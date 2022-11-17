Pizza
Pie-Eyed Pizzeria 1111 W. Chicago Ave
566 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
We are your local rockstar pizza joint! Walk in for a slice, or place a delivery or takeout order. Named Best Slice in Illinois (Food Network), Best Neighborhood Grub (Chicago Magazine), Best Pie in Chi (Chicago Pizza Party), Best Pizza in Chicago (Chicago Reader), Featured on WGN TV Chicago's Best
Location
1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
Gallery
Photos coming soon!