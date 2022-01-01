Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Pie in the Sky Pie Co. - Conroe

review star

No reviews yet

3600 North Loop 336 West

Conroe, TX 77304

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Salad
Chicken Pot Pie
BLTA

By the Slice

Slice Apple Streusel

Slice Apple Streusel

$5.95
Slice Banana Cream

Slice Banana Cream

$5.95
Slice Bumbleberry

Slice Bumbleberry

$5.95
Slice Buttermilk

Slice Buttermilk

$5.95
Slice Buttermilk Vanilla Pecan

Slice Buttermilk Vanilla Pecan

$5.95

Slice Cherry Potluck

$5.95
Slice Cherry Struesel

Slice Cherry Struesel

$5.95
Slice Chocolate Cream

Slice Chocolate Cream

$5.95
Slice Chocolate Pecan

Slice Chocolate Pecan

$5.95
Slice Chocolate Silk

Slice Chocolate Silk

$5.95
Slice Coconut Cream

Slice Coconut Cream

$5.95

Slice Dreamy Orange Cream Pie

$5.95
Slice Key Lime

Slice Key Lime

$5.95
Slice Lemon Ice Box

Slice Lemon Ice Box

$5.95
Slice Mississippi Mud

Slice Mississippi Mud

$5.95

Slice of the Day

$3.14
Slice Peach Streusel

Slice Peach Streusel

$5.95

Slice Peaches & Cream

$5.95
Slice Pear Berry

Slice Pear Berry

$5.95
Slice Raspberry Sugar Cream

Slice Raspberry Sugar Cream

$5.95
Slice Southern Pecan

Slice Southern Pecan

$5.95
Slice Strawberry Cream

Slice Strawberry Cream

$5.95
Slice Strawberry Rhubarb

Slice Strawberry Rhubarb

$5.95
Slice Pumpkin

Slice Pumpkin

$5.95
Slice Vanishing Blueberry

Slice Vanishing Blueberry

$5.95

9" Pies

9" Apple Streusel

9" Apple Streusel

$18.99
9" Banana Cream

9" Banana Cream

$19.99
9" Bumbleberry

9" Bumbleberry

$18.99
9" Buttermilk

9" Buttermilk

$18.99
9" Cherry Potluck

9" Cherry Potluck

$18.99
9" Cherry Streusel

9" Cherry Streusel

$18.99
9" Chocolate Cream

9" Chocolate Cream

$19.99
9" Chocolate Pecan

9" Chocolate Pecan

$20.00
9" Chocolate Silk

9" Chocolate Silk

$18.99
9" Coconut Cream

9" Coconut Cream

$19.99
9" Key Lime

9" Key Lime

$19.99
9" Lemon Ice Box

9" Lemon Ice Box

$19.99
9" Mississippi Mud

9" Mississippi Mud

$18.99
9" Peach Streusel

9" Peach Streusel

$18.99

9" Peaches & Cream

$18.99
9" Pear Berry

9" Pear Berry

$18.99
9" Raspberry Sugar Cream

9" Raspberry Sugar Cream

$18.99
9" Southern Pecan

9" Southern Pecan

$20.00
9" Strawberry Cream

9" Strawberry Cream

$19.99
9" Strawberry Rhubarb

9" Strawberry Rhubarb

$18.99

9" Summer Harvest

$18.99
9" Vanilla Pecan

9" Vanilla Pecan

$20.00
9" Vanishing Blueberry

9" Vanishing Blueberry

$18.99
9" Pumpkin

9" Pumpkin

$19.99

6" Pies

6" Apple Streusel

$8.99

6" Bumbleberry

$8.99

6" Buttermilk

$8.99

6" Cherry Struesel

$8.99

6" Chocolate Pecan

$10.00

6" Chocolate Silk

$8.99

6" Mississippi Mud

$8.99

6" Peach Streusel

$8.99

6 " Strawberry Rhubarb

$8.99

6" Southern Pecan

$10.00

6" Vanilla Pecan

$10.00

6" Vanishing Blueberry

$8.99

Pie Twists

Pie Shake

$6.00

Pie Split

$7.00

Sample Plate

$13.00

Salads

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.50

Spinach tossed in sweet olive oil sesame seed dressing topped with strawberries & almonds.

Cran-Apple Pecan Salad

Cran-Apple Pecan Salad

$9.50

Mixed salad greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with candied pecans, feta cheese, apples, cranberries & bacon.

West Coast Salad

West Coast Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens tossed in our house made Caesar dressing, topped with turkey, bacon, avocado, lime juice, tomatoes, fresh basil, purple onion & Parmesan cheese.

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$8.50

A delicious cup of our house made soup paired with any of our salads.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed in our house made Caesar dressing. Topped with parmesan cheese & served with garlic rounds.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Wraps

Strawberry Spinach Wrap

Strawberry Spinach Wrap

$9.50

Spinach tossed in sweet olive oil sesame seed dressing topped with strawberries & almonds.

Cran-Apple Pecan Wrap

Cran-Apple Pecan Wrap

$9.50

Mixed salad greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with candied pecans, feta cheese, apples, cranberries & bacon.

West Coast Wrap

West Coast Wrap

$10.50

Mixed greens tossed in our house made Caesar dressing, topped with turkey, bacon, avocado, lime juice, tomatoes, fresh basil, purple onion & Parmesan cheese.

Grilled Veggie Wrap

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Loaded with grilled seasonal squash, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach.

Caesar Salad Wrap

Caesar Salad Wrap

$9.50

Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed in our house made Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Made fresh here every morning! Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant or a bed of lettuce.

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Made fresh here every morning! Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant or a bed of lettuce.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$9.50

Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant, or a bed of lettuce.

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant, or a bed of lettuce.

The Cuban

The Cuban

$10.50

This sandwich is unique! Served on toasted chipotle swirl bread with cranberry sauce, Dijon mustard, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese & house pickles. Sweet & savory!

Damien's Turkey Melt

Damien's Turkey Melt

$10.00

Turkey, Swiss, grilled onions, tomatoes & jalapeños. Served on toasted wheat.

BLTA

BLTA

$9.50

Comfort food at its best! Bacon piled on toasted white or wheat bread with avocado & paprika mayo.

Anissa's Cheesy Grilled Cheesy

Anissa's Cheesy Grilled Cheesy

$9.00

Kicked up grilled cheese with a Parmesan crusted outside, American, Swiss & provolone on the inside. Served on white or wheat. Add tomato & bacon +3.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.50

Slow roasted & hand pulled pork piled on a fresh jalapeño cheddar bun. Served with BBQ sauce, house pickles & onions.

The French Dip

The French Dip

$11.50

Mainstays

Marlene's Bowl

Marlene's Bowl

$8.50

My favorite light snack in the kitchen! A heaping spoon of chicken or tuna salad with fresh fruit & garlic rounds.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.50

Made fresh every morning & served with your choice of a side.

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$12.50

This shepherd's pie has a twist! It's keto friendly and made to order. Cauliflower mash, leeks, ground beef & spices make up this amazing dish. Comes with your choice of side.

Casserole Of The Day

Casserole Of The Day

$9.50

Served with your choice of side. Take one home for supper!

The Health Nut Bowl

The Health Nut Bowl

$8.50

Sauteed seasonal squash, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes & spinach. Add grilled, buffalo or jerk chicken +3.50. Add avocado +1.

Lime Cilantro Chicken

Lime Cilantro Chicken

$10.50

Char-grilled chicken breast with our creamy cilantro dressing, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato on a wheat bun. Served with your choice of a side.

Club

Club

$11.50

You better be hungry! Ham, turkey & bacon with mayo, lettuce, tomato & American cheese on white or wheat toast. Served with your choice of a side.

1/2 Club Sandwich

1/2 Club Sandwich

$8.50

You better be hungry! Ham, turkey & bacon with mayo, lettuce, tomato & American cheese on white or wheat toast. Served with your choice of a side.

Pie In The Sky Burger

Pie In The Sky Burger

$12.50

A juicy ½lb.hand pattied Wagyu beef & pork burger, prepared all the way on a fresh pretzel bun. Served with Zapp's Voodoo Chips®. Add cheese + 39¢. Add bacon +2 Make it a double +3.50.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.50

Ajuicy ½lb.hand pattied Wagyu beef & pork burger, with provolone, grilled onions & mayo on white toast. Served with Zapp's Voodoo Chips®.

Tex Mex Burger

Tex Mex Burger

$12.50
Jessica's Pesto Chicken

Jessica's Pesto Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Sides

Chips

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00
Cup- Soup 1

Cup- Soup 1

$4.00
Cup- Soup of the Day

Cup- Soup of the Day

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$3.00

Hot Side Of The Day

$4.00
Waldorf Salad

Waldorf Salad

$4.00Out of stock
Garbanzo Bean Salad

Garbanzo Bean Salad

$4.00

Bowl- Potato Soup

$5.50

Bowl- Soup of the Day

$5.50

Chicken Breast

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Scoop Of Tuna Salad

$3.00

Scoop Of Chicken Salad

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.50

KIDS LUNCH

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00
Kids PB & J

Kids PB & J

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Breakfast Sides

Side of Bacon

$3.50

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Side of Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Grits

$3.00

Side of Fruit

$3.00

Single Pancake

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.50

Bowl of Grits

$5.00

Slice of Toast

$2.00

Toasted Croissant

$3.00

Single Biscuit

$2.00

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Single Waffle

$4.00

Drinks

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Club Soda

$3.00

Cucoomba

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Bumbleberry Tea

$3.25

Rootbeer Float

$4.00

Doppleganger

$3.00

TX Red Cane Sugar

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Prickley Pear Pink Drink

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Diet Mexicane Cola

$3.00

Mexicane Cola

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Lemonade Fair Trade

$3.00

Root Beer Bottles

$3.00

6 Pack Root Beer Bottles

$11.99

Glass Coke

$4.00

Coffee Bar

Bottomless Coffee

$3.00

Americano

$3.25

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.25

Cold Brew w/ Cream

$4.95

Decaf Cold Brew

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cappucino

$3.25

Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00

Latte

$3.45

Maple Pecan Latte

$3.45Out of stock

Breve

$4.00

Shot In The Dark

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

1/2 + 1/2

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso double shot

$4.00

1lb Coffee

$15.00

Pumpkin Trifle

$6.99

Drinks

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Club Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Mexicane Cola

$3.00

Diet Mexicane Cola

$3.00

Prickley Pear Pink Drink

$3.00

Lemonade Fair Trade

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Doppleganger

$3.00

TX Red Cane Sugar

$3.00

Cucoomba

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Sweet Tea Gallon

$5.99

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$5.99

Root Beer Bottles

$3.00

Rootbeer Float

$4.00

Sweets

Bakers Choice Cookie

$3.00

Banana Bread

$9.50

BAR PACK

$7.99

Big Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Blueberry Pear Cobbler

$9.50

Brownie A' La Mode

$6.00

Cake Ball

$1.99

Chocolate Chunk 4 Pack

$8.99

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Swirl Croissant

$4.50

Cranberry Orange Bread

$9.50

Dozen Cake Balls

$20.00

Dozen Cookies

$24.00

FREE FROM Cookie

$3.00

Honey Cinnamon Bars

$3.99Out of stock

Lemon Bread

$9.50

Lemon Shortbread Bars

$3.99

Muffin

$4.99Out of stock

Pecan Fudge Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

Snickerdoodle 4 Pack

$8.99

Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

S’mores Croissant

$4.99

Tipsy Bars

$3.99

Vanishing Blueberry Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

COOKIES

Chocolate Chunk Pack

$8.99

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Dozen Cookies

$24.00

FREE FROM Cookie

$3.00

Keto Slim Mint Cookie

$3.00

Keto Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Macaroon Pack

$12.50

Oreo Cheesecake Cookie

$3.00

Sugar Cookie

$3.00

Sugar Cookie Pack

$8.99

BARS

Bunny Bar

$3.99

Lemon Shortbread

$3.99

Bar 3 Pack

$8.99

Pecan Fudge Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

Pecan Fudge Brownie 3 Pack

$8.99

Raspberry Pop Tart 3 Pack

$8.99

BREAD

Banana Bread

$8.99

Banana Bread Slice

$2.50

Blueberry Bread

$8.99

Blueberry Bread Slice

$2.50

Cranberry Orange Bread

$8.99

Cranberry Orange Bread Slice

$2.50

San Francisco Lemon Bread

$8.99

Lemon Bread Slice

$2.50

CAKEBALLS

Dozen Cakeballs

$20.00

Cinnamon Roll

$1.99

Carrot Cake

$1.99

Italian Cream

$1.99

Celebration

$1.99

Lemon

$1.99

Pistachio

$1.99

Strawberry

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99Out of stock

Red Velvet

$1.99

Salted Chocolate

$1.99

Triple Chocolate

$1.99

Holiday 6 Pack

$13.99Out of stock

Chocolate Raspberry

$1.99Out of stock

Humminbird

$1.99

Maple Pecan

$1.99

Orange Cream

$1.99Out of stock

Wedding cake

$1.99Out of stock

DESSERT

Brownie A’La Mode

$6.00

S’mores Croissant

$4.99

Muffin

$4.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll Single

$4.00

GRAB AND GO

Bumble berry Jam 4OZ

$3.99

Bumble berry Jam 8OZ

$7.99

Big Cinnamon Roll 3 Pack

$6.99

Casseroles

Sm Chicken Tetrazinni

$15.00

Sm Enchilada

$15.00

Sm King Ranch Chicken

$15.00

