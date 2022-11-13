- Home
Piedras Calientes Bistro
31 Reviews
$
21-A Main St
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Platos Tipicos
Grilled Chicken Platter
Citrus- Adobo marinated chicken on sauteed peppers and onions, served with cilantro-lime rice and sauteed green beans
Carne Asada Platter
Marinated _citrus Steak serve with your choice of beans and rice.
Mixtos Kabobs Platter
Mixtos - kabos marinated with aji amarillo mustard cilantro and citrus. server with cilantro lime rice and sautéed zucchini with peppers and tomatoes.
Mar y Tierra Platter
Mar y Tierra platter_ chicken breast, steak n shrimp. marinated with garlic n citrus. serve with Spanish rice and pinto beans . Mar y Tierra platter_ pechuga de pollo, bistec n camarones. marinado con ajo n cítricos. servir con arroz español y frijoles pintos.
Blackened Salmon with Cilantro Cream Sauce
Roasted Salmon served with Cilantro Cream Sauce, Sauteed Zuccini, Peppers and Cilantro lime rice
Tipicos De Piedras Calientes
Carne Asada, Chicken, Shrimp, Chorizo with Rice, Beans, Avocado, , 2 Tortillas and Cilantro Cream Sauce
Enchiladas
Paella Mixta
Shirmp, Mussels, Scallops, Chorizo and Peppers with Saffron Rice
Camarones En Crema
Shrimp served on White Rice and Potatoes
Ceviche
Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado and Tortilla Chips
Yucca Con Chicharron
Fried Pork, Salvadorian Cabbage Salad, Red Salsa and Pico De Gallo
Fajitas
Rice, Fried Beans, 2 Tortillas, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream
Sopa Larga
Main Course Soup with 2 Tortillas, Onion and Cilantro
Pork Chops
Pork Chop served with Rice, Black Beans, Fried Plantain and Cilantro Cream Sauce
Burrito Bowls
Braised Lamb Burrito Bowl
Braised lamb leg with your favorite toppings and fillings in a bowl!
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
Citrus marniated beef grilled with your choice of fillings and toppings served in a bowl.
Carnitas Burrito Bowl
Chicken Al Pastor Burrito Bowl
Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machine served in a bowl with your choice of toppings and fillings
Chipotle-Lime Shrimp Burrito Bowl
Chipotle and lime marinated shrimp with your choice of fillings and toppings served in a bowl
Chorizo and Shrimp Burrito Bowl
Mixtos Burrito Bowl
Shrimp, chicken, steak, peppers and onions with your choice of fillings and toppings served in a bowl
Tofu Sofrito Burrito Bowl
Tofu sauteed with red and green peppers, and onions served in a bowl with your choice of fillings and toppings
Vegetables Burrito Bowl
Carne Asada N Chicken
Shrimp N Carne Asada
Burritos
Braised Lamb Burrito
Braised Lamb leg combined with your choice of fillings wrapped in a flour tortilla
Carne Asada Burrito
Beef marinated in citrus and grilled with your choice of fillings in a 12-inch flour tortilla
Carnitas Burrito
Chicken Al Pastor Burrito
Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machined, sliced and combined with your choice of fillings and wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla
Chipotle-Lime Shrimp Burrito
Chipotle-Lime marinated local shrimp with your choice of fillings wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla
Chorizo and Shrimp Burrito
Mixtos Burrito
Shrimp, chicken and steak, peppers and onions cooked together with your choice of fillings and wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla
Tofu Sofrito Burrito
Tofu sauteed with tomato, green and red peppers, diced potato with your choice of fillings wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla
Vegetables Burrito
Nachos
Braised Lamb Nachos
Braised Lamb on with your favorite toppings and fillings over crisp flower tortillas.
Carne Asada Nachos
Citrus marinated beef grilled with your choice of toppings on crispy corn tortillas
Chicken Al Pastor Nachos
Adobo Marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machine and served on crispy corn tortillas with your choice of toppings
Chipotle-Lime Shrimp Nachos
Chipotle and lime marinated shrimp served with your choice of toppings on crisp corn tortillas
Chorizo and Shrimp Nachos
Mixtos Nachos
Chicken, shrimp and steak cooked with peppers and onions served with your choice of toppings on crispy corn tortillas
Tofu Sofrito Nachos
Tofu sauteed with red and green peppers, sliced onion and diced potatoes served on crisp corn tortillas and your choice of toppings
VegetablesNachos
Carnitas Nachos
Poke Bowls
Quesadillas
Braised Lamb Quesadilla
Braised lamb with your choice of toppings and fillings stuffed with cheese, wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla and cooked on the griddle
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Citrus marinated beef grilled and served in a flour tortilla with your choice of fillings and cheese
Carnitas Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Shredded jack and cheddar cheeses in a flour tortilla with your choice of toppings
Chicken Al Pastor Quesadilla
Adobo marniated chicken cooked on a shawarma machine and folded into a flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of fillings
Chipotle-Lime Shrimp Quesadilla
Chipotle and lime marinated shrimp served in a flour tortilla with shredded cheese and your choice of fillings
Chorizo and Shrimp Quesadilla
Mixtos Quesadilla
Shrimp, chicken and steak sauteed with peppers and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheese and your choice of fillings
Tofu Sofrito Quesadilla
Tofu sauteed with red and green peppers, onions and potatoes served in a flour tortilla with shredded cheese and your choice of fillings
Tacos (3)
Braised Lamb Tacos (3)
Carne Asada Tacos (3)
Citrus marinated beef grilled and served in your choice of corn or flour tortillas and toppings
Carnitas Tacos (3)
Chicken Al Pastor Tacos (3)
Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machine with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and toppings
Chipotle-Lime Shrimp Tacos (3)
Chipotle and lime marinated local shrimp served in your choice of corn or flour tortillas and with your choice of toppings
Chorizo and Shrimp Tacos (3)
Mixtos Tacos (3)
Chicken, shrimp and steak cooked with peppers and onions served on corn or flour tortillas with your choice of toppings
Tofu Sofrita Tacos (3)
Tofu sauteed with red and green peppers, onions and potatoes in flour or corn tortillas served with your choice of toppings
Tortilla Chips
Soups and Salads
Caesar Salad
Bistro Garden Salad
Spring mix, diced tomato, cucumber, carrots, red peppers and balsamic vinaigrette
Old Bay Shrimp Salad
Old Bay steamed shrimp with spring mix, tomato, cucumber, corn and balsamic vinaigrette
Piedras Caliente Salad
Romaine, Pico De Gallo, corn and black bean salsa, jalapeno, bacon and tortilla chips with chipotle ranch dressing
Summer Salad
Spring mix with candied pecans, strawberries, blueberries and honey-lemon dressing
Chicken Caesar salad
Cream of Crab Soup
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Burgers
Beef Hamburger
An 8-oz beef patty with lettuce and tomato
Cajun Chicken Burger
Cajun-spiced chicken with American cheese, tomato, lettuce and herbed aioli
Cheeseburger
An 8-oz beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and tangy mustard
Chesapeake Burger
An 8-oz beef patty with Old Bay cheese fondue and lump crab meat
Chipotle Black Bean Burger
A vegetarian black bean patty with Pepper jack cheese, guacamole and lettuce
Piedras Caliente Burger
An 8-oz beef patty with shrimp, chorizo, pepperjack cheese, guacamole, lettuce and tomato
Steak and Egg Burger
Paninis and Subs
Braised Lamb Panini
Braised lamb shoulder with Swiss cheese, arugula, horseradish sauce and pickles on ciabatta bread
Caprese Panini
Fresh Mozzarella with tomatos, tapenade and arugula-basil pesto served on ciabatta bread
Cheesesteak Sub
Marinated steak with sauteed peppers and onions and American cheese on a sub roll
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
Marinated chicken breast with sauteed peppers and onions and American cheese on a sub roll
Chicken Parmesan Panini
Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese on ciabatta bread
Cubano Sandwich
Smoked Beef Panini
Smoked Brisket with cheddar cheese, pickles, arugula and garlic aioli on ciabatta bread
House Made Desserts
Drinks
Smoothie
Jarritos Lime Soda
Jarritos Mandarin Soda
Jarritos Pineapple Soda
Grapefruit Jarrito
Jarrito Lime
Jarritos Sangria
Bottled Water
Diet Coke Bottle
Honest Tea Bottle
Can Soda
mexican coca cola
20 Oz Inca Cola Bottle
Cream Soda
Mexican sprite
Mexican fanta Orange
Apple Juice
Monster Energy
Horchata
Side Orders
Black Beans
French Fries
Fried Plantain
Green Beans
Guacamole
Nacho Fries
Pinto Bean
Saffron Brown Rice
Spring Mix Salad
Small side salad with spring mix and balsamic vinaigrette
Tortillas
White Rice
Yucca Fries
Vicky Chips
Refried Beans
Kids meal
Fried chicken tenders with fries
Sauteed potatoes
Home Made Pickle Jalapenos
Joses Habanero Hot Sauce
Proteins by Pound
Taco Boxes
Piedras Specials
Super Bowl Nacho Trays
Chicken al pastor Nacho tray
Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people
Carne asada Nacho tray
Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people
Carnitas Nacho tray
Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people
Chipotle lime shrimp Nacho tray
Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people
Mixtos Nacho tray
Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people
Braised lamb Nacho tray
Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people
Chorizo N shrimp Nacho tray
Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people
Tofu sofritas Nacho tray
Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our delicious food!
