Pie Safe Baking Company 102 W Main St

102 W Main St

Forest City, NC 28043

PIE

Double Crust Apple Pie

$4.50+

Our Apple Pie is made from fresh Granny Smith Apples, cut in house and paired with warm cinnamon loaded into our flakey buttery crust and topped with a lattice crust.

Apple Streusel Pie

$4.25+

Our Apple pie is made from fresh granny smith apples, cut in house and paired with warm cinnamon, loaded into our flaky buttery signature crust and topped with a classic streusel.

Blackberry Balsamic Pie

$4.50+Out of stock

Don't knock it till you try it! Juicy blackberries are paired with a balsamic vinegar, lending rich earthy flavors. Topped with a walnut streusel.

Blueberry Buttermilk Pie

$4.25+

A twist on the classic buttermilk pie, this custard favorite is filled with juicy local blueberries! Served chilled

Blueberry Pie

$4.50+Out of stock

Locally sourced blueberries are packed into this delightful fruit pie, topped with a classic streusel.

Brown Sugar Chess Pie

$4.25+

Rich Caramelized brown sugar custard filling baked into our signature buttery, flaky crust.

Sweet Potato Praline

$4.25+

Cherry Pie

$4.50+

Our Cherry Pie is made with Tart Cherries loaded into our signature flakey buttery crust topped with our classic streusel.

Chocolate Chess Pie

$4.25+

Rich chocolate custard filling baked into our buttery flakey crust.

Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie

$4.25+

Rich and gooey filling with Chocolate Chips and Pecans baked into our signature all butter crust.

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$4.25+Out of stock

Smooth and velvety high quality chocolate mousse folded into our all butter crust.

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.25+

Toasted Coconut and Vanilla Pastry Cream folded into our signature all butter crust and topped with house made whip cream and toasted coconut.

Coconut Custard Pie

$4.25+Out of stock

Toasted Coconut custard baked in our signature all butter crust.

Coconut Marble Pie

$4.25+Out of stock

Toasted coconut custard with a rich chocolate ganache marbled throughout, baked in our signature all butter crust

Razzleberry Pie

$4.50+Out of stock

A delightful trio of raspberries, blackberries and blueberries, our razzleberry pie is a summer staple!

Cranberry Pear Pie

$4.50+

Sweet pears and tart cranberries baked in our signature all butter crust topped with streusel

Egg Custard Pie

$4.25+Out of stock

Smooth, creamy custard, baked into our signature crisp flaky pie crust and sprinkled with nutmeg.

Key Lime Pie

$4.25+

Fresh lime zest and Key Lime Juice make a sweet and tart filling with a whipped cream topping and baked into a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Bar Pie

$4.25+

Tart and creamy lemon filling in our signature all butter crust.

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.25+Out of stock

A classic tart lemon curd baked in our signature all butter pie crust and topped with made from scratch meringue.

Maple Walnut Pie

$4.25+

Rich Maple filling with walnuts throughout. Seasonally available in the late fall and christmas time.

Peanut Butter Caramel Pie

$4.25+

Thick creamy peanut butter pie filling is layered with house made caramel sauce and paired with our signature graham cracker pretzel crust! Topped with a caramel whipped cream.

Pecan Pie

$4.25+

Rich and gooey filling with Pecans baked into our signature all butter crust.

Pumpkin Pie

$4.25+

A classic fall favorite! Made with real pumpkin and spices, smooth and creamy our pumpkin pie is sure to delight.

Peach Pie

$4.50+Out of stock

Loaded with ripe summer peaches and the perfect hint of cinnamon, our seasonal peach pie is a summer favorite!

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$4.50+Out of stock

A summer favorite that is only here for a limited time! Tart rhubarb is perfectly balanced with sweet strawberries and folded into a double crusted pie.

Banana Cream Pie

$4.25+Out of stock

Delicious vanilla cream and freshly sliced bananas are folded into our signature flaky buttery pie crust and topped with a vanilla whipped cream.

CHEESECAKE WHOLE/SLICED

Berry Cheesecake

$45.00+Out of stock

A delicious blend of blackberries, blueberries and raspberries are folded into our signature cheesecake batter and then topped with a vanilla whipp and berry compote

Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake

$45.00+Out of stock

Real blueberries and fresh lemon zest are folded into our signature cheesecake batter, topped with vanilla whipp and blueberry compote

Brownie Cheesecake

$45.00+

Rich, high quality cocoa is folded into our signature cheesecake batter, topped with a generous chocolate whipp and real brownie pieces!

Caramel Cappuccino Cheesecake

$45.00+Out of stock

Caramel Chips, chocolate chips and real espresso are folded into our signature cheesecake batter, topped with a chocolate whip

Cookie Dough Cheesecake

$45.00+Out of stock

Our signature cheesecake incased in made from scratch edible chocolate chip cookie dough, topped with chocolate whipp and a rich chocolate ganache.

Key Lime Cheesecake

$45.00+Out of stock

Real key lime Juice and tangy zest are folded into our signature cheesecake batter, topped with vanilla whipp and fresh lime zest.

NY Style Cheesecake

$40.00+

Classic cheesecake with a light vanilla flavor.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$45.00+Out of stock

Creamy peanut butter and chocolate chips are folded into our signature cheesecake batter, topped with a chocolate whipp and peanut butter cups.

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$45.00+

Tart raspberry compote and high quality flaked white chocolate swirled into our signature cheesecake filling.

Samoa Cheesecake

$45.00+Out of stock

A twist on the classic girl scout cookie, caramel chips, chocolate and toasted coconut folded into our signature cheesecake batter, topped with rich chocolate ganache.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$45.00+

A toasty seasonal pumpkin spice treatment added to our classic creamy cheesecake.

MINI CHEESECAKE

Birthday Cake Mini Cheesecake

$6.25

Rich vanilla and rainbow sprinkles folded into our signature cheesecake filling, topped with vanilla whipp and more sprinkles!

Brownie Mini Cheesecake

$6.25

Rich, high quality cocoa is folded into our signature cheesecake batter, topped with a generous chocolate whip and real brownie pieces!

Mini Butter Pecan Cheesecake

$6.25

Butterfingers Mini Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Real crushed butterfingers and creamy peanut butter folded into our signature cheesecake filling, topped with chocolate ganache and more butterfingers.

Caramel Apple Mini Cheesecake

$6.25

Granny Smith apples baked in house with cinnamon spices, folded into a rich, creamy caramel cheesecake

Cookies n' Cream Mini

$6.25

Real crushed Oreo cookies folded into our signature cheesecake filling, topped with vanilla whipp and Oreo cookies.

German Chocolate Mini Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Hazelnut Mocha Mini Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Creamy chocolate and hazelnut cheesecake

Key Lime Mini Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Real Key Lime juice folded into our creamy signature cheesecake, topped with house made whip.

Mini Blackberry Swirl Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Blackberry puree swirled into our signature cheesecake batter

Mini Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Real apples baked in house with cinnamon spices, folded into a rich, creamy caramel cheesecake.

Mini Chunky Monkey Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate and banana folded into our creamy cheesecake batter.

Mini Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

A toasty seasonal pumpkin spice treatment added to our classic creamy cheesecake.

Mini Red Velvet Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Smooth red velvet cheesecake with a chocolate crust and topped with a whipped cream cheese icing.

NY Mini Cheesecake

$6.25

Orange Creamsicle Mini Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Peaches n' Cream Mini

$6.25Out of stock

Raspberry Swirl Mini

$6.25Out of stock

Tart raspberry compote swirled into our signature cheesecake filling.

Snickers Mini Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Mini Snickerdoodle Cheesecake

$6.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Mini Cheesecake

$6.25

BROWNIES/BARS

Fudge Brownie

$3.75

Our brownies are made with high grade cocoa and deliver a rich chocolate flavor. They also happen to be gluten free!

Blondie

$3.75

Chewy Butterscotch Bar

Almond Joy Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Our Rich Fudgey Brownie with delightful Coconut and Almond Layer

Cheesecake Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Our RIch Fudgy Brownie with a layer of cheesecake swirled on top

Cookies N Cream Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Our Rich Fudgy Brownie with a layer of crushed Oreos

German Chocolate Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Our Rich Fudgy Brownie base with a layer of toasted coconut and pecans

Magic Bar

$4.25

Magic Bars contain a base layer of Graham Crackers with Chocolate Chips, Toasted Pecans and Coconut

Peanut Butter Crunch Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Our Rich Fudgy Brownie with a layer of Peanut Butter and Crispy Cereal mixture on top

Peanut Butter Iced Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Our Rich Fudgy Brownie with a Layer of Peanut Butter Icing on top

Turtle Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Our Rich Fudgy Brownie with a layer of Caramel, Chocolate Chips and Toasted Pecans

Vegan Raspberry Bar

$4.00

Raspberry Bar Cookie with struesel topping

Sprinkle Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Our classic fudge brownie topped with sprinkles!

Cherry Almond Bar

$4.00Out of stock

A sweet almond cake bar with tart cherry filling throughout and topped with an almond glaze

COOKIES

Butter Pecan Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Warm buttery, brown sugar flavors complement the crunchy pecans perfectly in this cookie.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Browned butter lends melt in your mouth flavor to this classic chocolate chip cookie

Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate! Our double chocolate chip cookies are made with a rich chocolate cookie dough and packed with melt in your mouth chocolate chips.

Funfetti Cookie

$2.50

A soft buttery sugar cookie filled with FUN tastic sprinkles

Keto Lemon Cookie

$2.00

Sugar Free, Gluten-Free, 2.5 net carbs, delicious. Made with real lemon zest and lemon juice, Monkfruit sweetener and a blend of coconut and almond flours

Keto Triple Chocolate

$2.00

Sugar free, 5 carbs, gluten free and made with three different types of rich chocolate! Made with a blend of almond and coconut flour and monkfruit sweetener.

Lemon Sugar Cookie

$2.50

This cookie is filled with bright , citrus flavors from real lemons zested and juiced in house; topped with our signature lemon glaze. A house favorite

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.50

Has there ever been a better match made? Perfect molasses oatmeal cookies with a thick buttercream sandwiched between them.

Orange Sugar Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Perfectly soft sugar cookie with fresh orange zest and juice and topped with our housemade orange glaze

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Soft chewy cookie made with real peanut butter

Vegan Cholate Chip Cookie

$3.00

No dairy, No animal by products. Thick and chewy and topped with a sprinkle of sea salt.

White Chocolate Macadamia

$3.00Out of stock

Thick chewy cookie made with real macadamia nuts and sweet white chocolate chips.

Pumpkin Caramel Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50

Cookie Tray

$24.00

MUFFIN

Banana Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Our housemade moist and crumbly muffin with fresh bananas mixed throughout

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Our signature muffin made with generous amounts of real blueberries, topped with a raw sugar crust

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Our signature muffin filled with melt in your mouth chocolate chips

Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Our signature muffin made with a cinnamon swirl center and topped with a coffee cake crumble and a sweet drizzle

Dbl Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Our signature chocolate muffin filled with sweet chocolate chips

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Our signature muffin made with a blend of real lemon and poppy seeds, topped with our house made lemon glaze

PB Crumble Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Our signature muffin made with creamy peanut butter and chocolate chips, topped with a peanut butter crumble and chopped peanuts

Peach Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Our house made muffin made with real peaches and topped with a raw sugar crunch

Raspeberry Almond White Chocolate Muffin

$2.50

Our signature muffin made with real raspberries, almond extract, and white chocolate chips, topped with house made almond glaze and sliced almonds

Spiced Chai Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Streusel

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.50

Apple Walnut

$2.50Out of stock

QUICHE

Bacon Cheddar Quiche

$26.00+

Bacon and Sharp Cheddar Cheese folded into a rich and creamy egg filling.

Spinach Artichoke & Goat Cheese Quiche

$26.00+

Fresh spinach, marinated artichoke hearts and real goat cheese folded into our fluffy egg filling

Greek Quiche

$26.00+

Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, and Feta Cheese folded into a rich egg filling

Caprese Quiche

$26.00+Out of stock

Tomato, Basil and Mozzarella Cheese folded into a rich egg filling

Tomato Pie

$26.00+Out of stock

Fresh local tomatoes, yellow onion, basil and sharp cheddar cheese layered in our all butter crust.

3 Cheese & Caramelized Onion Quiche

$26.00+

Caramelized Onions, Swiss, Cheddar and Mozzarella Chesses folded into a rich egg filling

Butternut Squash Quiche

$26.00+

Roasted Butternut Squash, spinach and Parmesan Cheese folded into a rich egg filling

ROLLS

Apple Butter Roll

$4.00

Pillowy dough filled with house made blend of 4 different kinds of apple made into a fragrant and delicious apple butter, topped with an apple cider glaze.

Blueberry Lemon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Pillowy dough swirled with house made blueberry filling from fresh local blueberries, topped with freshly made lemon glaze

Chocolate Babka Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Pillowy dough filled with rich velvety chocolate, topped with a cream cheese glaze and chocolate chips.

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Our classic fluffy dough rolls filled with a rich cinnamon and brown sugar, topped with a house made sweet glaze.

Orange Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Pillowy dough swirled with real orange filling made from freshly zested and juiced oranges and topped with an orange glaze. The perfectly sweet dose of vitamin C!

Strawberry Lemon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Pillowy dough with real strawberries throughout and topped with a bright citrus lemon glaze.

SCONES

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$3.50

A delicious savory scone filled with bacon, cheddar, garlic and chives

Blackberry Goat Cheese Waltnut Scone

$3.50

A perfect blend of real blackberries, goat cheese and toasted walnuts, topped with our house made sweet glaze

Blueberry Walnut Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Plump juicy local blueberries and toasted walnuts are the focal point of this yummy scone

Caramelized Pear Scone

$3.50

House caramelized pears folded into our house made sweet scone and topped with a cinnamon glaze

Carrot Cake Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh carrots, pecans, brown sugar and spices are folded into this fan favorite scone, topped with our house made maple cream cheese glaze.

Cherry Almond Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Tart cherries and almond extract create the perfectly sweet scone, topped with our house made almond glaze and sliced almonds.

Chocolate Orange Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate chips and fresh orange zest are folded into our house made sweet scone dough then basted with an orange reduction and baked, topped with chocolate ganache.

Dbl Chocolate Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate lovers dream! This scone is made with high quality cocoa powder and rich chocolate chips and then topped with a chocolate ganache!

Garlic & Herb Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Jalapeno Pepperjack Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Jalapenos roasted in house are folded into our savory scone dough along with pepperjack cheese giving the perfect sweet heat.

Lemon Lavender Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh lemon zest and real lavender buds are folded into our house made sweet scone dough lending a delightful balance of floral and citrus, topped with a steeped lavender lemon glaze.

Strawberry Lemon Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Real strawberries and fresh lemon zest are folded into our house made sweet scone dough creating a summer favorite! Topped with house made lemon glaze

Pimento Cheese Scone

$3.50

All the delicious qualities you love in classic pimento cheese folded into our savory scone dough along with the perfect hint of spice from cracked black pepper and cayenne.

Maple Pecan Caramel

$3.50

A sweet, decadent scone filled with salted caramel chips, maple syrup and toasted pecans, topped with our house made maple glaze.

TART

Key Lime Tart

$4.50Out of stock

This bright citrus tart is made with real key lime, folded into a graham cracker crust and topped with a delicious toasted meringue

Lemon Mernigue Tart

$4.50Out of stock

perfectly balanced sweet and tart lemon curd folded into a graham cracker crust and topped with a toasted meringue.

S'mores Tart

$4.50Out of stock

Our take on the campfire classic, rich chocolate filling folded into a graham cracker crust and topped with a toasted meringue.

Fruit Tart

$4.50Out of stock

A light vanilla pastry cream topped with seasonal fresh fruit in an almond dough crust.

Mango Coconut Tart

$4.50Out of stock

A tangy and delicious mango filling inside an almond and coconut flour crust, topped with a whipped coconut topping. This tart is Vegan, gluten free, dairy free and delightful!

Black Forest Cherry Tart

$4.50Out of stock

Rich Chocolate filling topped with real cherries in a chocolate coconut and almond flour crust. This tart is vegan, gluten free, dairy free and decadent!

CATERING

Micro Pie 1 Dozen

$36.00

Cookies (2 oz) 1 Dz

$12.00

Premium Cookies (2 oz) 1 Dz

$14.00

Brownie Bites 1Dz

$12.00

Coffee Box

$30.00

Quiche Bites 1 Dozen

$16.00

Mini Scones 2 Dozen

$44.00

Cookie Tray 2 dozen

$24.00

DELIVERY

$30.00

Brownie/cheesecake Tray

$30.00

Dozen Cookie

$14.00

AMERICANO

Americano Hot

$3.00+

Espresso and hot water

Americano Iced

$3.50+

Espresso and hot water served over ice

CANNED SODA

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

Coke

$2.25

Coke

CAPPUCCINO

Cappuccino

$3.00+

espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk

CHAI LATTE

Chai Latte Hot

$4.25+

Chai mixture served with steamed milk

Chai Latte Iced

$4.75+

Chai tea mixture served with cold milk served over ice

COFFEE FLIGHT

Iced Coffee Flight

$9.95Out of stock

Iced coffee of the week; four flavors served in 5 oz glasses

COLD BREW

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Concentrated coffee served over ice

DRIP COFFEE

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Locally roasted drip coffee; dark or medium roast

Iced Drip Coffee

$2.50+

locally roasted drip coffee served over ice

ESPRESSO

Espresso Shot

$2.50+

Shot of espresso

FRAPPE

Frappe

$4.95+

Frappe base with flavor of choice

FROZEN LEMONADE

Frozen Lemonade Small (16oz)

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh house made lemonade blended with ice for a delightful frozen drink

Frozen Lemonade Large (20 oz)

$3.25Out of stock

Fresh home made lemonade blended with ice for a delightful frozen drink

FROZEN LEMONADE FLIGHT

Frozen Lemonade Flight

$8.95Out of stock

Four different flavors of frozen lemonade

FROZEN REFRESHER

Frozen Honeydew Refresher

$4.95+

Frozen Refresher

Frozen Pineapple Refresher

$4.95+

Frozen refresher

HC SODA

Hand Crafted Soda

$3.00+

Our signature house made soda with your choice of flavor(s)

HC TEA

Hand Crafted Tea

$2.00+

Fresh brewed ice tea with your choice of flavor(s)

HOT COCOA

Small Hot Cocoa (10 oz)

$3.50

Rich and chocolatey house made cocoa

Large Hot Cocoa (16 oz)

$3.75

Rich and chocolatey house made cocoa

HOT TEA

Hot Tea Small (10 oz)

$2.00

Fresh brewed hot tea of your choice

Hot Tea Large (16 oz)

$2.25

Fresh brewed hot tea of your choice

KIDS STEAMER

Kids Steamer (10 oz)

$2.25

Steamed milk at "kids" temperature. Add flavor of choice

LATTE

Hot Latte

$3.00+

Espresso and steamed milk

Iced Latte

$3.50+

espresso and milk

MILK

Milk

$2.00+

milk

WATER

Bottle Water

$1.50

bottle of water

Dine in Water

H20

To-Go Cup Water

$0.50

H20

Cup Of Whipped Cream

$1.00

Cup Of Ice

CUBANO

Cubano

$2.75

A four ounce drink created by combining espresso, brown sugar and steamed milk. The perfect little pick me up.

CORTADITO

Cortadito

$2.50

Short and to the point! 2 shots of espresso blended with 2 ounces of steamed milk.

Apple Cider

Small Hot Apple Cider (10 oz)

$3.50

Apple Cider

Large Hot Apple Cider (16 oz)

$4.00

Apple Cider

Small Iced Apple Cider (16 oz)

$4.00

Large Iced Apple Cider (20 oz)

$4.25

Small Frozen Apple CIder (16 oz)

$4.00

Large Frozen Apple Cider (20 oz)

$4.50

Merch

Short Sleeve T

$25.00

Short Sleeve T

Long Sleeve T

$28.00

Long sleeve T

Coffee Mug

$35.00

Hand thrown Custom Coffee Mug

Packaging

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
102 W Main St, Forest City, NC 28043

