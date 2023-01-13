  • Home
  • /
  • Frisco
  • /
  • Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Eldorado
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pie Tap Pizza + Rotisserie - Eldorado

review star

No reviews yet

4880 Eldorado Parkway

Suite 100

Frisco, TX 75034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Pie Tap. LIKE us on Facebook or check us out on pie-tap.com. When you arrive, please go to the Pie on the Fly Pickup area. Locate your order on the Pie on the Fly shelf, confirm your name, check your order, and enjoy. If you have any questions or need help, please ask any available Pie Tap staff.

Website

Location

4880 Eldorado Parkway, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Scotty P's - Frisco
orange star4.5 • 1,281
5110 Eldorado Pkwy Frisco, TX 75033
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
9828 Dallas Parkway Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
9179 Dallas Pkwy #170 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Green Gator
orange starNo Reviews
5566 Main St #110 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Nerdvana
orange starNo Reviews
5757 Main St Suite 112 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
WOW Donuts and Drips - Elevated Donuts Pastries and Coffee - Frisco - 8811 Teel Pkwy STE 160
orange starNo Reviews
8811 Teel Pkwy STE 160 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Frisco

Dillas Quesadillas - Frisco
orange star4.6 • 1,951
3930 Preston Rd #140 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Legacy)
orange star4.6 • 1,430
4275 Legacy Drive Suite 400 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 036 - Frisco
orange star4.7 • 1,235
3411 Preston Rd Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
The Common Table - Frisco, TX
orange star4.1 • 937
6740 Winning Drive Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
CrabKing Seafood & Burgers - 2575 Main St
orange star4.3 • 701
2575 Main St Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Ascension Coffee - Star
orange star4.6 • 409
3625 The Star Blvd Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frisco
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (128 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston