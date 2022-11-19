Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson

5,516 Reviews

$$

2708 N Henderson Ave

Dallas, TX 75206

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thank you for choosing Pie Tap. LIKE us on Facebook or check us out on pie-tap.com. When you arrive, please go to the Pie on the Fly Pickup area. Locate your order on the Pie on the Fly shelf, confirm your name, check your order, and enjoy. If you have any questions or need help, please ask any available Pie Tap staff.

2708 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

