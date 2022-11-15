- Home
Pie Guys Pizza and More
3425 Kinnamon Village Lp
Winston Salem, NC 27103
Personal Pizza (8")
Personal NY Style Cheese Pie
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Create Your Own Masterpiece!
Personal NY Style Cuban Pie
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Yellow Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, and Diced Pickles.
Personal NY Style Spicy Italian Pie
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Banana Peppers and Pie Guys' Pepper Sauce.
Personal NY Style BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Beef, Diced Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Sauce.
Personal NY Style Big Kahuna Pie
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.
Personal NY Style Margherita Pie
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.
Personal NY Style White Pie
8 Inch NY Style Crust with White Pie Sauce (Ricotta, Garlic and Herbs), Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.
Personal NY Style Herbivore Pie
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
Personal NY Style Graham Slam Pie
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Buffalo Mild Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon and Buffalo Chicken.
Personal NY Style BBQ Chicken Pie
8 Inch NY Style Crust with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken and Red Onions.
Personal NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
Personal NY Style Carnivore Pie
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Pastrami.
Personal NY Style Sausage & Peppers Pie
8 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers and Banana Peppers.
Medium Pizza (12")
Medium NY Style Cheese Pie
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Create Your Own Masterpiece!
Medium NY Style Cuban Pie
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Yellow Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, and Diced Pickles.
Medium NY Style Spicy Italian Pie
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Banana Peppers and Pie Guys' Pepper Sauce.
Medium NY Style BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Beef, Diced Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Sauce.
Medium NY Style Big Kahuna Pie
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.
Medium NY Style Margherita Pie
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.
Medium NY Style White Pie
12 Inch NY Style Crust with White Pie Sauce (Ricotta, Garlic and Herbs), Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.
Medium NY Style Herbivore Pie
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
Medium NY Style Graham Slam
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Buffalo Mild Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon and Buffalo Chicken.
Medium NY Style BBQ Chicken Pie
12 Inch NY Style Crust with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken and Red Onions.
Medium NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
Medium NY Style Carnivore Pie
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Pastrami.
Medium NY Style Half & Half Specialty Pie
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Your Choice of Two Different Specialty Pizzas Or One Half Specialty and One Half Create Your Own!
Medium NY Style Sausage & Peppers Pie
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers and Banana Peppers.
Medium NY Style *Spicy* Sausage & Peppers Pie
12 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Red Onions, Jalapeños Peppers and Banana Peppers.
Large Pizza(14")
Large NY Style Cheese Pie
14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Create Your Own Masterpiece!
Large NY Style Cuban Pie
14 Inch NY Style Crust with Yellow Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, and Diced Pickles.
Large NY Style Spicy Italian Pie
14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Banana Peppers and Pie Guys' Pepper Sauce.
Large NY Style BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Beef, Diced Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Sauce.
Large NY Style Big Kahuna Pie
14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.
Large NY Style Margherita Pie
14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.
Large NY Style White Pie
14 Inch NY Style Crust with White Pie Sauce (Ricotta, Garlic and Herbs), Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.
Large NY Style Herbivore Pie
14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
Large NY Style Graham Slam
14 Inch NY Style Crust with Buffalo Mild Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon and Buffalo Chicken.
Large NY Style BBQ Chicken Pie
14 Inch NY Style Crust with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken and Red Onions.
Large NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie
14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
Large NY Style Carnivore Pie
14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Pastrami.
Large NY Style Half & Half Specialty Pie
Large NY Style Sausage & Peppers Pie
14 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers and Banana Peppers.
Large NY Style *Spicy* Sausage & Peppers Pie
14 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Red Onions, Jalapeno Peppers and Banana Peppers.
Extra Large Pizza(16")
Extra Large NY Style Cheese Pie
16 Inches
Extra Large NY Style Cuban Pie
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Yellow Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, and Diced Pickles.
Extra Large NY Style Spicy Italian Pie
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Banana Peppers and Pie Guys' Pepper Sauce.
Extra Large NY Style BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pie
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Beef, Diced Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Sauce.
Extra Large NY Style Big Kahuna Pie
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.
Extra Large NY Style Margherita Pie
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.
Extra Large NY Style White Pie
16 Inch NY Style Crust with White Pie Sauce (Ricotta, Garlic and Herbs), Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.
Extra Large NY Style Herbivore Pie
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
Extra Large NY Style Graham Slam
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Buffalo Mild Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon and Buffalo Chicken.
Extra Large NY Style BBQ Chicken Pie
16 Inch NY Style Crust with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken and Red Onions.
Extra Large NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.
Extra Large NY Style Carnivore Pie
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Pastrami.
Extra Large NY Style Half & Half Specialty Pie
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Your Choice of Two Different Specialty Pizzas Or One Half Specialty and One Half Create Your Own!
Extra Large NY Style Sausage & Peppers Pie
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers and Banana Peppers.
Extra Large NY Style *Spicy* Sausage & Peppers Pie
16 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Red Onions, Jalapeno Peppers and Banana Peppers.
Appetizers
Jumbo Wings (5)
5 Jumbo Oven Baked Wings served with a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese and Fresh Cut Celery Sticks.
Jumbo Wings (10)
10 Jumbo Oven Baked Wings served with a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese and Fresh Cut Celery Sticks.
Boneless Wings (6)
6 Breaded Boneless Oven Baked Wings served with a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese and Fresh Cut Celery Sticks.
Boneless Wings (12)
12 Breaded Boneless Oven Baked Wings served with a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese and Fresh Cut Celery Sticks.
Garlic Cheese Bread (6)
Our 8 Inch NY Style Dough Smothered in Garlic Butter and Mozzarella Cheese. Cut into Six Pieces and Served with a Side of Marinara.
Garlic Cheese Bread (12)
Our 12 Inch NY Style Dough Smothered in Garlic Butter and Mozzarella Cheese. Cut into 12 Pieces and Served with Two Sides of Marinara.
Garlic Knots (6)
6 Hand Knotted Strips of Our Dough Baked Golden Brown and Tossed In Garlic Butter. Sprinkled with Parmesan and Served with a Side of Marinara.
Garlic Knots (12)
12 Hand Knotted Strips of Our Dough Baked Golden Brown and Tossed In Garlic Butter. Sprinkled with Parmesan and Served with a Side of Marinara.
Dessert
Cinnamon Knots (6)
6 Hand Knotted Strips of Our Dough Tossed in Cinnamon, Sugar, and Butter then Baked Golden Brown and Served with a Side of our Honey Cream Dipping Sauce.
Cinnamon Knots (12)
12 Hand Knotted Strips of Our Dough Tossed in Cinnamon, Sugar, and Butter then Baked Golden Brown and Served with a Side of our Honey Cream Dipping Sauce.
Moravian Sugar Cake Pie
10 inch "Fluffy" Version of Our Dough Topped with Sweetened Cream Cheese, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon and Butter.
Cookies N Creme Calzone
A 12" Dough stuffed with Sweetened Cream Cheese and Chocolate Cookie Crumbs topped with Butter and Sugar and Topped with Chocolate Sauce.
Pineapple Inside Down Calzone
A 12' Crust Stuffed with Sweetened Cream Cheese, Pineapples and Cherries topped With Butter, Brown Sugar and Cinnamon.
S'mores crunch pie
10 inch "Fluffy" Version of Our Dough, Moravian cream mix with chocolate chip, and marshmallow topping.
Oreo cake cups
Oreo cake and chocolate cake. filled with buttercream/heavy cream icing and drizzled with white chocolate and 1/2 Oreo
pistacho frappe
pistacho frappe top wip cream and granulate pistachos on top
dulce de leche frappe
dulce de leche frappe, drizzled, heavy whipping cream and drizzled dulce de leche on top
oreo frappe
Oreo frappe Whipped cream Oreo crumbs
orange cream frappe
orange frappe top with wip cream
strawberry frappe
Cake batter frappe
Cake batter Whipped cream Drizzle dulce de leche
Bubblegum frappe
Bubblegum frappe Whipped cream
Cotton candy frappe
Cotton candy frappe Whipped cream
Mango frappe
Mango frappe Whipped cream Small pieces fresh mango 🥭
Pumkin Pie
10 inch "Fluffy" Version of Our Dough, Moravian cream mix with pumpkin pure, and pecan.
Stromboli Sandwiches
The Cubano
Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Mustard, Pickles and Mozzarella Cheese Baked In our Signature Crust and Served with Mustard for Dipping.
Jalapeno Chicken Popper
Cream Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, Pepper Sauce and Cheddar Cheese Baked In our Signature Crust and Served with Ranch for Dipping.
The Sicilian
Salami, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Banana Peppers, Pepper Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese Baked In our Signature Crust and Served with Marinara for Dipping.
Buffalo Mac
Sub Sandwiches
Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled Steak, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Onions Topped with Provolone Cheese and Served on a Toasted Baguette Roll serve on side with Chips.
Chicken Club
Chicken, Ham, Bacon and Mixed Cheese, Oven Toasted on a Hoagie Roll then Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served with Chips and Pickle.
Fajita Chicken
Seasoned Grilled Chicken with Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese Blend on a baguette . Served with Side of Spicy Mayo, Pickle and Chips on side.
Meatball Marinara
Fontanini Meatballs in our House Made Marinara On a Toasted baguette, with Melted Provolone Cheese. Served with Chips.
chicken cheese steak
seasoned grilled chicken with Onions, Peppers,Mushrooms, provolone cheese, on a toasted bread served with side of spicy mayo pickle and chips
Turkey Club
Turkey, Cheese,Lettuce, Onions, Mayo, Pepper, Oil & Vinegar Toasted baguette served with potatoes chips on side.
Pizza Sub
Garando Pepperoni in our House Made Marinara On a Toasted baguette, top with Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Chips on side
Club
Turke, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion , Mayo, Oil, Pepper & Vinegar toast on a baguette, served with Chips, and Pickle on side.
Salads
Catering services
2 Liter
16oz Bottle Soda
100% pineapple juice 6oz
100% Blend Juice
Cantaloupe
100 % fresh blend cantaloupe fruit, top with small pieces of cantaloupe. The fiber, potassium, and vitamin C present in cantaloupe are vital nutrients for your heart health. Potassium can help to lower high blood pressure, which is a risk factor for heart disease. Fiber helps to decrease levels of “bad cholesterol” in your body. It can also keep your blood pressure in check.
Watermelon
fresh blend of Watermelon, with small pieces of watermelon inside. The cheery red color comes from lycopene, an antioxidant. Studies show it may help curb your risk of cancer and diabetes as part of a healthy lifestyle. Watermelon has more of this nutrient than any other fruit or veggie -- even tomatoes.
Cucumber & lime
fresh blend of Cucumber & lemon, With chopped cucumber and lemon inside -Cucumbers – Cleanses kidneys, improving skin, and lowering blood pressure. Lemon & Limes – Helps to fight infections, cleanse the kidney, and reduce bloating.
Pineapple & Orange
fresh blend of Pineapple & orange, with chopped pineapple. -Pineapples and oranges both contain a lot of fiber, water, and vitamin C which boosts your immune system and keeps you hydrated. They're also loaded with vitamin A, vitamin K, calcium, iron, and folate.
Cucumber & Pineapple
fresh blend of Cucumber & Pineapple, with chopped Cucumber and pineapple fruit inside. -Pineapple and Cucumber Juice is a vitamin C and iron rich express to prevent the skin from drying out and to reduce facial lines. Vitamin C, in conjunction with protein, is necessary for the production of collagen - the glue that holds our skin together and circumvents sags or wrinkles.
Mango
A blend of fresh fruit, with chopped mango. -They are a great source of magnesium and potassium, both of which are connected to lower blood pressure and a regular pulse.may be able to reduce inflammation of the heart. Mangos can help stabilize your digestive system
watermelon & Lime
delicious and fresh our watermelon & lime blend juice 100% blend ready wend you order. Watermelon and lime juice is filled with antioxidants that prevent diseases and problems like inflammation, arthritis, skin damage, and asthma, and other infections and allergies. These antioxidants make the juice beneficial for the organ systems and also for the skin.
Side Of...
Large Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Family Owned NY Style Pizzeria. Great Pizza, Salads, Subs and Desserts. Come Eat With Us!
