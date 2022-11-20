A map showing the location of Pie Bar - Ballard 2218 NW Market STView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Pie Bar - Ballard 2218 NW Market ST

review star

No reviews yet

2218 NW Market ST

Seattle, WA 98107

Order Again

Savory Pies

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Roasted chicken, rosemary potatoes, our signature five veggie blend, garlic, cheddar cheese, and chicken stock

VEGAN Crimini Mushroom Pot Pie

$14.00

Roasted crimini mushrooms, potatoes, our signature five veggie blend, coconut cream, and vegetable broth

Fiesta Chicken

$14.00

French Onion Beef Pie

$14.00

Tangy, Beefy, Cheesy. Three words that make everyone happy. Filled with juicy ground beef, parmesan cheese, and french onion soup, this will warm up any brisk spring day

Side Salad

$6.00

Australian Curry Veg

$14.00

Fruit Pies

Bumbleberry Crumble

$10.50

Granny Smith apples, blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries. House Favorite!

Apple Crumble

$10.50

Granny Smith Apples, five spice blend, molasses, and lemon

Vegan Sour Cherry

$10.50

Double crust tart cherry pie with a pastry top

Vegan Berry

$10.50

Cream Pies

Peanut Butter Cream

$10.50

Crunchy peanut butter, vanilla, cream, and cream cheese topped with whipped cream, a chocolate drizzle, and crushed peanuts

P B & J

$11.50

Our Peanut Butter cream pie topped with Marionberry compote, whipped cream, and crushed peanuts . Featured on the Travel Channel!

Cookies & Cream

$10.50

Crushed Oreos, cream, vanilla, and cream cheese. Topped with whipped cream and Oreo crumbles

Banana Cream

$10.50

Fresh banana, cream, and french banana liqueur, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon

Monkey Nuts

$11.50

Our Banana Cream Pie topped with whipped cream, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, and crushed peanuts

Seasonal Sweet Pies

Amaretto Pumpkin

$11.50

Pumpkin Spiked Latte Pie

$11.50

Extra Scoop

Extra Scoop

$2.00

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

$3.00

Stash Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

NA Root Beer Float

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Whole Sweet Pies

Whole Apple

$33.00

Whole Bumbleberry

$33.00

Whole Vegan Cherry

$33.00

Whole Banana Cream

$33.00

Whole Monkey Nuts

$36.00

Whole Cookies and Cream

$33.00

Whole Peanut Butter Cream

$33.00

Whole P B & J

$36.00

Whole Special Order

$33.00

Whole Savory Pies

Whole Chicken Pot Pie

$36.00

Whole Vegan Mushroom

$36.00

Whole Special Order

$36.00

Whole Cubano

$36.00

Whole ChaCha Chicken

$36.00

Whole Seasonal Pies

Whole Classic Pumpkin

$33.00

Whole Candy Ginger Rum Pecan

$33.00

Whole Pumpkin Amaretto

$33.00

Whole Take and Bake Pumpkin

$33.00

Whole Chocolate Death

$33.00

Whole Rhubarb Cheese

$33.00

Sunday Lunch

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Roasted chicken, rosemary potatoes, our signature five veggie blend, garlic, cheddar cheese, and chicken stock

VEGAN Crimini Mushroom Pot Pie

$13.50Out of stock

Roasted crimini mushrooms, potatoes, our signature five veggie blend, coconut cream, and vegetable broth

French Onion Beef Pie

$14.00

Tangy, Beefy, Cheesy. Three words that make everyone happy. Filled with juicy ground beef, parmesan cheese, and french onion soup, this will warm up any brisk spring day

Fiesta Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, red onion, corn, black beans, tomato, poblano peppers, green chiles, pickled jalapeno juice, enchilada sauce, and Monterey jack cheese

Apple Crumble

$10.50

Granny Smith Apples, five spice blend, molasses, and lemon

Bumbleberry Crumble

$10.50

Granny Smith apples, blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries. House Favorite!

VEGAN Berry Pie

$10.00

Double crusted berry pie with strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries topped with powdered sugar.

Cookies & Cream

$10.50

Crushed Oreos, cream, vanilla, and cream cheese. Topped with whipped cream and Oreo crumbles

Peanut Butter Cream

$10.50

Crunchy peanut butter, vanilla, cream, and cream cheese topped with whipped cream, a chocolate drizzle, and crushed peanuts

PB&J

$11.00

Banana Cream

$10.50

Fresh banana, cream, and french banana liqueur, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon

Monkey Nuts

$11.50

Our Banana Cream Pie topped with whipped cream, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, and crushed peanuts

Chocolate RBF

$11.00Out of stock

TequiLime Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$8.00

Savory Pies

Chicken, red onion, corn, black beans, tomato, poblano peppers, green Chiles, pickled jalapeno juice, enchilada sauce, and Monterey jack cheese all encased in our signature Pie Bar crust, the Fiesta Chicken delivers a little spice to summer! Topped with sour cream and hot sauce.

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Roasted chicken, rosemary potatoes, our signature five veggie blend, garlic, cheddar cheese, and chicken stock

Fiesta Chicken

$14.00

Chicken, red onion, corn, black beans, tomato, poblano peppers, green chiles, pickled jalapeno juice, enchilada sauce, and Monterey jack cheese

French Onion Beef Pie

$14.00

Tangy, Beefy, Cheesy. Three words that make everyone happy. Filled with juicy ground beef, parmesan cheese, and french onion soup, this will warm up any brisk spring day.

Australian Curry Veg Pie

$14.00

Fruit Pies

Apple Crumble

$10.50

Granny Smith Apples, five spice blend, molasses, and lemon

Bumbleberry Crumble

$10.50

Granny Smith apples, blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries. House Favorite!

Vegan Sour Cherry

$10.50

Cream Pies

Banana Cream

$10.50

Fresh banana, cream, and french banana liqueur, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon

Cookies & Cream

$10.50

Crushed Oreos, cream, vanilla, and cream cheese. Topped with whipped cream and Oreo crumbles

Monkey Nuts

$11.50

Our Banana Cream Pie topped with whipped cream, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, and crushed peanuts

P B & J

$11.50

Our Peanut Butter cream pie topped with Marionberry compote, whipped cream, and crushed peanuts . Featured on the Travel Channel!

Peanut Butter Cream

$10.50

Crunchy peanut butter, vanilla, cream, and cream cheese topped with whipped cream, a chocolate drizzle, and crushed peanuts

Seasonal Pies

Amaretto Pumpkin Pie

$11.50

Tips for the Staff

$2

$2.00

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

Whiskey/Bourbon/Rye

Akashi

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Dickel Collaboration Blend

$17.00

Evan Williams

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jeffersons

$12.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Michters Bourbon

$15.00

Michters Rye

$15.00

Michters Sour Mash

$13.00

Old Overholt

$10.00

Pendelton

$10.00

Redemption High Rye

$12.00

Redemption Wheated

$14.00

Rittenhouse

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$11.00

Skrewball

$13.00

Suntory

$15.00

Teeling

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$14.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$14.00

Woodinville Dbl Brl Wsky

$14.00

Woodinville Rye

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Bakers 7yr

$17.00

Rittenhouse

$11.00

Dickel Collaboration Blend

$17.00

Rum

Avua Amburana

$13.00

Avua Prata

$12.00

Barbanourt 3 star 4 yr

$11.00

Barbanourt 5 star 8 yr

$11.00

Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum

$10.00

Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum

$10.00

Brugal Anejo

$10.00

Cachaca P51

$11.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$13.00

Don Q 151

$11.00

Dos Maderas 5+3

$17.00

Goslings

$10.00

Leblon Cachaca

$10.00

Lemon Hart 151

$15.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Plantation 3 star

$10.00

Plantation OFTD

$13.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Pussers

$12.00

Rhum Clément Agricole

$13.00

Ron Zacapa

$13.00

Saint Benevolence Rum Clarin

$13.00

Smith and Cross

$12.00

Wray and Nephew

$13.00

Vodka

Chopin

$12.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

Monopolowa

$10.00

Gin

Aviation

$11.00

Beefeaters

$10.00

Big Gin Bourbon Barrel

$11.00

Big Gin London Dry

$11.00

Bombay

$10.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Nolets

$15.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Uncle Val's Botanical Gin

$14.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Corralejo Reposado

$13.00

Hornitos Plata

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado

$14.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$14.00

Jose Gold

$8.00

Jose Silver

$8.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$15.00

Sauza Gold

$8.00

Sauza Silver

$8.00

Port/Brandy/Cognac

Barsol Pisco

$9.00

Calvados

$12.00

E&J vsop

$8.00

Fonseca 20yr Tawny

$14.00

Fonseca Ruby

$8.00

Fonseca Siroco

$9.00

Fonseca Tawny

$9.00

Madeira Rainwater

$8.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Scotch

Ardbeg

$14.00

Glenfidich 12 yr

$17.00

Lagavulin 11 yr

$17.00

Laphroag

$17.00

Macallan 12 yr

$16.00

Monkey shoulder

$15.00

The Balvenie

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Etc.

Absinthe

$15.00

Allspice Dram

$12.00

Amaricano

$15.00

Ancho Reyes

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys

$12.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Borghetti

$12.00

Buttershots

$9.00

Byrrh

$9.00

Campari

$12.00

Catdaddy

$11.00

Chartreuse Green

$18.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$18.00

Cherry Herring

$9.00

Cocchi Americano

$8.00

Cocchi Vermouth Amaro

$8.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Crater Lake

$9.00

Cynar

$11.00

Dry Curacao

$9.00

Fernet

$8.00

Frangellico

$8.00

Giffard Liqueurs

$10.00

Godiva Choc Liq.

$12.00

Gomme Syrup

$7.00

Grand Mariner

$13.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lillet

$10.00

Limoncello

$9.00

luxardo Amaretto

$10.00

Maraschino Liqueur

$13.00

Midnight Moon

$10.00

Monarch Hazelnut

$7.00

Montenegro

$9.00

Orgeat

$6.00

Ouzo

$10.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$9.00

Pimms

$9.00

Saint Brendan's

$8.00

St Germain

$10.00

Velvet Falernum

$8.00

Vermouth Dry

$10.00

Vermouth Sweet

$14.00

Well Spirits

Four Roses

$7.00

Old Overholt

$7.00

Don Q

$7.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$7.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Employee Hand Shake

$3.00

Aquavit

Norden Original

$10.00

Norden Strawberry Rhubarb

$10.00

Current House Cocktails

Apple Pie Moonshine Mule

$14.00

Boozy Root Beer Float

$13.00

Bumbleberry Pietini

$13.00

Cinnful Toast Crunch

$13.00

Clouds of Chai

$14.00

Cocktail of the Week

$11.00

Drunk Monk

$14.00

Jacks Old Fashioned

$14.00

New York Sour

$14.00

PB&J Pietini

$13.00

Peanut Butter Honey Time

$13.00

Pumpkin Pietini

$13.00

Pumpkin White Russian

$14.00

Rum Old Fashioned

$14.00

Three Dots & a Dash

$14.00

Winter Green

$13.00Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Classic Hot Toddy

$13.00

Apple Pie Hot Toddy

$13.00

Amaretto Hot Toddy

$13.00

Peach Rum Hot Toddy

$13.00

Hot Schnocolate

$13.00

Butter Baby

$13.00

Cascades Coffee

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Off Menu

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Black Manhattan

$13.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Brandy Sour

$13.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Hemingway's Daiquiri

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lions Tail

$12.00

Long Island

$13.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martinez

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$13.00

New York Sour

$13.00

Old Fashioned-House

$13.00

Painkiller

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Pimm's Cup

$13.00

Sazarac

$13.00

Seelbach

$13.00

Sloe Gin Fizz

$13.00

Tequila Daisy

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Vesper

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$11.00

Bubbles

Montmartre Brut

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Prosecco Rose

$10.00

Lambrusco

$10.00

Vega Brut

$10.00Out of stock

Beer

Bale Breaker Pale Ale

$10.00

Black Raven Pilsner

$10.00

Citra IPA

$10.00

Coffee Porter

$10.00Out of stock

Crikey IPA-Reuben's

$10.00

Hard Cider-Tieton

$10.00

Lantern Fresh Hop Pale Ale

$10.00

NW Red-Stoup

$10.00

Russian Imperial Stout - Rooftop

$10.00Out of stock

Standard Brewing Pilsner

$10.00Out of stock

Stoup Citra IPA

$10.00

Standard Pink Noise

$10.00

Dunkel Weiss-Stoup

$10.00

Wine

Three Otters Chardonnay

$13.00

Two Mt. Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Forbidden Red GSM

$13.00Out of stock

House of Brown Chardonnay

$13.00Out of stock

Calcu Cab Sauv

$13.00

Alias Cab Sauv

$13.00

Encosta Red Blend

$13.00

Event/Holiday Cocktails

Valentine's Day 2 for 1

$9.00

T Shirt

T Shirt

$15.00

Copper Mug

Copper Mug

$20.00

Mug and a Mule

Mug and a Mule

$23.00

Truck Event Deposits

Travel Fee/0.5 hour

$50.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2218 NW Market ST, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
