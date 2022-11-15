Pie Guys Pizza and More

Cucumber & Pineapple

$5.50 +

fresh blend of Cucumber & Pineapple, with chopped Cucumber and pineapple fruit inside. -Pineapple and Cucumber Juice is a vitamin C and iron rich express to prevent the skin from drying out and to reduce facial lines. Vitamin C, in conjunction with protein, is necessary for the production of collagen - the glue that holds our skin together and circumvents sags or wrinkles.