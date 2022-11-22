Restaurant header imageView gallery

Piece of Meat

296 Reviews

$$

3301 Bienville St

New Orleans, LA 70116

Popular Items

Gravy
Tabasco Andouille (~1#)
Dan's Famous Biscuits

Joyce Farms Turkey

10-14# Joyce Turkey

$51.27Out of stock

Turkeys are 7.79/lb The initial charge is a nonrefundable deposit to hold your bird. you will be charged the remainder upon pick up. Any add-ons you have chosen are a one time charge.

16-20# Joyce Turkey

$100.00Out of stock

Turkeys are 7.79/lb The initial charge is a nonrefundable deposit to hold your bird. you will be charged the remainder upon pick up. Any add-ons you have chosen are a one time charge.

Other Meat Treats

Boudin Stuffed Chicken

$42.00

Partially deboned all natural chicken, stuffed with house made boudin feeds ~4 people

Whole Jurgielewicz Ducks

$56.00Out of stock

Ducks come headless and whole, and weigh ~5.5-6#

Home Place Pasture Smoked Ham

$60.00Out of stock

Made from beautiful hogs raised at Homeplace Pasture. Brined and smoked in house. Hams Weigh 6-8# and are bone-in The fee paid today is a one time deposit, the remainder will be paid upon pickup. hams are $14.45/lb

Prime Filet Roast

$125.00

all roasts will be cleaned and tied. The charge today is a onetime deposit to hold your meat treats. You will be charged the remainder upon pick up, Tenderloin roasts are $49/lb

Standing Rib Roast

$125.00

all roasts will be cleaned and tied. The charge today is a onetime deposit to hold your meat treats. You will be charged the remainder upon pick up. Rib Roasts are $32/lb

Sides & Snacks

Creamy Mashed Potato

$21.00+

yummy yummy mashed potatoes, contains, cream, butter, and happiness

Smothered Green Beans

$28.00+

A Classic Green Bean dish, Smothered in Mushroom gravy, topped with fried onions

Traditional Stuffing

$24.00+

Pancetta Mac & Cheese

$34.00+

House made pancetta, three cheese mac! everyone's favorite side. topped with parsley bread crumbs

Dan's Famous Biscuits

$24.00

1 Dozen Dinner size biscuits. Do I really have to say anything about em...?

Charcuterie Board

$95.00+

Dealers Choice of 5 house cured meats. served with Once Around the Kitchen Jam, toast, almonds, pickles

Gravy

$18.00

1 Quart

Cranberry Sauce

$12.00

1 pint. Satsuma Port Cranberry sauce, not too sweet not too tangy.. just right

Gumbo

$24.00+

Classic Chicken, tasso, andouille Gumbo, collard greens and black eyed peas. Does not come with Rice

Farm Stock

$12.00

1 Quart

Deli Meats

Tabasco Andouille (~1#)

$14.95

Our classic andouille smoked sausage, made with local Tabasco Mash. Perfect seasoning meat.

Tasso (~8oz)

$7.00

Lean pork loin, brined, spiced, and smoked. chili, paprika, cayenne, oregano

Smoked Duck Breast (.25# Sliced)

$13.25

Lightly cured and smoked Maple Leaf Farm duck breast. This item will come sliced thin and ready to eat

House Bacon (1/2# Sliced)

$9.75

Courtney Pate (1/4#)

$8.35

Rustic country style pate. Pork, chicken liver, warm spices, wrapped in bacon. contains gluten and dairy.

Boudin loose (1#)

$10.75

House made boudin, perfect for stuffing a bird! this will come in a 1# sealed cryo bag, ready to use

Boudin Links (1#)

$11.50

~3 links of boudin to a pound

Salami Cotto (1/2# sliced)

$10.75

Cotto is a "fresh" style salami, filed with warm spices, black pepper, and a slight ferment flavor, the perfect addition to any charcuterie plate

Mortadella (1/2# sliced)

$9.79

The real Italian "bologna" studded with black peppercorns, fat, and happiness.

Breakfast sausage (1# loose)

$12.29

Rustic style breakfast sausage, loaded with sage, fennel, Louisiana cane syrup and just the right amount of heat.

Liver Pate (8oz jar)

$16.00

Everyone's favorite snack in a jar. Smooth Chicken Liver Pate. Perfect on toast or with some pepper jelly and cheese.

Italian Sausage (1# loose)

$11.95

Our traditional Italian recipe, mild-med heat. comes in a 1# pack

Desserts

Pumpkin Pie by Cyprus Cakes

$25.00

9in Pie, all butter crust, with a fluffy light pumpkin custard.

Pecan Pie by Cyprus Cakes

$30.00Out of stock

9inch Pecan Pie, Flakey all-butter crust, filled with a sweet gooey chopped pecan filling, toped with toasted whole pecans

Laozi Sweet Potato Casserole Ice Cream (quart)

$25.00

Laozi Salted Vanilla Ice Cream (quart)

$25.00

Tahini Chocolate Cookie Dough (quart)

$22.00

day of

Holiday Ham

$14.45
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Piece of Meat is an unconventional steakhouse and restaurant. Sourcing high quality sustainably raised hormone and antibiotic free animals

Website

Location

3301 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70116

Directions

Gallery
Piece of Meat image
Piece of Meat image

