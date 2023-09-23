Weekly Menu

Appetizers

Smoked Salmon deviled eggs

$10.00

Chicken liver pate'

$15.00

Country style Pork Terrine

$15.00

Custom mix nuts

$7.00

custom mix olives

$7.00

Charcuterie and cheese plate

$25.00

Assorted imported cured meats and cheeses, quince paste and crackers

Imported cheese plate

$20.00

Imported cured meats plates

$20.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Duck Rillettes

$18.00

Paleta De Belota and fresh mission figs

$25.00

Artisanal Spanish cured ham

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled flank steak, caramelized onions, garlic aioli and jack cheese

Turkey, Brie and Avocado

$14.00

Caprese sandwich

$12.00

Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes and basil, EVOO

Italian sandwich

$12.00

Mortadella, salame and coppa, balsamic dressing, grilled bell peppers and provolone cheese

Salads

Burrata salad

$18.00

Mix Greens, fresh Tomatoes, basil, EVOO, Burrata

Mediterranean plate

$20.00

Hummus, Baba Ganoush, roasted, pikled and marinated vegetables, warm pita bread

Tuscan steak salad

$22.00

Grilled flank steak, arugula salad, shaved parmesan cheese, Maier lemons vinaigrette

Tuscan tuna salad

$22.00

Seared Ahi tuna, arugula salad, shaved parmesan cheese, Maier lemons vinaigrette

Side Salad

$5.00

Chicken, kale and quinoa salad

$20.00

Main Dishes

Rosted Roma tomatoes, grilled bell peppers, burrata and fresh basil

Ikura Salmon caviar Linguini

$26.00

Fresh ricotta ricotta cheese, lemon zest and dill

Cauliflower steak

$22.00

Roasted cauliflower over Romesco sauce and side salad

Bowl of soup

$10.00

Cup of soup of the week

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Braised lamb ragout over pappardelle pasta

$24.00

Roasted black cod, corn essence and roasted lobster mushrooms

$32.00

SUGGESTED WINE PEARING QUID.DI.TY MELIORA RED BLEND 2019

Octopus arrabbiata over tube pasta

$24.00Out of stock

Suggested wine pairing. QUID.DI.TY GRENACHE 2019 RATTLESNAKE HILLS

Taco De Birria

$18.00

3 Braised pork neck tacos, Birria dipping broth, side salad Suggested wine pairing QUID.DI.TY 2020 MOURVEDRE COLUBIA VALLEY

Mediterranean Mussels

$24.00

White wine, dill and butter sauce, grilled bread SUGGETSED WINE PEARING QUID.DI.TY 2021 ROUSSANE RATTLESNAKE HILLS

Desserts

Chocolate Pot Du Creme

$5.00

Creme Brulee'

$5.00

Mini Sicilian Cannoli 1ct

$3.00

4 Mini Sicilian Cannoli

$10.00

Nutella Filled beignets 1ct

$2.50

4 Nutella Filled beignets

$8.00

Tuscan Biscotti 1ct

$1.50

Tuscan Biscotti

$5.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Skagit Strawberries and cabernet sorbet

$5.00

Beverages

NA Beverages

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.50

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.50

OJ

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Catering Party Platters (24 Hours Notice)

Party Platters

Ox Tail Ragout Tartlets (24 Hours Notice)

$84.00

serves 24 tartlets

Vegetarian tartlets

$84.00

serves 24 tartlets

Tricolor Tortellini pasta salad

$60.00

vegetarian

Yukon Gold potatoes and chard cakes

$96.00

serves 24 tartlets

Imported Charcuterie and cheese platter

$120.00

serves 10-12

Mediterranean Platter

$80.00

serves 10-12

Tuscan Steak Salad

$90.00

serves 10-12

Focaccia Caprese Square

$50.00

10x10 inch focaccia

Whole crusty baguette steak sandwich

$54.00

serves 10-12 mini steak sandwiches

Roasted wild salmon plate

$120.00

serves 10-12 4oz salmon servings

PicNic Baskets

PicNic Basket N1

$75.00

Smoked salmon deviled eggs, Chicken liver pate, Country style Pork Terrine, Beets salad, Custom mix nuts, custom mix olives, Quinoa and artichokes salad, Mini Sicilian cannoli, Tuscan Biscotti

PicNic Basket N2

$95.00

All of the N1 plus a Cured meats and cheese plate

PicNic Basket N3

$110.00

All the above 2 baskets plus a Tuscan Steak Salad