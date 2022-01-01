  • Home
  • /
  • Orlando
  • /
  • THE BAKERY COLOMBIAN CAFE - Founders Square
Restaurant header imageView gallery

THE BAKERY COLOMBIAN CAFE Founders Square

review star

No reviews yet

13001 Founders Square Drive

Alafaya, FL 32828

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

COLOMBIAN BREAD/PANADERIA

BUTTER CROISSANT

$3.20

ALMOND CROISSANT

$3.40

Almond croissant

CROISSANT INTEGRAL

$3.25

CHEESE CROISSANT

$3.80

CUBANOS DE CANELA (PIÑA, DULCE DE LECHE)

$2.00

Finger bread filled with Guava, pineapple, and dulce de leche.

DONUTS

$2.00

Assorted donuts filled with strawberry, pineapple, or blueberry.

MOGOLLA/ACEMA

$3.20

PAN ALIÑADO

$2.00+

Plain butter bread.

PAN CAMARON

$6.00

Plain bread with cheese on top.

PAN COCO

$3.20

Coconut bread

PAN DE CHOCOLATE

$3.80

Stuff bread with Dark chocolate

PAN DIPLOMATICO

$6.00

Bread loaf with bavarian cream.

PAN EUROPEO DE HOJALDRE

$6.00

Bread filled with cheese, and dulce de leche wrap in a flaky flour.

PAN FRANCES DE AJO

$3.20

Plain bread with garlic spread.

PAN HAWAIANO

$3.20

flaky bread stuff with pineapple, ham and cheese.

PAN PLAIN DE MANTEQUILLA

$3.20

PAN SEMI HOJALDRE

$3.20

Delicious puff pastry stuffed with cheese

PAN TRES QUESOS

$4.00

Stuff with queso fresco, cream cheese, and mozarella.

PANECILLOS

$3.20

ROSCON DE DULCE DE LECHE

$6.00

Ringed bread filled with Guava.

ROSCON DE GUYAVA

$6.00

Ringed bread filled with Guava.

TRENZA DE GUVA Y QUESO

$6.00

Braided bread wih Guava and cheese.

PANDEBONO

$2.00

ALMOJABANA

$2.00

EMPANADA DE CAMBRAY

$2.00

BUNUELOS

$2.00

PASTRY/PASTELERIA

GALLETAS DE CHOCOLATE

$2.50

GALLETA MATTEQUILLA

$2.00

GALLETA RIZADA

$2.00

PANDERITOS

$2.00

CHICHARRON DE GUAYAVA

$3.20

PASTEL GLORIA GUAYAVA Y QUESO

$3.20

PASTEL GLORIA AREQUIPE YQUESO

$3.20

CORAZONES DE HOJALDRE

$3.20

HOTBITES

EMPANADAS DE CARNE

$2.00

EMPANADAS DE POLLO

$2.00

EMPANADA DE GUAVA Y QUESO

$2.00

EMPANADAS DE CARNE Y QUESO

$2.50

EMPANADES DE POLLO Y QUESO

$2.50

EMPANADAS HAWAIANAS

$2.50

EMPANADAS DE PIZZA

$2.75

AREPA RELLENA DE HUEVOS PERICOS

$5.00

(scrumbles eggs with scallions, and tomatoes)

AREPA MOZARELLA

$3.00

AREPA ACOMPAÑANTE

$0.80

AREPA CHOCLO

$3.00

ADD QUESO

$1.00

DEDITOS FRITOS

$2.75

CHICHARRON CON AREPA

$4.75

MORCILLA CON AREPA

$3.50

SALAMI CON AREPA

$3.50

CHORIZO CON AREPA

$3.50

DESAYUNOS/BREAKFAST

CALENTADO

$16.00

AROS, FRIJOLES, HUEVOS PERICOS, CARNE ASADA, AREPA CON MANTEQUILLA.

AREPA BAKERY

$10.00

CARNE O POLLO DESMENUZADO, JAMON, BEACOM, LECHUGA, TOMATE, SALSAS AL GUSTO.

DESSERTS/POSTRES

TRES LECHES

$8.00

Moist vanilla cake made with three different types of sweet milk and vanilla frosting.

FLAN DE CARAMELO

$5.50

Vanilla custard with a caramel glaze.

POSTRE DE NATAS

$5.50

Milk cream pudding with raisings.

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

Traditional cheesecake available plain or with seasonal fruits.

TIRAMIZU

$8.00

Layers of sponge cake soaked with coffee layared with mascarpone cheese and topped with grated chocolate.

MILHOJAS DE LA CASA

$5.50

Pastry layered with bavarian cream and dulce de leche.

TORTA DE ZANAHORIA

$5.50

Carrot cake.

TORTA DE AMAPOLA

$5.50

QUESADILLA ESPECIAL

$5.50

MANTECADA

$5.50

Colombian-style butter corn bread.

RED VELVET

$5.50

Red, red-brown, crimson, or scarlet-colored chocolete layer cake, layered with ermine icing.

BROWNIE

$5.50

TORTA NEGRA DE PASAS Y VINO

$5.50

Cake made with candied fruit macerated in a mixture of rum and wine, nuts, almonds, hazelnuts, and spices.

MANTECADOS DE BREVAS

$5.50

Colombian-style butter corn cake filled with figs.

CHOCOVAINILLA

$37.00

Fusión of vanilla and chocolate cake.

CHOCOLATOSA 18”

$42.00

Chocolate cake with a chocolate frosting.

BAKERY ROLL

$16.00

Vanilla roll cake filled with cream and fresh strawberries.

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$3.00

CORTADITO

$3.50

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50

LATTE

$4.00+

AMERICANO

$3.80+

MOCHA

$4.20+

DECAF

$4.00+

BREWED BLACK

$2.80+

CAFÉ CON LECHE

$3.20+

ICED LATTE

$4.50

ICED MOCHA

$4.80

ICED CARAMEL

$4.80

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

SMOOTHIES

MARACUYA SMOOTHIE

$3.70+

GUANABANA SMOOTHIE

$3.70+

MORA SMOOTHIE

$3.70+

FRSA SMOOTHIE

$3.70+

GUYAVA SMOOTHIE

$3.70+

LULO SMOOTHIE

$3.70+

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$3.70+

HOUSE DRINKS

AVENA ESPECIAL

$5.00

BOTTLE DRINKS

JARRITOS

$2.75

GLASS BOTTLE DRINKS

$3.00

CAN DRINKS

$2.20

APPLE JUICE

$1.75

WATER

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13001 Founders Square Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Spoleto Italian Kitchen - 3801 Avalon Park East Boulevard Suite 155
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Avalon Park East Blvd Suite 155 Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurantnext
The 1 Cantina at The Avalon Marketplace
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Avalon Park E Blvd Ste. 100, Orlando, FL 32828 Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurantnext
Sip n Roll Creamery - 3801 Avalon Park E Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Avalon Park E Blvd Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurantnext
South Philly Steaks - Avalon Park Orlando
orange star4.5 • 1,405
12001 Avalon Lake Dr Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurantnext
Purple Ocean Superfood Bar- Waterford Lakes - 12789 Waterford Lakes Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
12789 Waterford Lakes Pkwy Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside - Waterford Lakes
orange star4.2 • 910
12448 Lake Underhill Road Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Alafaya

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alafaya
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston