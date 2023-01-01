Restaurant header imageView gallery

Picos Restaurant

3601 Kirby Dr

Houston, TX 77098

HOT (Ready to Eat)

Three Tamales Norteños, hot, ready to eat and packed in a to-go box. Served with a side of corn tortilla chips + salsas frescas.

Chicken in Green Chile

$8.50

Three chicken in green chile tamales norteños, served with chips + salsa

Pork in Red Chile

$8.50

Three pork in red chile tamales norteños, served with chips + salsa

Black Bean + Cheese

$8.50

Three black bean + cheese tamales norteños, served with chips + salsa (vegetarian)

One of Each

$8.50

One chicken in green chile, one pork in red chile + one black bean/cheese tamale norteños, served with chips + salsa

COLD (Take Home)

All cold (take home) items are refrigerated and packed in a leak-proof container or vacuum sealed back meant to take home and heat for consumption.

1/2 Dozen Chicken in Green Chile - Norteños

$10.50

3 oz. corn husk-wrapped tamales fllled with chicken in green chile

1/2 Dozen Pork in Red Chile - Norteños

$10.50

3 oz. corn husk-wrapped tamales filled with pork in red chile

1/2 Dozen Black Bean + Cheese - Norteños

$10.50

3 oz. corn husk-wrapped tamales filled with black bean + cheese

1/2 Dozen Rajas + Cheese - Norteños

$10.50

3 oz. corn husk-wrapped tamales filled with rajas + cheese

1/2 Dozen Pork in Red Chile - Oaxaqueños

$21.00

6 oz. banana leaf-wrapped tamales filled with pork in red chile

1/2 Dozen Chicken in Green Chile - Oaxaqueños

$21.00

6 oz. banana leaf-wrapped tamales filled with chicken in green chile

1/2 Dozen Portobello + Huitlacoche (vegan) - Oaxaqueños

$21.00

6 oz. banana leaf-wrapped tamales filled with portobello + huitlacoche

Pozole Verde

$9.00

(16 oz.) traditional stew of braised chicken and hominy in a tomatillo fresh herb, pepita + serrano broth

Pozole Rojo

$9.00

(16 oz.) traditional stew of braised pork and hominy in a dried guajillo pepper broth

Green Salsa Fresca

$9.50

one pint (16 oz.)

Red Salsa Fresca

$9.50

one pint (16 oz.)

Chile con Queso

$10.00

(16 oz.) proprietary blend of cheeses with roasted tomatoes, roasted chilis + our blend of spices. Packaged cold in a vacuum sealed bag.

Habanero Queso Blanco

$10.00

(16 oz.) proprietary blend of cheeses with roasted habanero, bell peppers, onions + poblano pepper. Packaged cold in a vacuum sealed bag.

AGUA FRESCAS

House made agua frescas packaged in 16 oz. plastic bottles.

JAMAICA

$7.00

House made agua frescas packaged in 16 oz. plastic bottles.

HORCHATA

$7.00

House made agua frescas packaged in 16 oz. plastic bottles.

TAMARINDO

$7.00

House made agua frescas packaged in 16 oz. plastic bottles.

LIME

$7.00

House made agua frescas packaged in 16 oz. plastic bottles.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
A vibrant Mexican mainstay serving the Houston area for over 35 year, our menu boasts bold authentic Mexican cuisine and come of the city's best margaritas!

3601 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

