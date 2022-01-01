Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Italian
Pie Tap Pizza + Rotisserie - Addison
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Thank you for choosing Pie Tap. LIKE us on Facebook or check us out on pie-tap.com. When you arrive, please go to the Pie on the Fly Pickup area. Locate your order on the Pie on the Fly shelf, confirm your name, check your order, and enjoy. If you have any questions or need help, please ask any available Pie Tap staff.
Location
5100 Beltline Rd, Suite 796, Dallas, TX 75254
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Serafina's - Addison - 14831 Midway Rd, Addison, TX 75001
No Reviews
14831 Midway Rd, Addison, TX 75001 Addison, TX 75001
View restaurant
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse - Dallas Pkwy
4.6 • 942
18010 DALLAS PKWY Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant