PICO DE GALLO AVALON MEXICAN GRILL Founders Square

No reviews yet

13001 Founders Square Drive

Alafaya, FL 32828

FOOD

BURRITO

$9.99

12" Flour tortilla wrap with choice of any of your favorite ingredients from our ADD-ONS selection.

BOWL

$9.99

Everything you want and more in a bowl.

TACOS

$9.99

Build your own tacos with 3 soft tortillas or 3 crispy tortillas. Filled with your choice of protein and fresh ingredients from our ADD-ONS selection.

SINGLE TACO

$3.00

QUESADILLA

$10.99

12" Flour tortilla with shredded cheese or shredded cheese and choice of protein. Side of Sour cream and Pico de Gallo salsa.

SALAD

$9.99

Your choice of protein with a base of Romain Lettuce. Add any toppings from our ADD-ONS selection.

VEGGIE TACOS

$9.99

VEGETARIAN OPTIONS

$11.99

KID’S BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.00

Kid's menu comes with small bag of chips, and apple juice. GUACAMOLE OR QUESO NOT INCLUDED

DRINKS

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.75

Tea

$2.00

Bottle of Water

$1.75

Horchata

$2.25

Agua de Jamaica (hibiscus tea)

$2.25

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN NACHOS

$11.99

STEAK NACHOS

$12.99

CARNITA NACHOS

$11.99

CLASSSIC NACHOS

$10.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$2.99

CHIPS & QUESO

$3.99

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$4.99

GALLO TRIFECTA

$7.99
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Latin Cuisine made from scratch daily!

13001 Founders Square Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

