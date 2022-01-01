- Home
Pie in the Sky Pie Co. - Conroe
No reviews yet
3600 North Loop 336 West
Conroe, TX 77304
Popular Items
By the Slice
Slice Apple Streusel
Slice Banana Cream
Slice Bumbleberry
Slice Buttermilk
Slice Buttermilk Vanilla Pecan
Slice Cherry Potluck
Slice Cherry Struesel
Slice Chocolate Cream
Slice Chocolate Pecan
Slice Chocolate Silk
Slice Coconut Cream
Slice Dreamy Orange Cream Pie
Slice Key Lime
Slice Lemon Ice Box
Slice Mississippi Mud
Slice of the Day
Slice Peach Streusel
Slice Peaches & Cream
Slice Pear Berry
Slice Raspberry Sugar Cream
Slice Southern Pecan
Slice Strawberry Cream
Slice Strawberry Rhubarb
Slice Pumpkin
Slice Vanishing Blueberry
9" Pies
9" Apple Streusel
9" Banana Cream
9" Bumbleberry
9" Buttermilk
9" Cherry Potluck
9" Cherry Streusel
9" Chocolate Cream
9" Chocolate Pecan
9" Chocolate Silk
9" Coconut Cream
9" Key Lime
9" Lemon Ice Box
9" Mississippi Mud
9" Peach Streusel
9" Peaches & Cream
9" Pear Berry
9" Raspberry Sugar Cream
9" Southern Pecan
9" Strawberry Cream
9" Strawberry Rhubarb
9" Summer Harvest
9" Vanilla Pecan
9" Vanishing Blueberry
9" Pumpkin
6" Pies
Salads
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Spinach tossed in sweet olive oil sesame seed dressing topped with strawberries & almonds.
Cran-Apple Pecan Salad
Mixed salad greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with candied pecans, feta cheese, apples, cranberries & bacon.
West Coast Salad
Mixed greens tossed in our house made Caesar dressing, topped with turkey, bacon, avocado, lime juice, tomatoes, fresh basil, purple onion & Parmesan cheese.
Soup & Salad
A delicious cup of our house made soup paired with any of our salads.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed in our house made Caesar dressing. Topped with parmesan cheese & served with garlic rounds.
Taco Salad
Wraps
Strawberry Spinach Wrap
Spinach tossed in sweet olive oil sesame seed dressing topped with strawberries & almonds.
Cran-Apple Pecan Wrap
Mixed salad greens tossed in raspberry vinaigrette with candied pecans, feta cheese, apples, cranberries & bacon.
West Coast Wrap
Mixed greens tossed in our house made Caesar dressing, topped with turkey, bacon, avocado, lime juice, tomatoes, fresh basil, purple onion & Parmesan cheese.
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Loaded with grilled seasonal squash, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach.
Caesar Salad Wrap
Fresh Romaine lettuce tossed in our house made Caesar dressing with parmesan cheese, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Made fresh here every morning! Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant or a bed of lettuce.
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
Made fresh here every morning! Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant or a bed of lettuce.
Tuna Salad
Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant, or a bed of lettuce.
1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant, or a bed of lettuce.
The Cuban
This sandwich is unique! Served on toasted chipotle swirl bread with cranberry sauce, Dijon mustard, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese & house pickles. Sweet & savory!
Damien's Turkey Melt
Turkey, Swiss, grilled onions, tomatoes & jalapeños. Served on toasted wheat.
BLTA
Comfort food at its best! Bacon piled on toasted white or wheat bread with avocado & paprika mayo.
Anissa's Cheesy Grilled Cheesy
Kicked up grilled cheese with a Parmesan crusted outside, American, Swiss & provolone on the inside. Served on white or wheat. Add tomato & bacon +3.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted & hand pulled pork piled on a fresh jalapeño cheddar bun. Served with BBQ sauce, house pickles & onions.
The French Dip
Mainstays
Marlene's Bowl
My favorite light snack in the kitchen! A heaping spoon of chicken or tuna salad with fresh fruit & garlic rounds.
Chicken Pot Pie
Made fresh every morning & served with your choice of a side.
Shepherd's Pie
This shepherd's pie has a twist! It's keto friendly and made to order. Cauliflower mash, leeks, ground beef & spices make up this amazing dish. Comes with your choice of side.
Casserole Of The Day
Served with your choice of side. Take one home for supper!
The Health Nut Bowl
Sauteed seasonal squash, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes & spinach. Add grilled, buffalo or jerk chicken +3.50. Add avocado +1.
Lime Cilantro Chicken
Char-grilled chicken breast with our creamy cilantro dressing, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato on a wheat bun. Served with your choice of a side.
Club
You better be hungry! Ham, turkey & bacon with mayo, lettuce, tomato & American cheese on white or wheat toast. Served with your choice of a side.
1/2 Club Sandwich
You better be hungry! Ham, turkey & bacon with mayo, lettuce, tomato & American cheese on white or wheat toast. Served with your choice of a side.
Pie In The Sky Burger
A juicy ½lb.hand pattied Wagyu beef & pork burger, prepared all the way on a fresh pretzel bun. Served with Zapp's Voodoo Chips®. Add cheese + 39¢. Add bacon +2 Make it a double +3.50.
Patty Melt
Ajuicy ½lb.hand pattied Wagyu beef & pork burger, with provolone, grilled onions & mayo on white toast. Served with Zapp's Voodoo Chips®.
Tex Mex Burger
Jessica's Pesto Chicken
Sides
Chips
Coleslaw
Cup- Soup 1
Cup- Soup of the Day
Side of Fruit
Hot Side Of The Day
Waldorf Salad
Garbanzo Bean Salad
Bowl- Potato Soup
Bowl- Soup of the Day
Chicken Breast
Side Salad
Scoop Of Tuna Salad
Scoop Of Chicken Salad
Side of Bacon
Drinks
Water
Bottled Water
Club Soda
Cucoomba
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Peach Tea
Bumbleberry Tea
Rootbeer Float
Doppleganger
TX Red Cane Sugar
Orange Juice
Prickley Pear Pink Drink
Apple Juice
Diet Mexicane Cola
Mexicane Cola
Lemon Lime
Milk
Lemonade Fair Trade
Root Beer Bottles
6 Pack Root Beer Bottles
Glass Coke
Coffee Bar
Bottomless Coffee
Americano
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Cold Brew w/ Cream
Decaf Cold Brew
Iced Coffee
Cappucino
Macchiato
Espresso
Latte
Maple Pecan Latte
Breve
Shot In The Dark
Hot Chocolate
1/2 + 1/2
Hot Tea
Espresso double shot
1lb Coffee
Pumpkin Trifle
Sweets
Bakers Choice Cookie
Banana Bread
BAR PACK
Big Cinnamon Roll
Blueberry Pear Cobbler
Brownie A' La Mode
Cake Ball
Chocolate Chunk 4 Pack
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Chocolate Swirl Croissant
Cranberry Orange Bread
Dozen Cake Balls
Dozen Cookies
FREE FROM Cookie
Honey Cinnamon Bars
Lemon Bread
Lemon Shortbread Bars
Muffin
Pecan Fudge Brownie
Snickerdoodle 4 Pack
Strawberry Shortcake Cookie
S’mores Croissant
Tipsy Bars
Vanishing Blueberry Cookie
COOKIES
BARS
BREAD
CAKEBALLS
Dozen Cakeballs
Cinnamon Roll
Carrot Cake
Italian Cream
Celebration
Lemon
Pistachio
Strawberry
Strawberry Lemonade
Red Velvet
Salted Chocolate
Triple Chocolate
Holiday 6 Pack
Chocolate Raspberry
Humminbird
Maple Pecan
Orange Cream
Wedding cake
Casseroles
Sm Chicken Tetrazinni
Sm Enchilada
Sm King Ranch Chicken
Sm Baked Ziti
Sm Tuscan Chicken
Sm Green Bean Casserole
Sm Sweet Potato Casserole
Sm Hash Brown Casserole
Sm Corn Casserole
Sm Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
Small Garden Salad
Small Strawberry-Spinach Salad
Sm Savory Spinach Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Med Chicken Tetrazinni
Med Enchilada
Med King Ranch Chicken
Med Baked Ziti
Med Tuscan Chicken
Med Green Bean Casserole
Med Sweet Potato Casserole
Med Hash Brown Casserole
Med Corn Casserole
Med Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
Med Garden Salad
Med Strawberry-Spinach Salad
Med Savory Spinach Salad
Med Caesar Salad
Breakfast Bake
Lg Chicken Tetrazzini
Lg Enchilada
Lg King Ranch Chicken
Lg Baked Ziti
Lg Tuscan Chicken
Lg Green Bean Casserole
Lg Sweet Potato Casserole
Lg Hash Brown Casserole
Lg Corn Casserole
Lg Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
Lg Garden Salad
Lg Strawberry-Spinach Salad
Lg Savory-Spinach Salad
Lg Caesar Salad
Lg Breakfast Bake
XL Enchilada
XL King Ranch Chicken
XL Chicken Tetrazinni
XL Baked Ziti
XL Green Bean Casserole
XL Sweet Potato Casserole
XL Hash Brown Casserole
XL Corn Casserole
XL Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
XL Garden Salad
XL Strawberry-Spinach Salad
XL Savory Spinach Salad
Lunch Boxes
Chicken Salad LBX
Cuban LBX
Club LBX
Tuna Salad LBX
Turkey & Swiss Lime Cilantro LBX
Cran- Apple Salad LBX
Cran- Apple Wrap LBX
West Coast Salad LBX
West Coast Wrap LBX
Caesar Salad LBX
Caesar Salad Wrap LBX
Strawberry Spinach Salad LBX
Strawberry Spinach Salad Wrap LBX
Garden Salad LBX
Garden Salad Wrap LBX
Unsweet Tea Gallon
Sweet Tea Gallon
Family Meal Deal
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Pie in the Sky Pie Co is a place to relax, reflect, work, laugh and of course, eat pie! We look forward to seeing you soon!
