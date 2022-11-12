Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering Blanco Rd

635 Reviews

$$

6901 Blanco Rd

San Antonio, TX 78216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Soup & Sandwich Combo
The Ultimate Sandwich
Cobb Salad

Soups

Cup Roasted Poblano Pepper

$5.50

Bowl Roasted Poblano Pepper

$8.50

Cup Tomato Basil

$5.50

Bowl Tomato Basil

$8.50

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$5.50

Bowl Chicken Tortilla

$8.50

Bread Service

$1.00

Salads

Southwestern Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine, black beans, tomato, red onion, avocado, corn, Monterey Jack cheese, tortilla strips and our cilantro lime dressing. *Gluten free without tortilla strips

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Crisp romaine, imported Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

Asian Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, napa cabbage, carrots, snow peas, green onion, cilantro, edamame, peanuts, crisp wontons and our red chili peanut dressing

Greek Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine, field greens, feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, green bell pepper, tomato and our Mediterranean dressing.

Vermont Salad

$12.00

Field greens, crisp apples, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, feta cheese and our Vermont maple dressing.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine, field greens, avocado, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, egg, green onion and our sherry vinaigrette dressing.

Chef Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine, field greens, smoked turkey breast, ham, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber and our ranch dressing

Mediterranean Pasta Salad & Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Tricolore pasta tossed in our Mediterranean dressing, feta cheese, bell pepper, tomato and kalamata olives. Served with a side of fresh fruit.

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.00

Our signature chicken salad topped with toasted almonds, served on a bed of field greens with tomato, cucumber and avocado

Tuna Salad Platter

$12.00

Our signature albacore tuna salad topped with toasted almonds, served on a bed of field greens with tomato, cucumber and avocado

Picnikins Pairings

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$11.50

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.50

Salad & Sandwich Combo

$13.50

Gourmet Sandwiches

The Ultimate Sandwich

$11.50

Smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, sprouts, mayonnaise and cream cheese

The Orchard Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked turkey breast, bacon, creamy brie cheese, crisp apples and field greens on a French roll with our Vermont dressing

The Fabulous Sandwich

$11.50

Roast beef, red onion, lettuce, tomato, spicy horseradish, mayonnaise and cream cheese

The Backyard Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked turkey breast, ham, Swiss cheese, black olives, lettuce and mayonnaise.

The Sunshine Sandwich

$11.00

Our housemade egg salad, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and cream cheese.

The Mama's Italian Sandwich

$11.00

Salami, ham, provolone cheese, bell pepper, red onion, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing

The Garden Veggie

$11.00

Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sprouts, avocado, cucumber, mayonnaise and cream cheese.

The Waist Watcher Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked turkey breast, red onion, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, cucumber and mayonnaise.

Classic Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$9.75

Our signature chicken salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Our housemade albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Turkey Breast & Swiss

$9.50

Smoked turkey breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Roast Beef & Provolone

$10.50

Roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Egg Salad

$9.00

Our housemade egg salad, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

BLT

$9.00

The Grill

Classic Hamburger

$10.50

Classic Hamburger Lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayonnaise and mustard

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Cheeseburger Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, mayonnaise and mustard

Southwestern Burger

$11.00

Angus Beef, Pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers, tomato and chipotle aioli.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Angus Beef, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

$11.50Out of stock

Angus Beef, Bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our housemade bleu cheese dressing.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Slow-roasted pulled pork and our house made barbecue sauce topped with fresh coleslaw.

Southwestern Chicken

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, roasted poblano peppers, tomato and chipotle aioli

Picnikins Chicken Club

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled red onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and mustard.

Picnikins Cheese Steak

$11.50Out of stock

Thinly sliced prime beef, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, cherry peppers and mayonnaise

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$3.50

Hand Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Side Mixed Green Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Side Mediterranean Pasta Salad

$4.50

Side Chicken Salad

$5.50

Side Tuna Salad

$5.50

Potato Chips

$1.75

Side Egg Salad

$4.50

Dressing 2 Oz

$0.75

Dressing 8 Oz

$9.00

2oz Sd of Mayo

$0.50

Desserts

Cookie

$1.75

Brownie

$2.50

Lemon Bar

$2.50

Rum Cake

$4.00

Lemon Posset

$5.00

COOKIE ON SALE

$1.25Out of stock

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.50

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pelegrino

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, Delicious and made when you order. Picnikins has provided high quality food and service for more than 30 years!

Website

Location

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

Directions

Gallery
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sangria on the Burg
orange star4.2 • 1,664
5115 Fredericksburg Road San Antonio, TX 78229
View restaurantnext
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill - Alamo
orange starNo Reviews
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill - Bitters Road
orange star4.3 • 866
734 Bitters Rd San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
The Hayden
orange star4.3 • 275
4025 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
Good Time Charlie's Cafe and Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,366
2922 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
The Boiler House - San Antonio
orange starNo Reviews
312 Pearl Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Botika
orange star4.2 • 2,703
303 Pearl Pkwy #111 San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD
orange star4.5 • 2,382
16505 BLANCO RD SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston