Piecasso Family Pizzeria

No reviews yet

1899 Mountain Road

Stowe, VT 05672

Popular Items

NY Style Cheese Pizza

$13.50+

Hand tossed, thin New York style topped with our home-made red pizza sauce (contains dairy) and shredded mozzarella.

Garlic Knots

$6.50

Garlic, basil, spices, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, red pizza sauce

Pepperoni

$15.00+

Our traditional hand tossed NY style pizza with pepperoni.

Pizza MENU (ONLINE ORDERING)

Piecasso Pizzas, Calzones & Strombolis

NY Style Cheese Pizza

$13.50+

Hand tossed, thin New York style topped with our home-made red pizza sauce (contains dairy) and shredded mozzarella.

Pepperoni

$15.00+

Our traditional hand tossed NY style pizza with pepperoni.

Margherita

$17.00+

Red pizza sauce fresh mozzarella, spices, plum tomatoes, olive oil, fresh basil, parmesan cheese

The Portabello

$18.25+

White base, fresh spinach, mozzarella, portobello, red onions, Vermont butter & cheese chevre, fresh garlic

The Picasso

$18.25+

White base, mozzarella, ricotta, tomatoes, broccoli, fresh garlic, fresh basil, spices

Pesto Delight

$18.25+

Pesto base, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tomatoes, breaded eggplant. Our eggplant is not gluten-free

Tree Hugger

$18.25+

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, red onions, mozzarella, choose red pizza sauce or white base

Green Mountain

$18.25+

Pesto base, fresh spinach, green peppers, broccoli, fresh garlic

Vienna

$19.50+

Pesto base, fresh spinach, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction

Positive Pie

$18.25+

White base, fresh spinach, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, Vermont butter & cheese chevre

BBQ Chicken

$18.25+

Barbecue base, mozzarella, chicken, fresh basil, red onions, fresh garlic

Carcass

$19.50+

Red pizza sauce, pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, double mozzarella

Old School Supreme

$18.25+

Red pizza sauce, onions mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms

Big Kahuna

$18.25+

Barbecue base, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple

Buffalo Chicken

$18.25+

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onions, banana peppers. Choose blue cheese or ranch on the side

Leonardo

$17.00+

White base, mozzarella, spicy Italian sausage, fresh spinach, fresh garlic

L'Giovanni

$18.25+

Pesto base, onion, bacon, mushroom, chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil

Snow Daze

$19.25+

White base, bacon, sweet sausage, ricotta, green peppers

Build Your Pie

$13.50+

Specialty Half and Half

Specialty Half and Half

$19.50+

Main Menu

Salads/Soup

Insalata Mista

$9.50

Mixed greens, red onions, grape, tomatoes, carrots, kalamata olives, Parmesan cheese, Italian vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, carrots, roasted red peppers, grape, tomatoes, Greek dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine hearts, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Baby arugula, oranges, roasted beets, apples, walnut quinoa crumble, apple cider vinaigrette

Daily Soup - Cup

$5.50

Homemade soup, fresh bread

Daily Soup - Bowl

$7.50

Homemade soup, fresh bread

Small Plates

Silly Bread

$8.00+

Olive oil, herbs, garlic, parmesan cheese, red pizza sauce

Garlic Knots

$6.50

Garlic, basil, spices, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, red pizza sauce

Crispy Fried Calamari

$13.00

Buttermilk marinated, banana peppers, red onions, parsley, side of marinara

Truffled Potato Gnocchi

$13.00

Homemade gnocchi, mushrooms, brown butter, parmesan cheese

Sustainably Farmed Maine Mussels

$14.00

Plum tomato, garlic, capers, EVOO, white wine, grilled bread

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Buttermilk marinated, sweet 'n spicy sriracha aioli

Twice-fried Chicken Wings (6 Wings)

$10.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$14.00

Three cheeses, assorted breads & crackers

Antipasto Board

$17.00

Local & imported cured meats & cheeses, horseradish orange marmalade, house pickled vegetables, fruit, grilled bread

Maple Brook Farm Burrata

$15.00

Winter squash puree, candied walnuts, pomegranate, seeds, arugula & apple, crostini, olive oil, balsamic reduction

Single Garlic Knot

$1.25

Garlic, basil, spices, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, red pizza sauce

Entrées/Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Traditional spaghetti, parsley, parmesan cheese, homemade marinara sauce

Shrimp & Crab Carbonara

$25.00

Creamy risotto, crispy pancetta, peas, farm fresh eggs

Pasta Rovetto

$22.00

Black tiger shrimp, basil, roasted garlic, onion, capers, kalamata olives, penne pasta, white wine, brown butter sauce

Piecasso's Lasagna

$16.00

Beef, pork, marinara sauce, basil, ricotta, mozzarella cheese

Penne with Pesto

$14.00

Basil pesto, parmesan cheese. Safe for those with nut allergies

Pork Piccata

$23.00

Lemon, capers, mushrooms, butter, mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Garlic, shallot, herb, parmesan cheese, cream cheese sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Crispy breaded chicken mozzarella, spaghetti, homemade marinara

Baked Eggplant Rollatini

$17.00

Grilled eggplant, ricotta, spinach herb stuffed, mozzarella, spaghetti, homemade marinara

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Sweet marsala wine, mushrooms, fingerling potatoes, vegetable of the day

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.00

Tomato sauce, vodka, cream, crispy pancetta

Roasted Roots Bowl

$20.00

Roasted vegetables, citrusy, quinoa, craisins, nuts, potato straw ,sweet potato, chipotle sauce

Vt Fresh Pasta

$24.00

Sandwiches

Black Bean-Sweet Potato Burger

$13.00

Homemade patty, toasted bun, Cabot Cheddar, sweet baby rays BBQ

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Cabot Cheddar, pickled red onions, toasted bun

House Cheese Burger

$15.00

Locally raised ground beef, Cabot Cheddar or American cheese, toasted bun

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$14.00

Crispy chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella, homemade baked bread

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$13.00

Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella, homemade baked bread

Vermont Turkey Panini

$15.00

Local bacon, Cabot Cheddar, sliced apple, apple butter, homemade focaccia

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Cabot Cheddar, sweet 'n spicy sriracha aioli, toasted bun

Pie Cow So Burger OfTheDay

$17.00

Locally raised ground beef, toasted bun. Ask your server

Sides

20 Mg Zenbarn CBD Oil

$3.00
Pasta & Sauce

$6.00

Spaghetti, penne, gluten-free fusilli, homemade marinara, garlic, extra virgin olive

Homemade Meatballs

$7.00

Three meatballs, marinara, parmesan cheese

Fresh-Cut Fries

$6.50

Hand-cut, cooked to order

Blanched Broccoli

$5.00

Olive oil, lightly salted

Sautéed Vegetable OTD

$7.00

Ask your server for today's selection

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75
Ranch

$0.75

All-Natural Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Garlic Seared Shrimp

$8.00
Pan Roasted Faroe Islands Salmon

$10.00

Grilled Soy Glazed Organic Rhapsody Tempeh (Deep Copy)

$7.00

Red Pizza Sauce - Cup

$3.00

Red Pizza Sauce - Bowl

$5.00

Small Dough 12"

$4.00

Large Dough 16"

$5.00
Side Salad Dressing

$0.75

Siracha Aoli

$0.75

Kids Menu

Kids Ceasar

$5.00
Kids Mixed Greens

$5.00
Eddie Spaghetti

$5.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00
Chicken Tenders

$6.00
Kids Hamburger

$7.00
Fruit & Cheese

$6.00

Pizza Roll

$6.00
Kids Lasagna

$6.00
Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Desserts

Sorbet

$5.00

Assorted flavors, made locally. Please ask your server

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Assorted flavors, made locally, please ask your server

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.50
Piecasso's Homemade Tiramisu

$7.00

Lady fingers, espresso, layered mascarpone mousse

Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

$6.00

Chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Blondie A-la-Mode

$7.00

Chocolate chip cookie bar, butterscotch, ice cream

Cannoli

$5.00

Fried pastry shell, sweetened ricotta cheese, mini chocolate chips, chocolate sauce

Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Gluten free brownie

$5.00

Gluten free chocolate chip cookie

$5.00

Beverage

NA Beverage

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coke 20 oz

$3.00

Diet 20 oz

$3.00

Coke 0 20 oz

$3.00

Sprite 20 oz

$3.00

Orange 20 oz

$3.00

Dr Pepper 20 oz

$3.00

Root Beer 20 oz

$3.00

Coke 2 ltr

$4.00

Diet 2 ltr

$4.00

Sprite 2 ltr

$4.00

Root Beer 2 ltr

$4.00

Vitamin Water Energy

$3.00

Vitamin Water Essential

$3.00

Vitamin Water Focus

$3.00

Vitamin Water Power-C

$3.00

Vitamin Water Refresh

$3.00

Vitamin Water XXX

$3.00

Liquid Death MountainWater

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$4.50

Liquid Death Tea

$5.00

Orange Mango Spindrift

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Spindrift

$3.50Out of stock

Grapefruit Spindrift

$3.50Out of stock

Joes Lemonade

$4.00

Joes 1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

Joes Green

$4.00

Nantucket Nectars Lemonade

$3.00

Nantucket Nectars Apple Juice

$3.00

Nantucket Nectars Island Orange

$3.00

Nantucket Nectars Pomegranate Pear

$3.00

Kiss Kombucha Jasmint

$6.50

Kiss Kombucha Lavender

$6.50

Kiss Kombucha Cherry Rose

$6.50

Kiss Kombucha Beet Lemon

$6.50

Lemon Elation

$5.00

Orange Exuberance

$5.00

Tropical Uprising

$5.00

Peach Revival

$5.00

Regular Red Bull

$5.50

Sugar Free

$5.50

Saratoga Water

$3.50+

Smart Water

$2.50

To GO

Take Home Some Dough

Gluten-Free Crust 10"

$5.00

Small Dough 12"

$4.00

Large Dough 16"

$5.00

Mozzarella Cheese 7 Oz

$4.50

Red Pizza Sauce - Cup

$3.00

Red Pizza Sauce - Bowl

$5.00

Marinara - Cup

$4.50

Marinara - Bowl

$7.50

Merchandise

SM SS Cow Shirt

M SS Cow Shirt

LG SS Cow Shirt

XL SS Cow Shirt

2X SS Cow Shirt

3X SS Cow Shirt

SM LS COW SHIRT

M LS COW SHIRT

L LS COW SHIRT

XL LS COW SHIRT

2X LS COW SHIRT

3X LS COW SHIRT

S W I Love Pizza

$20.00
M W I Love Pizza

$20.00
L W I Love Pizza

$20.00
XL W I Love Pizza

$20.00
2X W I Love Pizza

$20.00
3X W I Love Pizza

$20.00Out of stock
S B I Love Pizza

$20.00
M B I Love Pizza

$20.00
L B I Love Pizza

$20.00
XL B I Love Pizza

$20.00
2X B I Love Pizza

$20.00
3X B I Love Pizza

$20.00Out of stock
S Tree Hugger

$20.00
M Tree Hugger

$20.00
L Tree Hugger

$20.00Out of stock
XL Tree Hugger

$20.00
2X Tree Hugger

$20.00
3X Tree Hugger

$20.00Out of stock
S Big Kahuna

$20.00
M Big Kahuna

$20.00
L Big Kahuna

$20.00
XL Big Kahuna

$20.00
2X Big Kahuna

$20.00
3X Big Kahuna

$20.00Out of stock
S Camo Pull Over Cow Hoodies

$35.00
M Camo Pull Over Cow Hoodies

$35.00
L Camo Pull Over Cow Hoodies

$35.00Out of stock