Pie Society Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

1370 E. US Highway 80, suite F

Pooler, GA 31322

Fish and Chip Shop

Fish and Chips with tartar sauce

$14.00

Traditional British Fish (cod) and Chips

Fish only

$10.00

Fried Cod Fillet

Savory Pies

Steak and Ale Pie with mashed potatoes

$13.00

Steak cooked in a beer gravy, encased in pastry served with mashed potatoes & extra gravy

Chicken Pot Pie with mashed potatoes

$13.00

White chicken in a creamy sauce with peas & carrots, encased in pastry served with mashed potatoes & extra gravy

Vegetable Pie with mashed potatoes

$13.00

Garlic cheese sauce with grean beans, carrots broccoli & potatoes, encased in pastry, served with mashed potatoes

Pie of the month with mashed potatoes

$13.00

Monthly Special Pie served with mashed potatoes & extra gravy

Steak & Ale Pie Only

$10.00

Chicken Pot Pie Only

$10.00

Vegetatable Pie Only

$10.00

Pie of the Month Only

$10.00

Sides

Chips Only

$5.00

Side order of chips

Gravy

$3.00

Side order of gravy

Desserts

Key Lime Pie Slice

$7.00

Slice traditional homemade key lime pie, served with whipped cream

Chocolate Silk Pie Slice

$7.00

Slice chocolately silk pie with pastry base, served with whipped cream

Drinks

Water- Bottle 20oz

$2.00

Coke- Bottle 20oz

$2.00

Diet Coke- Bottle 20oz

$2.00

Sprite- Bottle 20oz

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bringing the best of Great British food to the USA. Specializing in hand-crafted Meat Pies, Pasties & Desserts. Now Shipping Nationwide | Two Retail Stores in Savannah GA | Food Truck Catering | USDA Wholesale licensed

1370 E. US Highway 80, suite F, Pooler, GA 31322

