Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Pie + Vine

1,027 Reviews

$$

358 E Main St

Ashland, OR 97520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Whole leaf romaine, parmesan, hand-cut croutons, house-made caesar dressing served on the side. *contains anchovy

12" Margherita

$16.50

Whole milk mozzarella, red sauce, torn organic basil.

Mistake Salad

$10.95

Baby Kale, oven roasted tomato, red onion, roasted artichoke, olives, pepperoncini, crispy chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

TAKEOUT Menu (3PD)

Antipasti

Fresh Focaccia

$7.50

Baked daily in-house, served with a side of basil pesto.

Crispy Calamari

$13.50

Served with marinara.

Wood Fired Artichoke

$12.00

Split and roasted with olive oil, served with garlic aioli.

Polpettini

$11.50

Oven Roasted Pork & Beef Meatballs, Red Sauce, Whipped Ricotta

Brushetta

$13.50

Oven roasted tomatoes, burrata, basil

Cavolfiore

$12.95

Half roasted cauliflower with truffle cream sauce

Salads + Sides

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Whole leaf romaine, parmesan, hand-cut croutons, house-made caesar dressing served on the side. *contains anchovy

Mistake Salad

$10.95

Baby Kale, oven roasted tomato, red onion, roasted artichoke, olives, pepperoncini, crispy chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Side Kale Salad

$5.95

Organic greens, oven roasted tomato, red onion, roasted artichoke, olives, peppercini, crispy chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Tonno Salad

$16.50

Seared ahi, organic greens, cannellini beans, capers, olives, marinated tomatoes, artichokes, balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Please consider that tuna will continue to cook a bit while traveling in a container.

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Side of Anchovies

$3.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.95

Side Of Pesto

$3.50

Side of Dressing (Balsamic)

$0.95

Side Of Dressing (Caesar)

$0.95

Side Of Fresh Parmesan

$1.00

Side Of Garlic Aioli

$0.95

Pizza

12" Margherita

$16.50

Whole milk mozzarella, red sauce, torn organic basil.

18" Margherita

$27.00

12" Pepperoni

$17.50

All-natural pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, red sauce.

18" Pepperoni

$30.00

12" Truffler

$17.95

Truffle cheddar, cremini mushrooms, white sauce, truffle oil, chives.

18" Truffler

$29.95

12" Prosciutto + Arugula

$18.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, truffle oil, fresh arugula

18" Prosciutto + Arugula

$28.95

12" Tre

$17.75

Italian sausage, castelvetrano olives, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, red sauce

18" Tre

$26.75

12" Pollo Pistou

$17.50

Sliced chicken breast, basil pesto, roasted garlic, fontina, sun dried tomatoes

18" Pollo Pistou

$30.00

12" Mediterranean

$17.50

Artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, roasted garlic, mozzarella, red sauce, ricotta

18" Mediterranean

$30.00

Entrees

Pasta dishes are served with 2 pieces of focaccia bread.

Mushroom Fettuccini

$17.95

Alfredo sauce, cremini mushrooms, truffle oil, 2 pieces of focaccia

Short Rib Gnocchi

$26.95

Braised short rib, wild mushroom demi, potato gnocchi, oregonzola

Pasta Norma

$17.95

Eggplant, tomato, olive oIl, garlic, calabrian chile, garganelli, ricotta salata & 2 pieces of focaccia

Clam Linguine

$19.50

Whole clams, white wine, chili flake, capers, 2 pieces of focaccia

Chicken Parmesan

$19.95

This classic is served over linguine, 2 pieces of focaccia

Pasta Mare

$20.95

Wild shrimp, lobster sauce, calabrian chili, thin spaghetti, fresh arugula

Risotto

$18.00

Arborio rice, parmesan, lemon zest, oven roasted brussels sprouts, 2 pieces of focaccia

Boar Bolognese

$21.25

Shredded + braised in red wine, over porcini ravioli, pecorino romano & 2 pieces of focaccia

Zucchini Noodle Entrees

Same pasta dishes using zucchini noodles rather than wheat noodles.

Zuc Mushroom Fettucchini

$19.95

Zucchini Pomodoro

$17.00

Zuc Clam Linguine

$21.50

Zuc Chicken Parmesan

$21.95

Zuc Pasta Mare

$22.95

Zuc Pasta Norma

$19.95

Dessert

House-made, mascarpone, espresso soaked lady fingers, cocoa powder

Tiramisu

$10.20

House-made, mascarpone, lady fingers, espresso, cocoa powder

Cioccolata Cake

$10.80

Warm center, espresso gelato

Local Gelato

$7.20

Mammamia Gelato - Vanilla, Caramel, Espresso Stracciatella

Bottle West Coast Red

Old Vine Zin Bottle

$38.00

Flavors of dark berries and plums with hints of spice

Tempranillo - Vine + Yard

$34.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir - Alexana Terroir Series, Willamette Valley

$42.00

Sleek and pretty, with vibrant raspberry, savory forest floor and dusky spice tones that flesh out and build structure toward refined tannins

Btl White Wine

Chardonnay - Brittan Vineyards, Willamette Valley

$34.00Out of stock

Hints of white flower and white peach form a bright counterpoint to the ripe pear and orange aromas in this classic Oregon Chardonnay with beautifully integrated oak.

Pinot Gris - Vine + Yard, Ashland OR

$27.00

Rose - Vine + Yard, Ashland OR

$33.00

Sparkling and Dessert

Prosecco - Lovo 187ml

$9.00

Aromas of honeysuckle and white peach carry through to the fresh, no-frills palate.

Moscato di Asti - Elio Perrone " Sourgal"

$14.00

A yellow color that changes toward green, vivid and brilliant. Intense nose, it recalls orange flowers, yellow peach, sage, and freshly-picked Muscat grapes. A sweet and harmonic palate, well balanced, with a typical Muscat's acidity.

Prosecco - Jeio 750ml

$23.00

Brilliant straw yellow color; perlage extremely fine and lively. Intense and fresh nose of citrus fruits and saline sensations. Fruit-forward, refreshing sip

Beverages

Bottled Coke

$4.20Out of stock

Can Diet Coke

$4.20

Lemonade

$4.80

Iced Tea

$4.80

Peach Apricot Refresher

$4.80

Mandarin Cardamon Refresher

$4.80

Americano

$4.80

Decaf Americano

$4.80

Latte

$5.94

Decaf Latte

$5.94

Cappuccino

$5.70

Decaf Cappucinno

$5.70

Mocha

$6.00

Decaf Mocha

$6.00

DOORDASH Menu

Antipasti

Fresh Focaccia

$8.95

Baked daily in-house, served with a side of basil pesto.

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Served with marinara.

Wood Fired Artichoke

$14.50

Split and roasted with olive oil, served with garlic aioli.

Polpettini

$13.95

Oven Roasted Pork & Beef Meatballs, Red Sauce, Whipped Ricotta

Brushetta

$16.25

Oven roasted tomatoes, burrata, basil

Salads + Sides

Caesar Salad

$13.25

Whole leaf romaine, parmesan, hand-cut croutons, house-made caesar dressing served on the side. *contains anchovy

Mista Salad

$13.25

Seasonal greens, oven roasted tomato, red onion, roasted artichoke, olives, pepperoncini, crispy chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Side Mista Salad

$7.50

Organic greens, oven roasted tomato, red onion, roasted artichoke, olives, peppercini, crispy chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Tonno Salad

$19.50

Seared ahi, organic greens, cannellini beans, capers, olives, marinated tomatoes, artichokes, balsamic vinaigrette on the side. Please consider that tuna will continue to cook a bit while traveling in a container.

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Side of Anchovies

$3.95

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$10.75

Side Of Pesto

$4.25

Side of Dressing (Balsamic)

$1.25

Side Of Dressing (Caesar)

$1.25

Side Of Fresh Parmesan

$1.25

Side Of Garlic Aioli

$1.25

Entrees

Pasta dishes are served with 2 pieces of focaccia bread.

Mushroom Fettuccini

$21.50

Alfredo sauce, cremini mushrooms, truffle oil, 2 pieces of focaccia

Short Rib Gnocchi

$33.00

Braised short rib, wild mushroom demi, potato gnocchi, oregonzola

Pasta Norma

$21.50

Eggplant, tomato, olive oIl, garlic, calabrian chile, garganelli, ricotta salata & 2 pieces of focaccia

Clam Linguine

$23.50

Whole clams, white wine, chili flake, capers, 2 pieces of focaccia

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

This classic is served over linguine, 2 pieces of focaccia

Pasta Mare

$25.00

Wild shrimp, lobster sauce, calabrian chili, thin spaghetti, fresh arugula

Risotto

$21.50

Arborio rice, parmesan, lemon zest, oven roasted brussels sprouts, 2 pieces of focaccia

Boar Bolognese

$25.00

Shredded + braised in red wine, over porcini ravioli, pecorino romano & 2 pieces of focaccia

Zucchini Noodle Entrees

Same pasta dishes using zucchini noodles rather than wheat noodles.

Zuc Mushroom Fettucchini

$23.95

Zucchini Pomodoro

$20.50

Zuc Clam Linguine

$25.75

Zuc Chicken Parmesan

$26.50

Zuc Pasta Mare

$27.50

Zuc Pasta Norma

$23.95

Dessert

House-made, mascarpone, espresso soaked lady fingers, cocoa powder

Tiramisu

$10.00

House-made, mascarpone, lady fingers, espresso, cocoa powder

Lemon Cheesecake

$10.00

Marionberry sauce, biscotti crumb cookie crust

Cioccolata Cake

$10.75

Warm center, espresso gelato

Cherry Pie

$11.95

Beverages

Bottled Coke

$4.25

Can Diet Coke

$4.25

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.75

Peach Apricot Refresher

$4.75

Mandarin Cardamon Refresher

$4.75

Americano

$4.75

Decaf Americano

$4.75

Latte

$6.00

Decaf Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.75

Decaf Cappucinno

$5.75

Mocha

$6.00

Decaf Mocha

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Featuring the oldest style of cookery around: wood-fueled. Our menu is influenced by regional traditions of Italy and the flavors of the West Coast. Each day is dedicated to making the basics from scratch; pastas, breads, stocks and sauces. In 2015, we planted a 1 acre vineyard to produce homegrown wines to be exclusively enjoyed by our guests - Salute!

Website

Location

358 E Main St, Ashland, OR 97520

Directions

Gallery
Pie + Vine image
Pie + Vine image
Pie + Vine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harvey's Place
orange star4.0 • 146
50 E Main St. Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Kobe Modern Japanese
orange starNo Reviews
96 N Main St Suite 101 Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Rosario's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,065
2221 West Main St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Tap and Vine LLC
orange starNo Reviews
559 Medford Center Medford, OR 97504
View restaurantnext
4 Daughter’s Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 1,550
126 W Main St Medford, OR 97501
View restaurantnext
Bobbio's Central Point
orange star3.9 • 135
312 Oak St Central Point, OR 97502
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ashland

Greenleaf Restaurant - Ashland
orange star4.4 • 1,718
49 N Main St Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Morning Glory - 1149 Siskiyou Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,559
1149 SISKIYOU BLVD Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Peerless Restaurant & Bar - Ashland's Railroad District
orange star4.6 • 1,450
265 4th Street Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Caldera Brewery & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,386
590 Clover Ln Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Caldera Brewing Company - 590 Clover Ln
orange star4.3 • 1,386
590 Clover Ln Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Mezcal Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.5 • 746
23 N. Main St. Ashland, OR 97520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ashland
Medford
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Grants Pass
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Redding
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Bend
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston