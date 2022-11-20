- Home
Pie Bar - Ballard 2218 NW Market ST
No reviews yet
2218 NW Market ST
Seattle, WA 98107
Savory Pies
Chicken Pot Pie
Roasted chicken, rosemary potatoes, our signature five veggie blend, garlic, cheddar cheese, and chicken stock
VEGAN Crimini Mushroom Pot Pie
Roasted crimini mushrooms, potatoes, our signature five veggie blend, coconut cream, and vegetable broth
Fiesta Chicken
French Onion Beef Pie
Tangy, Beefy, Cheesy. Three words that make everyone happy. Filled with juicy ground beef, parmesan cheese, and french onion soup, this will warm up any brisk spring day
Side Salad
Australian Curry Veg
Fruit Pies
Cream Pies
Peanut Butter Cream
Crunchy peanut butter, vanilla, cream, and cream cheese topped with whipped cream, a chocolate drizzle, and crushed peanuts
P B & J
Our Peanut Butter cream pie topped with Marionberry compote, whipped cream, and crushed peanuts . Featured on the Travel Channel!
Cookies & Cream
Crushed Oreos, cream, vanilla, and cream cheese. Topped with whipped cream and Oreo crumbles
Banana Cream
Fresh banana, cream, and french banana liqueur, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon
Monkey Nuts
Our Banana Cream Pie topped with whipped cream, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, and crushed peanuts
Seasonal Sweet Pies
Extra Scoop
Non-Alcoholic
Whole Sweet Pies
Whole Savory Pies
Whole Seasonal Pies
Sunday Lunch
Apple Crumble
Granny Smith Apples, five spice blend, molasses, and lemon
Bumbleberry Crumble
Granny Smith apples, blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries. House Favorite!
VEGAN Berry Pie
Double crusted berry pie with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries topped with powdered sugar.
PB&J
Chocolate RBF
TequiLime Pie
Mimosa
Savory Pies
Australian Curry Veg Pie
Fruit Pies
Cream Pies
Seasonal Pies
Whiskey/Bourbon/Rye
Akashi
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills
Crown Royal
Dickel Collaboration Blend
Evan Williams
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jeffersons
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Maker's Mark
Michters Bourbon
Michters Rye
Michters Sour Mash
Old Overholt
Pendelton
Redemption High Rye
Redemption Wheated
Rittenhouse
Sazerac Rye
Skrewball
Suntory
Teeling
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Rye
Woodinville Bourbon
Woodinville Dbl Brl Wsky
Woodinville Rye
Templeton Rye
Bakers 7yr
Rum
Avua Amburana
Avua Prata
Barbanourt 3 star 4 yr
Barbanourt 5 star 8 yr
Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum
Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum
Brugal Anejo
Cachaca P51
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva
Don Q 151
Dos Maderas 5+3
Goslings
Leblon Cachaca
Lemon Hart 151
Mount Gay
Plantation 3 star
Plantation OFTD
Plantation Pineapple
Pussers
Rhum Clément Agricole
Ron Zacapa
Saint Benevolence Rum Clarin
Smith and Cross
Wray and Nephew
Gin
Tequila/Mezcal
Port/Brandy/Cognac
Scotch
Etc.
Absinthe
Allspice Dram
Amaricano
Ancho Reyes
Aperol
Baileys
Benedictine
Borghetti
Buttershots
Byrrh
Campari
Catdaddy
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Cherry Herring
Cocchi Americano
Cocchi Vermouth Amaro
Cointreau
Crater Lake
Cynar
Dry Curacao
Fernet
Frangellico
Giffard Liqueurs
Godiva Choc Liq.
Gomme Syrup
Grand Mariner
Kahlua
Lillet
Limoncello
luxardo Amaretto
Maraschino Liqueur
Midnight Moon
Monarch Hazelnut
Montenegro
Orgeat
Ouzo
Peppermint Schnapps
Pimms
Saint Brendan's
St Germain
Velvet Falernum
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
Well Spirits
Current House Cocktails
Apple Pie Moonshine Mule
Boozy Root Beer Float
Bumbleberry Pietini
Cinnful Toast Crunch
Clouds of Chai
Cocktail of the Week
Drunk Monk
Jacks Old Fashioned
New York Sour
PB&J Pietini
Peanut Butter Honey Time
Pumpkin Pietini
Pumpkin White Russian
Rum Old Fashioned
Three Dots & a Dash
Winter Green
Hot Drinks
Off Menu
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Black Manhattan
Boulevardier
Brandy Sour
Daiquiri
Dark & Stormy
Espresso Martini
French 75
Gimlet
Hemingway's Daiquiri
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Kentucky Mule
Last Word
Lions Tail
Long Island
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martinez
Martini
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned-House
Painkiller
Paloma
Pimm's Cup
Sazarac
Seelbach
Sloe Gin Fizz
Tequila Daisy
Tom Collins
Vesper
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Bubbles
Beer
Bale Breaker Pale Ale
Black Raven Pilsner
Citra IPA
Coffee Porter
Crikey IPA-Reuben's
Hard Cider-Tieton
Lantern Fresh Hop Pale Ale
NW Red-Stoup
Russian Imperial Stout - Rooftop
Standard Brewing Pilsner
Stoup Citra IPA
Standard Pink Noise
Dunkel Weiss-Stoup
Wine
Event/Holiday Cocktails
T Shirt
Copper Mug
Mug and a Mule
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 1:30 am
