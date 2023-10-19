Pie Corner
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Local homemade sweet and savory pies made from scratch with all butter hand crimped crusts. Made in Kensington, Maryland
4215 Howard Avenue, Kensington, MD 20895
