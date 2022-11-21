Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Picnik | Burnet

2,534 Reviews

$$

4801 Burnet Rd

Austin, TX 78756

Cocktails - To Go*

Pitaya Margarita To-Go

$15.00

blanco tequila . pitaya pink dragonfruit . lime . raw honey (single serve cocktail)

Picnik Mule To-Go

$15.00

vodka . house juiced ginger . raw honey . turmeric . lemon (single serve cocktail)

Hard Cherry Limeade To-Go

$15.00

gin . luxardo . st. germain . house cherry turbinado . lime . togo chico (single serve cocktail)

Thai Basil + Chill To-Go

$15.00

white rum . CBD . thai basil . lemongrass simple lime . sparkling water

Wine

BTL One Stone Cabernet Sauvignon

$47.00

BTL Left Coast Pinot Noir

$55.00

BTL Bonny Doon Rhone Blend

$39.00

BTL Mt. Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc

$43.00

BTL Westside Crossing Chardonnay

$51.00

BTL Mira Me Cava

$31.00

BTL Graham Beck Brut Rose

$51.00

BTL "Mimi" Rose

$43.00

Beer + Cider*

Fairweather Smell the Van

$9.00Out of stock

Gin botanical cider. 5.5% ABV

Juneshine Midnight Painkiller

$8.00

Coconut, pineapple, nutmeg, activated charcoal, honey, green tea, cane sugar, jun kombucha - 6% ABV

Juneshine Blood Orange

$9.00

Blood orange, mint, honey, green tea, cane sugar, jun kombucha - 6% ABV

Holidaily "Big Henry" Hazy IPA

$9.00Out of stock

“Big Henry” is juicy and balanced, with waves of tropical notes and citrus. 100% Gluten-free made from millet, buckwheat, yeast and hops.

Holidaily Favorite Blonde Ale

$9.00

Subtle hints of lemon, light hops and malt aromas of sweetness will make you forget the blazing heat of Summer. 100% Gluten-free made from millet, buckwheat, yeast and hops.

Zero Proof*

Turmeric Tonic

$7.00

Ginger, honey, turmeric, lemon, mineral water

Hibiscus-Mint Cooler

$7.00

Hibiscus, mint, turbinado, lime, mineral water

Passionfruit Lemonade

$7.00

Blueberry Rooibos Iced Tea

$5.00

Decaffeinated blueberry rooibos tea.

Organic Black Iced Tea

$5.00

Picnik Palmer

$6.00

Blueberry Rooibos Iced Tea + Fresh Limeade

Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh Lime, Turbinado

Limeade

$6.00

Fresh Lime, Turbinado

Topo Chico

$5.00

Kombucha (K Tonic Original)

$7.00

K-Tonic's original raw kombucha with a tea-forward flavor and bright finish. Notes of ginger and citrus.

Kombucha (Cherry Blossom)

$7.00

Distinctive sencha green tea and rich cherry essence in harmony with black pepper spice, warm cardamom and floral Calendula. Complex and Rewarding.

Crisp & Crude: Paloma Daydream

$9.00

CANNED ZERO-PROOF & HEMP BASED COCKTAIL FROM LOCAL AUSTIN PRODUCER CRISP & CRUDE: This booze-free Paloma, which means dove in Spanish, soars over those big blue skies. From Rio Red grapefruits grown in the Texas valley, to the earthy and smoky charred oak reminiscent of a barrel aging reposado. This take on a Paloma is elevated with a dash of salt, an old bartender’s trick to brighten and balance a citrus-filled drink with the added benefit of keeping you well hydrated. Perfect for a sunny day.

Crisp & Crude: Mellow Mule

$9.00

CANNED ZERO-PROOF & HEMP BASED COCKTAIL FROM CRISP & CRUDE: Mood-lifting botanical extracts. Citrusy and herbaceous. Relaxing and exciting. So, drop your worries, take it easy, and go with the flow. This non-alcoholic mule has gone south to the jungle. Tropical juicy pineapple mingling with fresh cut Idaho mint, earthy botanicals, and a whopping ginger heat finish. The perfect vibe for a chill night.

Specialty Drinks*

Classic Black (CL)

We partnered with Roaster of the Year, Greater Goods, to bring you a velvety blend, with hints of berries and chocolate. Ethiopian and Columbian origin.