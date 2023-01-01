Picos Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A vibrant Mexican mainstay serving the Houston area for over 35 year, our menu boasts bold authentic Mexican cuisine and come of the city's best margaritas!
Location
3601 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant - 3601 Kirby Dr
No Reviews
3601 Kirby Dr Houston, TX 77098
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant