Pizza
Sandwiches

Pie Guys Pizza and More

No reviews yet

3425 Kinnamon Village Lp

Winston Salem, NC 27103

Extra Large NY Style Cheese Pie
Large NY Style Cheese Pie
Personal NY Style Cheese Pie

Personal Pizza (8")

Personal NY Style Cheese Pie

$5.50

8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Create Your Own Masterpiece!

Personal NY Style Cuban Pie

$6.99

8 Inch NY Style Crust with Yellow Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, and Diced Pickles.

Personal NY Style Spicy Italian Pie

$6.99

8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Banana Peppers and Pie Guys' Pepper Sauce.

Personal NY Style BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$7.55

8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Beef, Diced Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Sauce.

Personal NY Style Big Kahuna Pie

Personal NY Style Big Kahuna Pie

$6.55

8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.

Personal NY Style Margherita Pie

Personal NY Style Margherita Pie

$6.55

8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.

Personal NY Style White Pie

Personal NY Style White Pie

$6.99

8 Inch NY Style Crust with White Pie Sauce (Ricotta, Garlic and Herbs), Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.

Personal NY Style Herbivore Pie

Personal NY Style Herbivore Pie

$6.99

8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.

Personal NY Style Graham Slam Pie

Personal NY Style Graham Slam Pie

$6.99

8 Inch NY Style Crust with Buffalo Mild Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon and Buffalo Chicken.

Personal NY Style BBQ Chicken Pie

Personal NY Style BBQ Chicken Pie

$6.99

8 Inch NY Style Crust with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken and Red Onions.

Personal NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie

Personal NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie

$7.55

8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.

Personal NY Style Carnivore Pie

$7.55

8 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Pastrami.

Personal NY Style Sausage & Peppers Pie

$7.50

8 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers and Banana Peppers.

Medium Pizza (12")

Medium NY Style Cheese Pie

$11.80

12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Create Your Own Masterpiece!

Medium NY Style Cuban Pie

$15.50

12 Inch NY Style Crust with Yellow Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, and Diced Pickles.

Medium NY Style Spicy Italian Pie

$15.50

12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Banana Peppers and Pie Guys' Pepper Sauce.

Medium NY Style BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$15.95

12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Beef, Diced Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Sauce.

Medium NY Style Big Kahuna Pie

Medium NY Style Big Kahuna Pie

$14.50

12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.

Medium NY Style Margherita Pie

Medium NY Style Margherita Pie

$14.85

12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.

Medium NY Style White Pie

Medium NY Style White Pie

$15.50

12 Inch NY Style Crust with White Pie Sauce (Ricotta, Garlic and Herbs), Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.

Medium NY Style Herbivore Pie

Medium NY Style Herbivore Pie

$14.95

12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.

Medium NY Style Graham Slam

$15.50

12 Inch NY Style Crust with Buffalo Mild Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon and Buffalo Chicken.

Medium NY Style BBQ Chicken Pie

Medium NY Style BBQ Chicken Pie

$15.50

12 Inch NY Style Crust with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken and Red Onions.

Medium NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie

$15.95

12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.

Medium NY Style Carnivore Pie

$16.55

12 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Pastrami.

Medium NY Style Half & Half Specialty Pie

12 Inch NY Style Crust with Your Choice of Two Different Specialty Pizzas Or One Half Specialty and One Half Create Your Own!

Medium NY Style Sausage & Peppers Pie

$15.55

12 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers and Banana Peppers.

Medium NY Style *Spicy* Sausage & Peppers Pie

$15.50

12 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Red Onions, Jalapeños Peppers and Banana Peppers.

Large Pizza(14")

14 Inch NY Style Crust with Your Choice of Two Different Specialty Pizzas Or One Half Specialty and One Half Create Your Own!

Large NY Style Cheese Pie

$14.35

14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Create Your Own Masterpiece!

Large NY Style Cuban Pie

$17.85

14 Inch NY Style Crust with Yellow Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, and Diced Pickles.

Large NY Style Spicy Italian Pie

$17.85

14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Banana Peppers and Pie Guys' Pepper Sauce.

Large NY Style BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$18.50

14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Beef, Diced Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Sauce.

Large NY Style Big Kahuna Pie

Large NY Style Big Kahuna Pie

$16.85

14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.

Large NY Style Margherita Pie

Large NY Style Margherita Pie

$17.50

14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.

Large NY Style White Pie

Large NY Style White Pie

$17.85

14 Inch NY Style Crust with White Pie Sauce (Ricotta, Garlic and Herbs), Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.

Large NY Style Herbivore Pie

Large NY Style Herbivore Pie

$17.50

14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.

Large NY Style Graham Slam

Large NY Style Graham Slam

$17.85

14 Inch NY Style Crust with Buffalo Mild Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon and Buffalo Chicken.

Large NY Style BBQ Chicken Pie

Large NY Style BBQ Chicken Pie

$17.85

14 Inch NY Style Crust with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken and Red Onions.

Large NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie

$18.50

14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.

Large NY Style Carnivore Pie

$18.95

14 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Pastrami.

Large NY Style Half & Half Specialty Pie

Large NY Style Sausage & Peppers Pie

$17.85

14 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers and Banana Peppers.

Large NY Style *Spicy* Sausage & Peppers Pie

$17.85

14 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Red Onions, Jalapeno Peppers and Banana Peppers.

Extra Large Pizza(16")

16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Create Your Own Masterpiece!
Extra Large NY Style Cheese Pie

Extra Large NY Style Cheese Pie

$16.80

16 Inches

Extra Large NY Style Cuban Pie

$20.50

16 Inch NY Style Crust with Yellow Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, and Diced Pickles.

Extra Large NY Style Spicy Italian Pie

Extra Large NY Style Spicy Italian Pie

$20.50

16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Buffalo Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Red Onions, Banana Peppers and Pie Guys' Pepper Sauce.

Extra Large NY Style BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

Extra Large NY Style BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pie

$21.50

16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Beef, Diced Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Sauce.

Extra Large NY Style Big Kahuna Pie

Extra Large NY Style Big Kahuna Pie

$19.50

16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple.

Extra Large NY Style Margherita Pie

Extra Large NY Style Margherita Pie

$19.99

16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.

Extra Large NY Style White Pie

Extra Large NY Style White Pie

$20.50

16 Inch NY Style Crust with White Pie Sauce (Ricotta, Garlic and Herbs), Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella and Fresh Basil.

Extra Large NY Style Herbivore Pie

Extra Large NY Style Herbivore Pie

$19.99

16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.

Extra Large NY Style Graham Slam

Extra Large NY Style Graham Slam

$20.50

16 Inch NY Style Crust with Buffalo Mild Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon and Buffalo Chicken.

Extra Large NY Style BBQ Chicken Pie

Extra Large NY Style BBQ Chicken Pie

$20.50

16 Inch NY Style Crust with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken and Red Onions.

Extra Large NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie

Extra Large NY Style Omnivore (Works) Pie

$20.85

16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives.

Extra Large NY Style Carnivore Pie

$21.50

16 Inch NY Style Crust with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Salami, Canadian Bacon and Pastrami.

Extra Large NY Style Half & Half Specialty Pie

16 Inch NY Style Crust with Your Choice of Two Different Specialty Pizzas Or One Half Specialty and One Half Create Your Own!

Extra Large NY Style Sausage & Peppers Pie

$20.50

16 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers and Banana Peppers.

Extra Large NY Style *Spicy* Sausage & Peppers Pie

$20.50

16 Inch NY Style Crust with Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Red Onions, Jalapeno Peppers and Banana Peppers.

Appetizers

Jumbo Wings (5)

Jumbo Wings (5)

$8.75

5 Jumbo Oven Baked Wings served with a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese and Fresh Cut Celery Sticks.

Jumbo Wings (10)

$15.75

10 Jumbo Oven Baked Wings served with a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese and Fresh Cut Celery Sticks.

Boneless Wings (6)

$7.50

6 Breaded Boneless Oven Baked Wings served with a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese and Fresh Cut Celery Sticks.

Boneless Wings (12)

$13.50

12 Breaded Boneless Oven Baked Wings served with a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese and Fresh Cut Celery Sticks.

Garlic Cheese Bread (6)

$4.99

Our 8 Inch NY Style Dough Smothered in Garlic Butter and Mozzarella Cheese. Cut into Six Pieces and Served with a Side of Marinara.

Garlic Cheese Bread (12)

$7.99

Our 12 Inch NY Style Dough Smothered in Garlic Butter and Mozzarella Cheese. Cut into 12 Pieces and Served with Two Sides of Marinara.

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.00

6 Hand Knotted Strips of Our Dough Baked Golden Brown and Tossed In Garlic Butter. Sprinkled with Parmesan and Served with a Side of Marinara.

Garlic Knots (12)

$7.00

12 Hand Knotted Strips of Our Dough Baked Golden Brown and Tossed In Garlic Butter. Sprinkled with Parmesan and Served with a Side of Marinara.

Dessert

Cinnamon Knots (6)

$4.00

6 Hand Knotted Strips of Our Dough Tossed in Cinnamon, Sugar, and Butter then Baked Golden Brown and Served with a Side of our Honey Cream Dipping Sauce.

Cinnamon Knots (12)

$7.00

12 Hand Knotted Strips of Our Dough Tossed in Cinnamon, Sugar, and Butter then Baked Golden Brown and Served with a Side of our Honey Cream Dipping Sauce.

Moravian Sugar Cake Pie

$8.75

10 inch "Fluffy" Version of Our Dough Topped with Sweetened Cream Cheese, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon and Butter.

Cookies N Creme Calzone

$8.75

A 12" Dough stuffed with Sweetened Cream Cheese and Chocolate Cookie Crumbs topped with Butter and Sugar and Topped with Chocolate Sauce.

Pineapple Inside Down Calzone

$8.75

A 12' Crust Stuffed with Sweetened Cream Cheese, Pineapples and Cherries topped With Butter, Brown Sugar and Cinnamon.

S'mores crunch pie

S'mores crunch pie

$8.75

10 inch "Fluffy" Version of Our Dough, Moravian cream mix with chocolate chip, and marshmallow topping.

Oreo cake cups

Oreo cake cups

$7.50Out of stock

Oreo cake and chocolate cake. filled with buttercream/heavy cream icing and drizzled with white chocolate and 1/2 Oreo

pistacho frappe

$6.00+

pistacho frappe top wip cream and granulate pistachos on top

dulce de leche frappe

$6.00+

dulce de leche frappe, drizzled, heavy whipping cream and drizzled dulce de leche on top

oreo frappe

oreo frappe

$6.50+

Oreo frappe Whipped cream Oreo crumbs

orange cream frappe

orange cream frappe

$6.00+

orange frappe top with wip cream

strawberry frappe

$6.50+

Cake batter frappe

$6.00+

Cake batter Whipped cream Drizzle dulce de leche

Bubblegum frappe

$6.00+

Bubblegum frappe Whipped cream

Cotton candy frappe

$6.00+

Cotton candy frappe Whipped cream

Mango frappe

$6.50+

Mango frappe Whipped cream Small pieces fresh mango 🥭

Pumkin Pie

$8.75

10 inch "Fluffy" Version of Our Dough, Moravian cream mix with pumpkin pure, and pecan.

Stromboli Sandwiches

The Cubano

$8.65

Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Mustard, Pickles and Mozzarella Cheese Baked In our Signature Crust and Served with Mustard for Dipping.

Jalapeno Chicken Popper

$8.65

Cream Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Jalapenos, Pepper Sauce and Cheddar Cheese Baked In our Signature Crust and Served with Ranch for Dipping.

The Sicilian

$8.65

Salami, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Banana Peppers, Pepper Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese Baked In our Signature Crust and Served with Marinara for Dipping.

Buffalo Mac

$8.65

Sub Sandwiches

chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, provolone cheese, toasted roll with chips pickle and a side of steakhouse sauce

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

Grilled Steak, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Onions Topped with Provolone Cheese and Served on a Toasted Baguette Roll serve on side with Chips.

Chicken Club

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken, Ham, Bacon and Mixed Cheese, Oven Toasted on a Hoagie Roll then Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served with Chips and Pickle.

Fajita Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Seasoned Grilled Chicken with Onions, Green Peppers, Cheese Blend on a baguette . Served with Side of Spicy Mayo, Pickle and Chips on side.

Meatball Marinara

$10.00

Fontanini Meatballs in our House Made Marinara On a Toasted baguette, with Melted Provolone Cheese. Served with Chips.

chicken cheese steak

$10.00Out of stock

seasoned grilled chicken with Onions, Peppers,Mushrooms, provolone cheese, on a toasted bread served with side of spicy mayo pickle and chips

Turkey Club

$10.00

Turkey, Cheese,Lettuce, Onions, Mayo, Pepper, Oil & Vinegar Toasted baguette served with potatoes chips on side.

Pizza Sub

$10.00Out of stock

Garando Pepperoni in our House Made Marinara On a Toasted baguette, top with Grande Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Chips on side

Club

$10.00Out of stock

Turke, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Onion , Mayo, Oil, Pepper & Vinegar toast on a baguette, served with Chips, and Pickle on side.

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Fried Onions. Served with a Side of Dressing.

Side Caesar

$6.00Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Croutons.

Catering services

Room Service for 20 with Drinks. 5 large pizzas (Pepperoni, Carnivore, BBQ Chicken, Big Kahuna, Spice Italian

$200.00

2 Liter

2 Liter Coke

$2.80

2 Liter Sprite

$2.80

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$2.80Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.80

2 Liter A&W Root Beer

$2.80

2 Liter Cheerwine

$2.80

16oz Bottle Soda

16 oz Coke

$1.99Out of stock

16 oz Diet Coke

$1.99Out of stock

16 oz Dr. Pepper

$1.99

16 oz A&W Root Beer

$1.99

16 oz Cheerwine

$1.99Out of stock

16 oz Sprite

$1.99

Water

Bottled Water

$1.35

Water Cup

$0.25

100% pineapple juice 6oz

100% pineapple juice 6oz

$1.35

100% pineapple juice 6oz

100% Blend Juice

fresh and really delicious blend of fresh fruit Top with Tajin or Chamoy
Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe

$4.50+

100 % fresh blend cantaloupe fruit, top with small pieces of cantaloupe. The fiber, potassium, and vitamin C present in cantaloupe are vital nutrients for your heart health. Potassium can help to lower high blood pressure, which is a risk factor for heart disease. Fiber helps to decrease levels of “bad cholesterol” in your body. It can also keep your blood pressure in check.

Watermelon

Watermelon

$4.50+

fresh blend of Watermelon, with small pieces of watermelon inside. The cheery red color comes from lycopene, an antioxidant. Studies show it may help curb your risk of cancer and diabetes as part of a healthy lifestyle. Watermelon has more of this nutrient than any other fruit or veggie -- even tomatoes.

Cucumber & lime

Cucumber & lime

$4.50+

fresh blend of Cucumber & lemon, With chopped cucumber and lemon inside -Cucumbers – Cleanses kidneys, improving skin, and lowering blood pressure. Lemon & Limes – Helps to fight infections, cleanse the kidney, and reduce bloating.

Pineapple & Orange

Pineapple & Orange

$4.50+

fresh blend of Pineapple & orange, with chopped pineapple. -Pineapples and oranges both contain a lot of fiber, water, and vitamin C which boosts your immune system and keeps you hydrated. They're also loaded with vitamin A, vitamin K, calcium, iron, and folate.

Cucumber & Pineapple

Cucumber & Pineapple

$5.50+

fresh blend of Cucumber & Pineapple, with chopped Cucumber and pineapple fruit inside. -Pineapple and Cucumber Juice is a vitamin C and iron rich express to prevent the skin from drying out and to reduce facial lines. Vitamin C, in conjunction with protein, is necessary for the production of collagen - the glue that holds our skin together and circumvents sags or wrinkles.

Mango

Mango

$4.50+

A blend of fresh fruit, with chopped mango. -They are a great source of magnesium and potassium, both of which are connected to lower blood pressure and a regular pulse.may be able to reduce inflammation of the heart. Mangos can help stabilize your digestive system

watermelon & Lime

watermelon & Lime

$4.50+

delicious and fresh our watermelon & lime blend juice 100% blend ready wend you order. Watermelon and lime juice is filled with antioxidants that prevent diseases and problems like inflammation, arthritis, skin damage, and asthma, and other infections and allergies. These antioxidants make the juice beneficial for the organ systems and also for the skin.

Side Of...

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

1000 Island Dressing

$0.50

Ceaser Dressing

$0.50

Oil and Vinegar Dressing

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Honey Cream

$0.90

Bag of Chips

$1.75

Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

Celery

$0.25

Large Sides

Ranch

$7.00

Honey Cream

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Family Owned NY Style Pizzeria. Great Pizza, Salads, Subs and Desserts. Come Eat With Us!

Website

Location

3425 Kinnamon Village Lp, Winston Salem, NC 27103

Directions

