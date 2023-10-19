Chicken Pot Pie

$29.00

Chock full of creamy tender chicken, onions, carrots, and fennel in a flaky hand crimped dough made with quality butter and flour. We do not use Lard in any of our pie doughs. Serves up to 4. *Comes frozen and needs to be baked at home. Brush top with egg wash and bake in a preheated 375 degree oven for 45-55 minutes or until reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees and crust is golden brown.