Sm Baked Ziti

$15.00

Sm Tuscan Chicken

$15.00

Sm Green Bean Casserole

$10.00

Sm Sweet Potato Casserole

$10.00

Sm Hash Brown Casserole

$15.00Out of stock

Sm Corn Casserole

$10.00Out of stock

Sm Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

$10.00Out of stock

Small Garden Salad

$10.00

Small Strawberry-Spinach Salad

$10.00

Sm Savory Spinach Salad

$10.00

Small Caesar Salad

$10.00

Med Chicken Tetrazinni

$26.00

Med Enchilada

$26.00

Med King Ranch Chicken

$26.00

Med Baked Ziti

$26.00

Med Tuscan Chicken

$26.00

Med Green Bean Casserole

$16.00Out of stock

Med Sweet Potato Casserole

$16.00Out of stock

Med Hash Brown Casserole

$16.00Out of stock

Med Corn Casserole

$16.00Out of stock

Med Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

$16.00Out of stock

Med Garden Salad

$16.00

Med Strawberry-Spinach Salad

$16.00

Med Savory Spinach Salad

$16.00

Med Caesar Salad

$16.00

Breakfast Bake

$26.00

Lg Chicken Tetrazzini

$35.00

Lg Enchilada

$35.00

Lg King Ranch Chicken

$35.00

Lg Baked Ziti

$35.00Out of stock

Lg Tuscan Chicken

$35.00

Lg Green Bean Casserole

$24.00

Lg Sweet Potato Casserole

$24.00

Lg Hash Brown Casserole

$24.00Out of stock

Lg Corn Casserole

$24.00Out of stock

Lg Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

$24.00Out of stock

Lg Garden Salad

$24.00

Lg Strawberry-Spinach Salad

$24.00

Lg Savory-Spinach Salad

$24.00

Lg Caesar Salad

$24.00

Lg Breakfast Bake

$35.00

XL Enchilada

$90.00

XL King Ranch Chicken

$90.00

XL Chicken Tetrazinni

$90.00

XL Baked Ziti

$90.00

XL Green Bean Casserole

$75.00Out of stock

XL Sweet Potato Casserole

$75.00Out of stock

XL Hash Brown Casserole

$75.00Out of stock

XL Corn Casserole

$75.00Out of stock

XL Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

$75.00Out of stock

XL Garden Salad

$75.00

XL Strawberry-Spinach Salad

$75.00

XL Savory Spinach Salad

$75.00

Lunch Boxes

Chicken Salad LBX

$11.50

Cuban LBX

$11.50

Club LBX

$11.50

Tuna Salad LBX

$11.50

Turkey & Swiss Lime Cilantro LBX

$11.50

Cran- Apple Salad LBX

$11.50

Cran- Apple Wrap LBX

$11.50

West Coast Salad LBX

$11.50

West Coast Wrap LBX

$11.50

Caesar Salad LBX

$11.50

Caesar Salad Wrap LBX

$11.50

Strawberry Spinach Salad LBX

$11.50

Strawberry Spinach Salad Wrap LBX

$11.50

Garden Salad LBX

$11.50

Garden Salad Wrap LBX

$11.50

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$5.99

Sweet Tea Gallon

$5.99

Family Meal Deal

Small Family Meal Deal

$35.00

Medium Family Meal Deal

$47.00

Large Family Meal Deal

$60.00

Catering Drinks

Coffee Carafe

$13.00Out of stock

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$5.99

Sweet Tea Gallon

$5.99
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pie in the Sky Pie Co is a place to relax, reflect, work, laugh and of course, eat pie! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Website

Location

3600 North Loop 336 West, Conroe, TX 77304

Directions

Gallery
Pie in the Sky Pie Co. image
Pie in the Sky Pie Co. image
Pie in the Sky Pie Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Whistle Stop Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
11133 I-45 South Conroe, TX 77302
View restaurantnext
Victory Pie Company
orange star4.9 • 305
32907 Tamina Rd Magnolia, TX 77354
View restaurantnext
CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
6777 Woodlands Parkway The Woodlands, TX 77382
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Market Street, The Woodlands, TX
orange starNo Reviews
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450 The Woodlands, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
La Cocina De Roberto - 26817 Interstate 45
orange starNo Reviews
26817 Interstate 45 Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
La Cocina de Roberto - 3126 Sawdust Rd
orange star4.8 • 1,163
3126 Sawdust Rd Spring, TX 77380
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Conroe

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 221-Conroe
orange star4.2 • 66
14545 HIGHWAY 105 Conroe, TX 77304
View restaurantnext
Texas Grind Coffee Co.
orange star4.8 • 63
18083 FM1314 rd Conroe, TX 77302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Conroe
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston