Pie Safe Baking Company 102 W Main St
102 W Main St
Forest City, NC 28043
PIE
Double Crust Apple Pie
Our Apple Pie is made from fresh Granny Smith Apples, cut in house and paired with warm cinnamon loaded into our flakey buttery crust and topped with a lattice crust.
Apple Streusel Pie
Our Apple pie is made from fresh granny smith apples, cut in house and paired with warm cinnamon, loaded into our flaky buttery signature crust and topped with a classic streusel.
Blackberry Balsamic Pie
Don't knock it till you try it! Juicy blackberries are paired with a balsamic vinegar, lending rich earthy flavors. Topped with a walnut streusel.
Blueberry Buttermilk Pie
A twist on the classic buttermilk pie, this custard favorite is filled with juicy local blueberries! Served chilled
Blueberry Pie
Locally sourced blueberries are packed into this delightful fruit pie, topped with a classic streusel.
Brown Sugar Chess Pie
Rich Caramelized brown sugar custard filling baked into our signature buttery, flaky crust.
Sweet Potato Praline
Cherry Pie
Our Cherry Pie is made with Tart Cherries loaded into our signature flakey buttery crust topped with our classic streusel.
Chocolate Chess Pie
Rich chocolate custard filling baked into our buttery flakey crust.
Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie
Rich and gooey filling with Chocolate Chips and Pecans baked into our signature all butter crust.
Chocolate Mousse Pie
Smooth and velvety high quality chocolate mousse folded into our all butter crust.
Coconut Cream Pie
Toasted Coconut and Vanilla Pastry Cream folded into our signature all butter crust and topped with house made whip cream and toasted coconut.
Coconut Custard Pie
Toasted Coconut custard baked in our signature all butter crust.
Coconut Marble Pie
Toasted coconut custard with a rich chocolate ganache marbled throughout, baked in our signature all butter crust
Razzleberry Pie
A delightful trio of raspberries, blackberries and blueberries, our razzleberry pie is a summer staple!
Cranberry Pear Pie
Sweet pears and tart cranberries baked in our signature all butter crust topped with streusel
Egg Custard Pie
Smooth, creamy custard, baked into our signature crisp flaky pie crust and sprinkled with nutmeg.
Key Lime Pie
Fresh lime zest and Key Lime Juice make a sweet and tart filling with a whipped cream topping and baked into a graham cracker crust.
Lemon Bar Pie
Tart and creamy lemon filling in our signature all butter crust.
Lemon Meringue Pie
A classic tart lemon curd baked in our signature all butter pie crust and topped with made from scratch meringue.
Maple Walnut Pie
Rich Maple filling with walnuts throughout. Seasonally available in the late fall and christmas time.
Peanut Butter Caramel Pie
Thick creamy peanut butter pie filling is layered with house made caramel sauce and paired with our signature graham cracker pretzel crust! Topped with a caramel whipped cream.
Pecan Pie
Rich and gooey filling with Pecans baked into our signature all butter crust.
Pumpkin Pie
A classic fall favorite! Made with real pumpkin and spices, smooth and creamy our pumpkin pie is sure to delight.
Peach Pie
Loaded with ripe summer peaches and the perfect hint of cinnamon, our seasonal peach pie is a summer favorite!
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
A summer favorite that is only here for a limited time! Tart rhubarb is perfectly balanced with sweet strawberries and folded into a double crusted pie.
Banana Cream Pie
Delicious vanilla cream and freshly sliced bananas are folded into our signature flaky buttery pie crust and topped with a vanilla whipped cream.
CHEESECAKE WHOLE/SLICED
Berry Cheesecake
A delicious blend of blackberries, blueberries and raspberries are folded into our signature cheesecake batter and then topped with a vanilla whipp and berry compote
Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake
Real blueberries and fresh lemon zest are folded into our signature cheesecake batter, topped with vanilla whipp and blueberry compote
Brownie Cheesecake
Rich, high quality cocoa is folded into our signature cheesecake batter, topped with a generous chocolate whipp and real brownie pieces!
