wineries. Our menu changes every week, so be sure to check out our latest offerings. We also feature brunch every Sunday.
18672 142nd Ave NE, Woodinville, WA 98072
