Pie-O-Mine - Woodmere

Popular Items

Create Your Own Small Pizza
Create Your Own Large
Create your own Large Pizza

Specials.

Wake Up

$13.00

Small Fruity Rudy Salad & Energy Drink

Hurry Up

$12.00

Small Chicken Caesar Salad & Drink

Eat Up

$16.00

Small Cobb Salad & Drink

Family Feast

$60.00

Large Cheese Pizza, 20 Wings & Large Chef Salad

Josh Allen Combo

$17.00

Small Cheese Pizza & 5 Wings

Deshaun Watson Suspension Special

$11.00

Small Pepperoni Pizza (Price Varies Based On His Punishment)

Steelers Suck Special

$35.00

Large Pepperoni Pizza & 10 Wings

Brick Oven Wings

Homemade Marinade. Sauces come on the side.

5 Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$17.00

20 Wings

$32.00

30 Wings

$48.00

Small Pizzas (10").

Create Your Own Small Pizza

Create Your Own Small Pizza

$12.00

Create it YOUR WAY. Choose Your Sauce, Cheese, Veggies, Protein, and Finishers

Cheese Small

Cheese Small

$10.00

Red sauce and shredded mozzarella

Classic Small

Classic Small

$11.00

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni

Margherita Small

Margherita Small

$11.00Out of stock

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomatoes

Meat Lovers Small

Meat Lovers Small

$15.00

Red sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, and shredded mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Small

BBQ Chicken Small

$13.00

BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, chicken, and bacon

Booming Buffalo Small

Booming Buffalo Small

$12.00

Boom boom sauce, shredded mozzarella, bleu cheese, chicken, red onion, hot sauce, and crushed red pepper

Veggie Small

Veggie Small

$12.00

Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and spinach

Hawaiian Small

$11.11

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pineapple, Ham, Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Small

$11.11

Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon

Cheesy Bacon Broccoli Small

Cheesy Bacon Broccoli Small

$11.11

Alfredo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Broccoli, Chicken, and Bacon

Cajun Shrimp Small

Cajun Shrimp Small

$13.00

Cajun red sauce, baby shrimp, fresh basil, and shaved parmesan

Spicy Shrimp Scampi Small

Spicy Shrimp Scampi Small

$12.22

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Baby Shrimp, Crushed Red Pepper, and Parmesan Cheese

White Pizza Small

White Pizza Small

$12.00

Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, and red onion

Chicken Alfredo Small

Chicken Alfredo Small

$12.00

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, and grated parmesan

Pepper Supreme Small

Pepper Supreme Small

$12.00

Red sauce, red & green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, and shredded mozzarella

Spinach & Artichoke Small

Spinach & Artichoke Small

$12.00

Alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, chopped artichokes, and shredded mozzarella

Greek Small

Greek Small

$12.00

Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, garlic, feta, red onion, spinach, artichoke, and olives

Pesto Chicken Small

Pesto Chicken Small

$12.00

Pesto oil, ricotta, shaved parmesan, grated parmesan, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and tomatoes

A La Vodka Small

A La Vodka Small

$12.00Out of stock

Vodka sauce, shredded mozzarella, basil, sausage, mushrooms, and peas

Large Pizzas (16").

Create your own Large Pizza

Create your own Large Pizza

$22.00

Create it YOUR WAY. Choose Your Sauce, Cheese, Veggies, Protein, and Finishers

Cheese Large

Cheese Large

$19.00

Red sauce and shredded mozzarella

Classic Large

Classic Large

$21.00

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni

Margherita Large

Margherita Large

$21.00Out of stock

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomatoes

Meat Lovers Large

Meat Lovers Large

$25.00

Red sauce, ham, bacon, sausage, pepperoni, and shredded mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Large

BBQ Chicken Large

$23.00

BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, chicken, and bacon

Booming Buffalo Large

Booming Buffalo Large

$22.00

Boom boom sauce, shredded mozzarella, bleu cheese, chicken, red onion, hot sauce, and crushed red pepper

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Large

$23.00

Ranch, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon

Veggie Large

Veggie Large

$22.00

Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and spinach

Hawaiian Large

$22.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pineapple, Ham, Balsamic Glaze

Cajun Shrimp Large

Cajun Shrimp Large

$23.00

Cajun red sauce, baby shrimp, fresh basil, and shaved parmesan

Spicy Shrimp Scampi large

Spicy Shrimp Scampi large

$23.00

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Baby Shrimp, Crushed Red Pepper, and Parmesan Cheese

White Pizza Large

White Pizza Large

$22.00

Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, and red onion

Chicken Alfredo Large

Chicken Alfredo Large

$22.00

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, and grated parmesan

A La Vodka Large

A La Vodka Large

$22.00Out of stock

Vodka sauce, shredded mozzarella, basil, sausage, mushrooms, and peas

Pesto Chicken Large

Pesto Chicken Large

$22.00Out of stock

Pesto oil, ricotta, shaved parmesan, grated parmesan, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and tomatoes

Spinach & Artichoke Large

Spinach & Artichoke Large

$22.00

Alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, chopped artichokes, and shredded mozzarella

Pepper Supreme Large

Pepper Supreme Large

$22.00

Red sauce, red & green peppers, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, and shredded mozzarella

Cheesy Bacon Broccoli large

Cheesy Bacon Broccoli large

$23.00

Alfredo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Broccoli, Chicken, and Bacon

Greek Large

Greek Large

$22.00

Garlic oil, shredded mozzarella, garlic, feta, red onion, spinach, artichoke, and olives

Small Salads.

Sm Create Your Own Salad

Sm Create Your Own Salad

$10.00

Create it YOUR WAY. Choose your Greens, Cheese, Veggies, Fruit, Protein, Dressing, Nuts, and Seeds

Back to Cali Small

Back to Cali Small

$11.00

Romaine lettuce and spinach, grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, and chipotle ranch dressing

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$9.00

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Chef Salad Small

Chef Salad Small

$10.00

Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, chickpeas, croutons, and shredded cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Small

Chicken Bacon Ranch Small

$12.00

Iceberg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, chicken, and bacon with ranch dressing

Cobb Small

Cobb Small

$14.00

Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, avocado, bacon, and chicken with your choice of dressing

El Pablo Small

El Pablo Small

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, jalapeños, green and red peppers, black olives, tomatoes, black beans, avocado, and shredded cheddar with lime vinaigrette dressing

Field of Greens Small

Field of Greens Small

$10.00

Kale, iceberg, arugula, romaine, spinach, mesclun, shredded mozzarella, green peas, chickpeas, tomatoes, mushrooms, corn, dried cranberries, and banana peppers. Choice of Dressing.

Greek Salad Small

Greek Salad Small

$10.00

Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing

Kale Caesar Small

Kale Caesar Small

$10.00

Kale, shaved parmesan, tomatoes, red onion, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Strawberry Fields Small

Strawberry Fields Small

$11.00

Spinach, bacon, egg, strawberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, and strawberry vinaigrette

Fruity Rudy small

Fruity Rudy small

$10.00

Romaine Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Strawberry, Pineapple, Apple, Dried Cranberries, and Concord Grape Dressing

Jons Southwestern small

Jons Southwestern small

$11.00

Spring Mix, Romaine, Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumber, Corn, Red Pepper, Green Peppers, Black Beans, Chicken, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, and Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Large Salads.

Create Your Own Large

Create Your Own Large

$12.50

Create it YOUR WAY. Choose your Greens, Cheese, Veggies, Fruit, Protein, Dressing, Nuts, and Seeds

Back to Cali Large

Back to Cali Large

$13.50

Romaine lettuce and spinach, grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, and chipotle ranch dressing

Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$11.50

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Chef Salad Large

Chef Salad Large

$12.50

Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, chickpeas, croutons, and shredded cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Large

Chicken Bacon Ranch Large

$14.50

Iceberg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, chicken, and bacon with ranch dressing

Cobb Large

Cobb Large

$16.50

Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, avocado, bacon, and chicken with your choice of dressing

El Pablo Large

El Pablo Large

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, jalapeños, green and red peppers, black olives, tomatoes, black beans, avocado, and shredded cheddar with lime vinaigrette dressing

Field of Greens Large

Field of Greens Large

$12.50

Kale, iceberg, arugula, romaine, spinach, mesclun, shredded mozzarella, green peas, chickpeas, tomatoes, mushrooms, corn, dried cranberries, and banana peppers. Choice of Dressing.

Greek Salad Large

Greek Salad Large

$12.50

Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and Greek dressing

Kale Caesar Large

Kale Caesar Large

$12.50

Kale, shaved parmesan, tomatoes, red onion, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Strawberry Fields Large

Strawberry Fields Large

$14.50

Spinach, bacon, egg, strawberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, and strawberry vinaigrette

Fruity Rudy Large

Fruity Rudy Large

$12.50

Romaine Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Strawberry, Pineapple, Apple, Dried Cranberries, and Concord Grape Dressing

Jons Southwestern Large

Jons Southwestern Large

$13.50

Spring Mix, Romaine, Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumber, Corn, Red Pepper, Green Peppers, Black Beans, Chicken, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, and Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Wraps.

Create Your Own Wrap

Create Your Own Wrap

$10.00

Create it YOUR WAY. Choose your Wrap, Greens, Cheese, Veggies, Fruit, Protein, Dressing, Nuts, and Seeds

Chicken caesar Wrap

Chicken caesar Wrap

$10.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, and Caesar Dressing.

Chicken greek Wrap

Chicken greek Wrap

$10.00

Iceberg, Feta Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Grilled Chicken, and Greek Dressing.

Jon's southwestern Wrap

Jon's southwestern Wrap

$11.00

Spring Mix, Romaine, Cheddar, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Corn, Red Pepper, Green Peppers, Black Beans, Chicken, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, and Chipotle Ranch Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Romaine, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Celery, Carrots, Grilled Chicken, Hot Sauce, and Blue Cheese Dressing.

Vegetarian Wrap

Vegetarian Wrap

$10.00

Romaine, Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Broccoli, Mushroom, Red & Green Peppers, Avocado, and Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.00

Iceberg, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber, Turkey, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.

Chicken Balsamic Wrap

Chicken Balsamic Wrap

$10.00

Arugula, Spring Mix, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Chicken, and Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Beverages.

20 oz Soda

20 oz Soda

$2.69
Bottled Ice Tea

Bottled Ice Tea

$2.89

Dasani

$1.89
Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.25

Coffee/Energy Drink

$2.89

Vitamin Water

$2.69

Minute Maid

$2.69

Extras.

$Extra Dressing

$Extra Dressing

$1.00
$Extra Sauce

$Extra Sauce

$1.00
Chips

Chips

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.50

Brownie

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pie-O-Mine is a quick service, personal style, artisan pizza restaurant. Greens is a freshly chopped, personally customized salad bar.

Website

Location

3439 West Brainard, Woodmere, OH 44122

Directions

Gallery
Pie-O-Mine & Greens image
Pie-O-Mine & Greens image
Pie-O-Mine & Greens image

Map
