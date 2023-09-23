Pie Cafe Vine St
31715 Vine Street
Willowick, OH 44095
Food Menu
Pizza
Sm Pizza (10") 6 Slices
M Pizza (12") 8 Slices
Lg Pizza (14") 8 Slices
Detroit Style Pizza (10"X14") 8 Slices
Gluten Free (12") 8 Slices
Full Sheet (17X26) 32 Slices
Deluxe Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni Lovers
Veggie Lovers Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Cheesestaeak Pizza
Chicken Cheesestaeak Pizza
Popeye Chicken Pizza
Popeye Shrimp Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Ranch Chicken Pizza
Subs
Pizza Sub
Meatball Sub
Italian Sub
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Ham & Cheese Sub
Veggie Sub
Margherita Sub
CheeseSteak Sub
Chicken CheeseSteak Sub
Popeye Chicken Sub
Popeye Shrimp Sub
Chicken Deluxe Sub
Buffalo Chicken Sub
BBQ Chicken Sub
Teriyaki Chicken Sub
Ranch Chicken Sub
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken Tenders
Sides & Appetizers
Salads
Desserts
Drink Menu
Hot Drinks
Signature Mocha
Our signature Mocha! Made with white chocolate, caramel Drizzle, milk, whipped cream, and espresso
Mocha
Made with Chocolate sauce, milk, espresso, and whipped cream
Latte
Espresso with textured milk
Flavored Latte
Espresso with textured milk and your choice of flavor!
Caramel Macchiato
A Caramel Macchiato is a delicious and satisfying coffee drink that is perfect for any time of day. It is made with vanilla syrup, steamed milk, espresso, and caramel sauce. The espresso is layered on top of the milk, creating a beautiful marbled effect. The caramel drizzle adds a sweet and decadent finish.
Americano
Made with freshly pulled espresso shots and hot water. The Americano has a bold, rich flavor with a slightly sweet and nutty undertone. It is a great choice for coffee lovers who want a strong cup of coffee without the bitterness of black coffee.
Cappuccino
Made with espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk. It is a perfectly balanced drink with a rich and bold espresso flavor, creamy and smooth steamed milk, and velvety and airy foamed milk.
Espresso
Freshly pulled double shot of Pie Cafe blend espresso
Apple Pie Chai Latte
Chai and apple syrup, topped with whipped cream and spices
Brewed Coffee
Freshly brewed cup of our medium roast blend
Hot Chocolate
Organic Green Tea
Organic Black Tea
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Cortado
A cortado is a small, Spanish coffee drink made with a double shot of espresso and equal amount of steamed milk with a small amount of foam on top