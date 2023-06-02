Piecasso Family Pizzeria
1899 Mountain Road
Stowe, VT 05672
Pizza MENU (ONLINE ORDERING)
Piecasso Pizzas, Calzones & Strombolis
NY Style Cheese Pizza
Hand tossed, thin New York style topped with our home-made red pizza sauce (contains dairy) and shredded mozzarella.
Pepperoni
Our traditional hand tossed NY style pizza with pepperoni.
Margherita
Red pizza sauce fresh mozzarella, spices, plum tomatoes, olive oil, fresh basil, parmesan cheese
The Portabello
White base, fresh spinach, mozzarella, portobello, red onions, Vermont butter & cheese chevre, fresh garlic
The Picasso
White base, mozzarella, ricotta, tomatoes, broccoli, fresh garlic, fresh basil, spices
Pesto Delight
Pesto base, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tomatoes, breaded eggplant. Our eggplant is not gluten-free
Tree Hugger
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, fresh garlic, red onions, mozzarella, choose red pizza sauce or white base
Green Mountain
Pesto base, fresh spinach, green peppers, broccoli, fresh garlic
Vienna
Pesto base, fresh spinach, kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction
Positive Pie
White base, fresh spinach, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, Vermont butter & cheese chevre
BBQ Chicken
Barbecue base, mozzarella, chicken, fresh basil, red onions, fresh garlic
Carcass
Red pizza sauce, pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs, double mozzarella
Old School Supreme
Red pizza sauce, onions mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms
Big Kahuna
Barbecue base, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onions, banana peppers. Choose blue cheese or ranch on the side
Leonardo
White base, mozzarella, spicy Italian sausage, fresh spinach, fresh garlic
L'Giovanni
Pesto base, onion, bacon, mushroom, chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil
Snow Daze
White base, bacon, sweet sausage, ricotta, green peppers
Build Your Pie
Specialty Half and Half
Main Menu
Salads/Soup
Insalata Mista
Mixed greens, red onions, grape, tomatoes, carrots, kalamata olives, Parmesan cheese, Italian vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, carrots, roasted red peppers, grape, tomatoes, Greek dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine hearts, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Arugula Salad
Baby arugula, oranges, roasted beets, apples, walnut quinoa crumble, apple cider vinaigrette
Daily Soup - Cup
Homemade soup, fresh bread
Daily Soup - Bowl
Homemade soup, fresh bread
Small Plates
Silly Bread
Olive oil, herbs, garlic, parmesan cheese, red pizza sauce
Garlic Knots
Garlic, basil, spices, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, red pizza sauce
Crispy Fried Calamari
Buttermilk marinated, banana peppers, red onions, parsley, side of marinara
Truffled Potato Gnocchi
Homemade gnocchi, mushrooms, brown butter, parmesan cheese
Sustainably Farmed Maine Mussels
Plum tomato, garlic, capers, EVOO, white wine, grilled bread
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Buttermilk marinated, sweet 'n spicy sriracha aioli
Twice-fried Chicken Wings (6 Wings)
Tossed in your choice of sauce
Truffle Fries
Artichoke & Spinach Dip
Three cheeses, assorted breads & crackers
Antipasto Board
Local & imported cured meats & cheeses, horseradish orange marmalade, house pickled vegetables, fruit, grilled bread
Maple Brook Farm Burrata
Winter squash puree, candied walnuts, pomegranate, seeds, arugula & apple, crostini, olive oil, balsamic reduction
Single Garlic Knot
Garlic, basil, spices, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, red pizza sauce
Entrées/Pasta
Spaghetti Marinara
Traditional spaghetti, parsley, parmesan cheese, homemade marinara sauce
Shrimp & Crab Carbonara
Creamy risotto, crispy pancetta, peas, farm fresh eggs
Pasta Rovetto
Black tiger shrimp, basil, roasted garlic, onion, capers, kalamata olives, penne pasta, white wine, brown butter sauce
Piecasso's Lasagna
Beef, pork, marinara sauce, basil, ricotta, mozzarella cheese
Penne with Pesto
Basil pesto, parmesan cheese. Safe for those with nut allergies
Pork Piccata
Lemon, capers, mushrooms, butter, mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day
Fettuccine Alfredo
Garlic, shallot, herb, parmesan cheese, cream cheese sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Crispy breaded chicken mozzarella, spaghetti, homemade marinara
Baked Eggplant Rollatini
Grilled eggplant, ricotta, spinach herb stuffed, mozzarella, spaghetti, homemade marinara
Chicken Marsala
Sweet marsala wine, mushrooms, fingerling potatoes, vegetable of the day
Penne Alla Vodka
Tomato sauce, vodka, cream, crispy pancetta
Roasted Roots Bowl
Roasted vegetables, citrusy, quinoa, craisins, nuts, potato straw ,sweet potato, chipotle sauce
Vt Fresh Pasta
Sandwiches
Black Bean-Sweet Potato Burger
Homemade patty, toasted bun, Cabot Cheddar, sweet baby rays BBQ
Turkey Burger
Cabot Cheddar, pickled red onions, toasted bun
House Cheese Burger
Locally raised ground beef, Cabot Cheddar or American cheese, toasted bun
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Crispy chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella, homemade baked bread
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella, homemade baked bread
Vermont Turkey Panini
Local bacon, Cabot Cheddar, sliced apple, apple butter, homemade focaccia
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Cabot Cheddar, sweet 'n spicy sriracha aioli, toasted bun
Pie Cow So Burger OfTheDay
Locally raised ground beef, toasted bun. Ask your server
Sides
20 Mg Zenbarn CBD Oil
Pasta & Sauce
Spaghetti, penne, gluten-free fusilli, homemade marinara, garlic, extra virgin olive
Homemade Meatballs
Three meatballs, marinara, parmesan cheese
Fresh-Cut Fries
Hand-cut, cooked to order
Blanched Broccoli
Olive oil, lightly salted
Sautéed Vegetable OTD
Ask your server for today's selection
Blue Cheese Dressing
Ranch
All-Natural Grilled Chicken
Garlic Seared Shrimp
Pan Roasted Faroe Islands Salmon
Grilled Soy Glazed Organic Rhapsody Tempeh (Deep Copy)
Red Pizza Sauce - Cup
Red Pizza Sauce - Bowl
Small Dough 12"
Large Dough 16"
Side Salad Dressing
Siracha Aoli
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sorbet
Assorted flavors, made locally. Please ask your server
Vanilla Ice Cream
Assorted flavors, made locally, please ask your server
Chocolate Ice Cream
Piecasso's Homemade Tiramisu
Lady fingers, espresso, layered mascarpone mousse
Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
Chocolate sauce, whipped cream
Blondie A-la-Mode
Chocolate chip cookie bar, butterscotch, ice cream
Cannoli
Fried pastry shell, sweetened ricotta cheese, mini chocolate chips, chocolate sauce