Pie-Eyed Pizzeria 1111 W. Chicago Ave

Popular Items

18" Thin Crust (Large)
16" Thin Crust (Medium)
Pepperoni Slice

Pizza of the Month - Novembers Doom

Italian Beef, Sausage, Jalapenos, Roasted Red Peppers
14" Thin Crust - Novembers Doom

14" Thin Crust - Novembers Doom

$28.50

Italian Beef, Sausage, Jalapenos, Roasted Red Peppers

16" Thin Crust - Novembers Doom

16" Thin Crust - Novembers Doom

$31.00

Italian Beef, Sausage, Jalapenos, Roasted Red Peppers

18" Thin Crust - Novembers Doom

18" Thin Crust - Novembers Doom

$33.50

Italian Beef, Sausage, Jalapenos, Roasted Red Peppers

Thin Crust Pizza

14" Thin Crust (Small)

$18.75

16" Thin Crust (Medium)

$20.75

18" Thin Crust (Large)

$22.75

Deep Dish Pizza (requires 45 min pickup time)

10" Deep Dish (Small) requires 45 min pickup time

$17.00

12" Deep Dish (Medium) requires 45 min pickup time

$19.50

14" Deep Dish (Large) requires 45 min pickup time

$22.00

Stuffed Pizza (requires 45 min pickup time)

10" Stuffed (Small) requires 45 min pickup time

$20.25

12" Stuffed (Medium) requires 45 min pickup time

$23.75

14" Stuffed (Large) requires 45 min pickup time

$27.25

Gourmet Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.50+

Oven roasted BBQ chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.50+

Oven roasted Buffalo chicken, Gorgonzola cheese, scallions, Buffalo sauce, blue cheese drizzle

The Italian Beef Pizza

$27.50+

The best parts of our Italian beef sandwich combined to create a spicy, delicious pizza.

Monster Pie

$27.50+

Hot Sopressata, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Red Bell Peppers, Extra sauce

Caprese Pizza

$27.50+

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomatoes, Fresh Cracked Pepper, Sea Salt, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Garden Pie

$27.50+

Broccoli, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes

The Juice

$27.50+

Fresh Mozzarella, Hot Sopressata, Meatballs, Garlic

Summertime Chi Pie

$27.50+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Tomato, Basil, Ricotta

Slices

Cheese Slice

$4.70

Pepperoni Slice

$5.15

Sausage Slice

$5.15

Today's Veggie Slice

$5.15

Vegan Pizza

10" Vegan Pizza

$13.00

Gluten Free Pizza

10" GF Pizza

$13.00

Calzones

Calzone

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Oven roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, red onion, fresh cilantro,

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, scallions

Appetizers

Fries

$2.50

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$3.25

Seasoned Cheese Fries

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.25

Pizza Bread

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.75

Jalapeño Cheddar Poppers

$6.50

Fried Mac & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.00

Field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrot shreds

Spinach Salad

$6.00

Baby spinach, almonds, dried cranberries, Gorgonzola cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, housemade croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast with Romaine lettuce, housemade croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$7.00

Meatball Sandwich

$7.00

Italian Beef in Marinara

$8.00

Beef Meatball Combo

$9.00

BBQ Beef

$8.00

BBQ Chicken

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken

$8.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Parmesan

$9.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Butterfly Fried Shrimp

Plain Shrimp (5)

$5.00

Plain Shrimp (10)

$9.50

Plain Shrimp (20)

$18.00

Buffalo Shrimp (5)

$6.00

Buffalo Shrimp (10)

$11.50

Buffalo Shrimp (20)

$22.00

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp (5)

$6.00

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp (10)

$11.50

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp (20)

$22.00

Wings & Drumsticks

Boneless Wings (8)

$10.00

Boneless Wings (16)

$19.00

Jumbo Whole Wings (3)

$10.00

Fresh whole wings consisting of a wingette and a drumette. Baked & flash fried

Jumbo Whole Wings (6)

$19.00

Fresh whole wings consisting of a wingette and a drumette. Baked & flash fried

Chicken Strips

Classic Chicken Strips

$9.00

Tossed Chicken Strips

$10.00

Vegan Chicken Strips (Beyond Meat)

$10.00

Desserts

Eli's Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

Eli's Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, hand-decorated with billows of pumpkin mousse and garnished with crunchy praline, baked on an all-butter shortbread cookie crust.

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00
Eli's Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

Eli's Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$5.00

Eli's creamy cheesecake bursting with bittersweet chocolate chips, baked on an all-butter chocolate cookie crust.

Eli's Original Cheesecake

Eli's Original Cheesecake

$5.00

Combination of slow-cultured cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, Madagascar vanilla beans and whole eggs. All baked on a crisp all-butter shortbread cookie crust.

Sides & Extra Sauces

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Cocktail

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot Giardiniera

$0.75

Jalapeños

$0.75

Ketchup

Louisiana Hot Sauce

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Parmesan

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Red Pepper Flakes

Roasted Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Sweet Peppers

$0.75

Fountain drinks

Jones Cola

$2.25

Jones Root Beer

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Grape Soda

$2.25

Jones Lemon Lime

$2.25

Jones Zilch Diet

$2.25

Bottles & Cans

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

A&W Can

$2.00

Jones Cream Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Jones Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock

Jones Green Apple

$2.75Out of stock

Jones Cherry (Special Edition)

$2.75Out of stock

Jones Berry Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Jones Strawberry Lime

$2.75Out of stock

Jones Watermelon

$2.75Out of stock

Iced Tea (Peace Tea 23oz Can)

Just Peachy

$3.00

Powerade

Grape Powerade

$2.75

Berry Blast Powerade

$2.75Out of stock

Orange Powerade

$2.75Out of stock

Fruit Punch Powerade

$2.75Out of stock

Water

Water Bottle

$1.50

Water Cup

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

We are your local rockstar pizza joint! Walk in for a slice, or place a delivery or takeout order. Named Best Slice in Illinois (Food Network), Best Neighborhood Grub (Chicago Magazine), Best Pie in Chi (Chicago Pizza Party), Best Pizza in Chicago (Chicago Reader), Featured on WGN TV Chicago's Best

Location

1111 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