Caramel Cappuccino Cheesecake
Caramel Chips, chocolate chips and real espresso are folded into our signature cheesecake batter, topped with a chocolate whip
Cookie Dough Cheesecake
Our signature cheesecake incased in made from scratch edible chocolate chip cookie dough, topped with chocolate whipp and a rich chocolate ganache.
Key Lime Cheesecake
Real key lime Juice and tangy zest are folded into our signature cheesecake batter, topped with vanilla whipp and fresh lime zest.
NY Style Cheesecake
Classic cheesecake with a light vanilla flavor.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Creamy peanut butter and chocolate chips are folded into our signature cheesecake batter, topped with a chocolate whipp and peanut butter cups.
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
Tart raspberry compote and high quality flaked white chocolate swirled into our signature cheesecake filling.
Samoa Cheesecake
A twist on the classic girl scout cookie, caramel chips, chocolate and toasted coconut folded into our signature cheesecake batter, topped with rich chocolate ganache.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
A toasty seasonal pumpkin spice treatment added to our classic creamy cheesecake.
MINI CHEESECAKE
Birthday Cake Mini Cheesecake
Rich vanilla and rainbow sprinkles folded into our signature cheesecake filling, topped with vanilla whipp and more sprinkles!
Brownie Mini Cheesecake
Rich, high quality cocoa is folded into our signature cheesecake batter, topped with a generous chocolate whip and real brownie pieces!
Mini Butter Pecan Cheesecake
Butterfingers Mini Cheesecake
Real crushed butterfingers and creamy peanut butter folded into our signature cheesecake filling, topped with chocolate ganache and more butterfingers.
Caramel Apple Mini Cheesecake
Granny Smith apples baked in house with cinnamon spices, folded into a rich, creamy caramel cheesecake
Cookies n' Cream Mini
Real crushed Oreo cookies folded into our signature cheesecake filling, topped with vanilla whipp and Oreo cookies.
German Chocolate Mini Cheesecake
Hazelnut Mocha Mini Cheesecake
Creamy chocolate and hazelnut cheesecake
Key Lime Mini Cheesecake
Real Key Lime juice folded into our creamy signature cheesecake, topped with house made whip.
Mini Blackberry Swirl Cheesecake
Blackberry puree swirled into our signature cheesecake batter
Mini Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Real apples baked in house with cinnamon spices, folded into a rich, creamy caramel cheesecake.
Mini Chunky Monkey Cheesecake
Chocolate and banana folded into our creamy cheesecake batter.
Mini Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
A toasty seasonal pumpkin spice treatment added to our classic creamy cheesecake.
Mini Red Velvet Cheesecake
Smooth red velvet cheesecake with a chocolate crust and topped with a whipped cream cheese icing.
NY Mini Cheesecake
Orange Creamsicle Mini Cheesecake
Peaches n' Cream Mini
Raspberry Swirl Mini
Tart raspberry compote swirled into our signature cheesecake filling.
Snickers Mini Cheesecake
Mini Snickerdoodle Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Chocolate Mini Cheesecake
BROWNIES/BARS
Fudge Brownie
Our brownies are made with high grade cocoa and deliver a rich chocolate flavor. They also happen to be gluten free!
Blondie
Chewy Butterscotch Bar
Almond Joy Brownie
Our Rich Fudgey Brownie with delightful Coconut and Almond Layer
Cheesecake Brownie
Our RIch Fudgy Brownie with a layer of cheesecake swirled on top
Cookies N Cream Brownie
Our Rich Fudgy Brownie with a layer of crushed Oreos
German Chocolate Brownie
Our Rich Fudgy Brownie base with a layer of toasted coconut and pecans
Magic Bar
Magic Bars contain a base layer of Graham Crackers with Chocolate Chips, Toasted Pecans and Coconut
Peanut Butter Crunch Brownie
Our Rich Fudgy Brownie with a layer of Peanut Butter and Crispy Cereal mixture on top
Peanut Butter Iced Brownie
Our Rich Fudgy Brownie with a Layer of Peanut Butter Icing on top
Turtle Brownie
Our Rich Fudgy Brownie with a layer of Caramel, Chocolate Chips and Toasted Pecans
Vegan Raspberry Bar
Raspberry Bar Cookie with struesel topping
Sprinkle Brownie
Our classic fudge brownie topped with sprinkles!
Cherry Almond Bar
A sweet almond cake bar with tart cherry filling throughout and topped with an almond glaze
COOKIES
Butter Pecan Cookie
Warm buttery, brown sugar flavors complement the crunchy pecans perfectly in this cookie.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Browned butter lends melt in your mouth flavor to this classic chocolate chip cookie
Double Chocolate Cookie
Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate! Our double chocolate chip cookies are made with a rich chocolate cookie dough and packed with melt in your mouth chocolate chips.
Funfetti Cookie
A soft buttery sugar cookie filled with FUN tastic sprinkles
Keto Lemon Cookie
Sugar Free, Gluten-Free, 2.5 net carbs, delicious. Made with real lemon zest and lemon juice, Monkfruit sweetener and a blend of coconut and almond flours
Keto Triple Chocolate
Sugar free, 5 carbs, gluten free and made with three different types of rich chocolate! Made with a blend of almond and coconut flour and monkfruit sweetener.
Lemon Sugar Cookie
This cookie is filled with bright , citrus flavors from real lemons zested and juiced in house; topped with our signature lemon glaze. A house favorite
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Has there ever been a better match made? Perfect molasses oatmeal cookies with a thick buttercream sandwiched between them.
Orange Sugar Cookie
Perfectly soft sugar cookie with fresh orange zest and juice and topped with our housemade orange glaze
Peanut Butter Cookie
Soft chewy cookie made with real peanut butter
Vegan Cholate Chip Cookie
No dairy, No animal by products. Thick and chewy and topped with a sprinkle of sea salt.
White Chocolate Macadamia
Thick chewy cookie made with real macadamia nuts and sweet white chocolate chips.
Pumpkin Caramel Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Cookie Tray
MUFFIN
Banana Muffin
Our housemade moist and crumbly muffin with fresh bananas mixed throughout
Blueberry Muffin
Our signature muffin made with generous amounts of real blueberries, topped with a raw sugar crust
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Our signature muffin filled with melt in your mouth chocolate chips
Coffee Cake Muffin
Our signature muffin made with a cinnamon swirl center and topped with a coffee cake crumble and a sweet drizzle
Dbl Chocolate Chip Muffin
Our signature chocolate muffin filled with sweet chocolate chips
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Our signature muffin made with a blend of real lemon and poppy seeds, topped with our house made lemon glaze
PB Crumble Muffin
Our signature muffin made with creamy peanut butter and chocolate chips, topped with a peanut butter crumble and chopped peanuts
Peach Muffin
Our house made muffin made with real peaches and topped with a raw sugar crunch
Raspeberry Almond White Chocolate Muffin
Our signature muffin made with real raspberries, almond extract, and white chocolate chips, topped with house made almond glaze and sliced almonds
Spiced Chai Muffin
Apple Streusel
Pumpkin Muffin
Apple Walnut
QUICHE
Bacon Cheddar Quiche
Bacon and Sharp Cheddar Cheese folded into a rich and creamy egg filling.
Spinach Artichoke & Goat Cheese Quiche
Fresh spinach, marinated artichoke hearts and real goat cheese folded into our fluffy egg filling
Greek Quiche
Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, and Feta Cheese folded into a rich egg filling
Caprese Quiche
Tomato, Basil and Mozzarella Cheese folded into a rich egg filling
Tomato Pie
Fresh local tomatoes, yellow onion, basil and sharp cheddar cheese layered in our all butter crust.
3 Cheese & Caramelized Onion Quiche
Caramelized Onions, Swiss, Cheddar and Mozzarella Chesses folded into a rich egg filling
Butternut Squash Quiche
Roasted Butternut Squash, spinach and Parmesan Cheese folded into a rich egg filling
ROLLS
Apple Butter Roll
Pillowy dough filled with house made blend of 4 different kinds of apple made into a fragrant and delicious apple butter, topped with an apple cider glaze.
Blueberry Lemon Roll
Pillowy dough swirled with house made blueberry filling from fresh local blueberries, topped with freshly made lemon glaze
Chocolate Babka Roll
Pillowy dough filled with rich velvety chocolate, topped with a cream cheese glaze and chocolate chips.
Cinnamon Roll
Our classic fluffy dough rolls filled with a rich cinnamon and brown sugar, topped with a house made sweet glaze.
Orange Roll
Pillowy dough swirled with real orange filling made from freshly zested and juiced oranges and topped with an orange glaze. The perfectly sweet dose of vitamin C!
Strawberry Lemon Roll
Pillowy dough with real strawberries throughout and topped with a bright citrus lemon glaze.
SCONES
Bacon Cheddar Scone
A delicious savory scone filled with bacon, cheddar, garlic and chives
Blackberry Goat Cheese Waltnut Scone
A perfect blend of real blackberries, goat cheese and toasted walnuts, topped with our house made sweet glaze
Blueberry Walnut Scone
Plump juicy local blueberries and toasted walnuts are the focal point of this yummy scone
Caramelized Pear Scone
House caramelized pears folded into our house made sweet scone and topped with a cinnamon glaze
Carrot Cake Scone
Fresh carrots, pecans, brown sugar and spices are folded into this fan favorite scone, topped with our house made maple cream cheese glaze.
Cherry Almond Scone
Tart cherries and almond extract create the perfectly sweet scone, topped with our house made almond glaze and sliced almonds.
Chocolate Orange Scone
Chocolate chips and fresh orange zest are folded into our house made sweet scone dough then basted with an orange reduction and baked, topped with chocolate ganache.
Dbl Chocolate Scone
Chocolate lovers dream! This scone is made with high quality cocoa powder and rich chocolate chips and then topped with a chocolate ganache!
Garlic & Herb Scone
Jalapeno Pepperjack Scone
Jalapenos roasted in house are folded into our savory scone dough along with pepperjack cheese giving the perfect sweet heat.
Lemon Lavender Scone
Fresh lemon zest and real lavender buds are folded into our house made sweet scone dough lending a delightful balance of floral and citrus, topped with a steeped lavender lemon glaze.
Strawberry Lemon Scone
Real strawberries and fresh lemon zest are folded into our house made sweet scone dough creating a summer favorite! Topped with house made lemon glaze
Pimento Cheese Scone
All the delicious qualities you love in classic pimento cheese folded into our savory scone dough along with the perfect hint of spice from cracked black pepper and cayenne.
Maple Pecan Caramel
A sweet, decadent scone filled with salted caramel chips, maple syrup and toasted pecans, topped with our house made maple glaze.
TART
Key Lime Tart
This bright citrus tart is made with real key lime, folded into a graham cracker crust and topped with a delicious toasted meringue
Lemon Mernigue Tart
perfectly balanced sweet and tart lemon curd folded into a graham cracker crust and topped with a toasted meringue.
S'mores Tart
Our take on the campfire classic, rich chocolate filling folded into a graham cracker crust and topped with a toasted meringue.
Fruit Tart
A light vanilla pastry cream topped with seasonal fresh fruit in an almond dough crust.
Mango Coconut Tart
A tangy and delicious mango filling inside an almond and coconut flour crust, topped with a whipped coconut topping. This tart is Vegan, gluten free, dairy free and delightful!
Black Forest Cherry Tart
Rich Chocolate filling topped with real cherries in a chocolate coconut and almond flour crust. This tart is vegan, gluten free, dairy free and decadent!
CATERING
AMERICANO
CANNED SODA
CHAI LATTE
COFFEE FLIGHT
DRIP COFFEE
FROZEN LEMONADE
FROZEN LEMONADE FLIGHT
FROZEN REFRESHER
HOT COCOA
HOT TEA
MILK
WATER
CUBANO
CORTADITO
Apple Cider
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
102 W Main St, Forest City, NC 28043