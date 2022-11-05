Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Picnik | South Lamar

338 Reviews

$$

1700 S. Lamar Boulevard

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage + Egg Breakfast Taco
Mayan Mocha (MAY)
Heritage Bacon Breakfast Taco

Breakfast

Heritage Bacon Breakfast Taco

$6.00

sugar-free bacon . pastured eggs . almond flour *This menu item cannot be modified **almond flour contains nuts

Sausage + Egg Breakfast Taco

$6.00

Grass-fed beef + heritage pork breakfast sausage . pastured eggs . almond flour tortilla *This menu item cannot be modified **almond flour contains nuts

Chorizo Frittata

$7.00

Grass-fed beef + pork chorizo, eggs, spinach, onions *contains eggs

Overnight Oats | Mocha

$7.00

Gluten Free Oats - Chia Seed - Coffee - Cacao - Vanilla - Maple

Overnight Oats | Oatmilk + Collagen

$7.00

Gluten Free Oats - Chia Seed - Oatmilk - Maple Syrup - Grass-fed Collagen - Seasonal House Berry Jam

Overnight Oats | Pumpkin Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Oats - Chia Seed - Pumpkin Puree - Pumpkin Spice - Maple - Pecans

Oatmeal | Cacao Maca

$6.00

Gluten Free Oats - Cacao - Maca Spice Blend - Maple

Oatmeal | Apple Cider

$6.00

Oats - Chopped Apple - Cinnamon - Maple

Toast

1/2 Avocado Toast

$9.25

Basil pesto, mashed avocado, petite tomato, Himalayan salt, chili flake, hemp seeds **contains egg

Full Avocado Toast

$16.00

Basil pesto, mashed avocado, petite tomato, Himalayan salt, chili flake, hemp seeds **contains egg

Soup + Salad

Chicken Salad

$16.00Out of stock

chicken . dijon aioli . candied pecans onion . tarragon . kale + radicchio

Broccoli Crunch w/Honey Cayenne Chicken

$16.00

honey cayenne chicken breast . broccoli . chopped bacon . currants . red onion . almonds . creamy lemon dressing Please note: this item cannot be modified *contains nuts, eggs

Tomato Soup (Cup)

$5.00Out of stock

Tomato Soup (Bowl)

$8.00Out of stock

Heat + Eat

Chicken Tenders (heat + eat)

$13.00

Rice flour tempura, honey-mustard aioli*, roasted Brussels sprouts, herb roasted potatoes *consumption of raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk for food borne illness

Sweet Treats

Lemon Bar

$7.00Out of stock

fresh lemon curd . butter-oat crust *contains egg, dairy

Seasonal Muffin

$4.00

fresh baked seasonal muffin - light, fluffy and sweet! gluten, grain and refined sugar-free

Butter Blondie

$5.00

almond flour, grass-fed butter, coconut sugar, fair trade chocolate chips

But First, Coffee

Classic Black (CL)

Plain + Simple (BC)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil, and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat.

Cappuccino (CAP)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil, and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

House Chai (HC)

Herbal rooibos tea, butter, MCT oil, vanilla, cardamom, ginger, ashwagandha, cinnamon, maple syrup and whey protein Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Dirty Chai (DC)

Coffee, herbal rooibos tea, butter, MCT oil, vanilla, cardamom, ginger, ashwagandha, cinnamon, maple syrup and whey protein Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Vanilla Latte (VAN)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil, vanilla, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Mocha Latte (MCL)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, maple syrup and whey protein.

Mayan Mocha (MAY)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, mesquite, lucuma, maca, cordyceps mushroom, cayenne, coconut sugar, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Golden Milk Matcha (GMM)

Matcha green tea, butter, MCT oil, turmeric, black pepper, clove, cayenne, cinnamon, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Matcha Latte (ML)

Coconut milk, MCT oil, Matcha green tea, maple syrup. Coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals.

Pumpkin Spiced Latte (PSL)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, clove, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Chaga Hot Chocolate (CHAG)

Wildcrafted chaga, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, rose hip, eleuthero, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Candy Cane Mocha (CCM)

Coffee, butter, MCT oil, raw cacao, peppermint essential oil, maple syrup and whey protein. Grass-fed butter or coconut milk is blended for stabilized energy. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Grass-fed whey or collagen protein elevates nutrition and creaminess. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Sunshine Milk (SUN)

Coconut milk, mct oil, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, cayenne, maple syrup. MCT oil from coconuts tells your body and brain to start burning fat. Traditional wood-fired maple syrup adds deep flavor and minerals. Herbs and botanicals boost metabolism, productivity and immunity.

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

$5.75+

Chicken bone broth, Himalayan sea salt

Butter Bone Broth

$7.50+

Chicken bone broth, grass-fed butter, MCT oil and Himalayan salt.

Coconut Curry Broth

$7.00+

Chicken bone broth, coconut milk, MCT oil, curry spice, pink Himalayan salt

Refreshers

Turmeric Tonic

$7.00

Ginger, honey, turmeric, lemon, sparkling water

Hibiscus-Mint Cooler

$7.00

Hibiscus, mint, turbinado, lime, topo chico

Limeade

$6.00

Fresh Lime, Honey

Picnik Palmer

$6.00

Fresh Limeade, Blueberry Roiboos Tea

Blueberry Rooibos Iced Tea

$5.00

Decaffeinated blueberry rooibos tea.

Cold Pressed Juice

Enjoy pure refreshment with 100% cold pressed juice!

Greens + Ginger (12 oz)

$9.00

Kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, parsley, ginger, apple, lemon *this item cannot be modifed

Sweet Citrus (12 oz)

$9.00

Pineapple, mint, apple, lemon *this item cannot be modifed

Orange Turmeric (12 oz)

$9.00

Orange, turmeric, aloe vera, apple, black pepper, lemon *this item cannot be modifed

Wellness Shot (2 oz)

$4.00

Ginger, lemon, cayenne *this item cannot be modifed

Elderberry Shot (2 oz)

$5.00Out of stock

Honey, Elderberry, Lemon, Cinnamon, Cloves

Energy Shot

$5.00

Relax

$5.00

Bottles + Cans

Topo Chico

$5.00Out of stock

Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.50

Cielo Water

$5.25

Kombucha (Original)

$7.00

Kombucha (Cherry Blossom)

$7.00

Distinctive sencha green tea and rich cherry essence in harmony with black pepper spice, warm cardamom and floral Calendula. Complex and Rewarding.

Kombucha (Elderberry)

$7.00

Kombucha with Super Powers! A true immune-boosting elixir supercharged with toasted Yerba Mate and Galangal to fortify your body and spirit.

Retail

Picnik House Blend Coffee

$17.00

Hits of berry sweetness balanced with notes of dark chocolate, with a velvety finish. Light to medium roast, sourced from Colombia and Ethiopia. Your purchase supports the Central Texas Food Bank. Picnik's House Blend is custom roasted and blended by Greater Goods Coffee Roasters.

32oz Bone Broth (cold)

$10.00

Slow simmered in-house. Take home and use as a nutritious base for soups, or heat, season and sip!

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Naomi Seifter (Picnik | Founder) opened our first Picnik location in Austin, TX in 2013 out of a 150 sq. ft. food trailer. Her mission was to create a restaurant that showed her guests that eating better-for-you foods can be a fun, exciting and flavorful experience. She was motivated to open Picnik because accessibility to readily available gluten-free options was nearly impossible to come by and she wanted to “shift the paradigm of food everywhere.” Her menu was focused on better-for-you comfort foods, paleo-inspired recipes and her specialty butter coffee menu. Due to the positive response of the local community, she opened the Burnet Rd. restaurant location in 2016 as a farm-to-table concept with offerings for coffee hour, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Location

1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Picnik image
Picnik image

Similar restaurants in your area

Patika - South Lamar
orange starNo Reviews
2159 South Lamar Blvd AUSTIN, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Bouldin Creek Cafe
orange star4.6 • 3,260
1900 S 1st St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Thai Fresh
orange star3.5 • 914
909 W Mary St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand South First
orange star4.6 • 693
2210 S 1st St. #1 Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Better Half Bar Delivery + Carhop Service
orange starNo Reviews
406 Walsh Street Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Lamar
orange star4.7 • 344
525 N Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Southside Flying Pizza on South Congress
orange star4.1 • 1,070
2206 South Congress Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Tiny Pies - South Lamar
orange star4.6 • 532
1100 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Neighborhood Sushi
orange star4.7 • 359
1716 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - South Congress
orange star4.7 • 267
1208 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
The Meteor Cafe - Austin
orange star4.3 • 235
2110 South Congress Ave. Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Mumtaz Table
orange star4.2 • 68
1816 S 1st St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Southeast Austin
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston