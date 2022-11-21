Picnik | Burnet
2,534 Reviews
$$
4801 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Popular Items
Cocktails - To Go*
Pitaya Margarita To-Go
blanco tequila . pitaya pink dragonfruit . lime . raw honey (single serve cocktail)
Picnik Mule To-Go
vodka . house juiced ginger . raw honey . turmeric . lemon (single serve cocktail)
Hard Cherry Limeade To-Go
gin . luxardo . st. germain . house cherry turbinado . lime . togo chico (single serve cocktail)
Thai Basil + Chill To-Go
white rum . CBD . thai basil . lemongrass simple lime . sparkling water
Wine
Beer + Cider*
Fairweather Smell the Van
Gin botanical cider. 5.5% ABV
Juneshine Midnight Painkiller
Coconut, pineapple, nutmeg, activated charcoal, honey, green tea, cane sugar, jun kombucha - 6% ABV
Juneshine Blood Orange
Blood orange, mint, honey, green tea, cane sugar, jun kombucha - 6% ABV
Holidaily "Big Henry" Hazy IPA
“Big Henry” is juicy and balanced, with waves of tropical notes and citrus. 100% Gluten-free made from millet, buckwheat, yeast and hops.
Holidaily Favorite Blonde Ale
Subtle hints of lemon, light hops and malt aromas of sweetness will make you forget the blazing heat of Summer. 100% Gluten-free made from millet, buckwheat, yeast and hops.
Zero Proof*
Turmeric Tonic
Ginger, honey, turmeric, lemon, mineral water
Hibiscus-Mint Cooler
Hibiscus, mint, turbinado, lime, mineral water
Passionfruit Lemonade
Blueberry Rooibos Iced Tea
Decaffeinated blueberry rooibos tea.
Organic Black Iced Tea
Picnik Palmer
Blueberry Rooibos Iced Tea + Fresh Limeade
Lemonade
Fresh Lime, Turbinado
Limeade
Fresh Lime, Turbinado
Topo Chico
Kombucha (K Tonic Original)
K-Tonic's original raw kombucha with a tea-forward flavor and bright finish. Notes of ginger and citrus.
Kombucha (Cherry Blossom)
Distinctive sencha green tea and rich cherry essence in harmony with black pepper spice, warm cardamom and floral Calendula. Complex and Rewarding.
Crisp & Crude: Paloma Daydream
CANNED ZERO-PROOF & HEMP BASED COCKTAIL FROM LOCAL AUSTIN PRODUCER CRISP & CRUDE: This booze-free Paloma, which means dove in Spanish, soars over those big blue skies. From Rio Red grapefruits grown in the Texas valley, to the earthy and smoky charred oak reminiscent of a barrel aging reposado. This take on a Paloma is elevated with a dash of salt, an old bartender’s trick to brighten and balance a citrus-filled drink with the added benefit of keeping you well hydrated. Perfect for a sunny day.
Crisp & Crude: Mellow Mule
CANNED ZERO-PROOF & HEMP BASED COCKTAIL FROM CRISP & CRUDE: Mood-lifting botanical extracts. Citrusy and herbaceous. Relaxing and exciting. So, drop your worries, take it easy, and go with the flow. This non-alcoholic mule has gone south to the jungle. Tropical juicy pineapple mingling with fresh cut Idaho mint, earthy botanicals, and a whopping ginger heat finish. The perfect vibe for a chill night.