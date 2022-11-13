Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Piedras Calientes Bistro

31 Reviews

$

21-A Main St

Reisterstown, MD 21136

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Al Pastor Burrito Bowl
Tortilla Chips with A Sauce/Side
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

Platos Tipicos

Flank Steak marinated in citrus, serve with Black beans and Spanish Rice and peppers and onions.

Grilled Chicken Platter

$15.99

Citrus- Adobo marinated chicken on sauteed peppers and onions, served with cilantro-lime rice and sauteed green beans

Carne Asada Platter

$17.99

Marinated _citrus Steak serve with your choice of beans and rice.

Mixtos Kabobs Platter

$21.95

Mixtos - kabos marinated with aji amarillo mustard cilantro and citrus. server with cilantro lime rice and sautéed zucchini with peppers and tomatoes.

Mar y Tierra Platter

$22.95

Mar y Tierra platter_ chicken breast, steak n shrimp. marinated with garlic n citrus. serve with Spanish rice and pinto beans . Mar y Tierra platter_ pechuga de pollo, bistec n camarones. marinado con ajo n cítricos. servir con arroz español y frijoles pintos.

Blackened Salmon with Cilantro Cream Sauce

$16.95

Roasted Salmon served with Cilantro Cream Sauce, Sauteed Zuccini, Peppers and Cilantro lime rice

Tipicos De Piedras Calientes

$26.95

Carne Asada, Chicken, Shrimp, Chorizo with Rice, Beans, Avocado, , 2 Tortillas and Cilantro Cream Sauce

Enchiladas

Paella Mixta

$22.99

Shirmp, Mussels, Scallops, Chorizo and Peppers with Saffron Rice

Camarones En Crema

$16.95

Shrimp served on White Rice and Potatoes

Ceviche

Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado and Tortilla Chips

Yucca Con Chicharron

$13.99

Fried Pork, Salvadorian Cabbage Salad, Red Salsa and Pico De Gallo

Fajitas

Rice, Fried Beans, 2 Tortillas, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream

Sopa Larga

Main Course Soup with 2 Tortillas, Onion and Cilantro

Pork Chops

$14.95

Pork Chop served with Rice, Black Beans, Fried Plantain and Cilantro Cream Sauce

Burrito Bowls

Braised Lamb Burrito Bowl

$14.99

Braised lamb leg with your favorite toppings and fillings in a bowl!

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

$13.75

Citrus marniated beef grilled with your choice of fillings and toppings served in a bowl.

Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$12.95

Chicken Al Pastor Burrito Bowl

$11.95

Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machine served in a bowl with your choice of toppings and fillings

Chipotle-Lime Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$14.50

Chipotle and lime marinated shrimp with your choice of fillings and toppings served in a bowl

Chorizo and Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Mixtos Burrito Bowl

$13.75

Shrimp, chicken, steak, peppers and onions with your choice of fillings and toppings served in a bowl

Tofu Sofrito Burrito Bowl

$11.00

Tofu sauteed with red and green peppers, and onions served in a bowl with your choice of fillings and toppings

Vegetables Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Carne Asada N Chicken

$13.99

Shrimp N Carne Asada

$14.99

Burritos

Braised Lamb Burrito

$14.99

Braised Lamb leg combined with your choice of fillings wrapped in a flour tortilla

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.75

Beef marinated in citrus and grilled with your choice of fillings in a 12-inch flour tortilla

Carnitas Burrito

$12.95

Chicken Al Pastor Burrito

$11.95

Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machined, sliced and combined with your choice of fillings and wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla

Chipotle-Lime Shrimp Burrito

$14.50

Chipotle-Lime marinated local shrimp with your choice of fillings wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla

Chorizo and Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Mixtos Burrito

$13.75

Shrimp, chicken and steak, peppers and onions cooked together with your choice of fillings and wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla

Tofu Sofrito Burrito

$11.00

Tofu sauteed with tomato, green and red peppers, diced potato with your choice of fillings wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla

Vegetables Burrito

$11.00

Nachos

Braised Lamb Nachos

$14.99

Braised Lamb on with your favorite toppings and fillings over crisp flower tortillas.

Carne Asada Nachos

$13.75

Citrus marinated beef grilled with your choice of toppings on crispy corn tortillas

Chicken Al Pastor Nachos

$11.95

Adobo Marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machine and served on crispy corn tortillas with your choice of toppings

Chipotle-Lime Shrimp Nachos

$14.50

Chipotle and lime marinated shrimp served with your choice of toppings on crisp corn tortillas

Chorizo and Shrimp Nachos

$13.00

Mixtos Nachos

$13.75

Chicken, shrimp and steak cooked with peppers and onions served with your choice of toppings on crispy corn tortillas

Tofu Sofrito Nachos

$11.00

Tofu sauteed with red and green peppers, sliced onion and diced potatoes served on crisp corn tortillas and your choice of toppings

VegetablesNachos

$11.00

Carnitas Nachos

$12.95

Poke Bowls

Shrimp Poke Bowl

$15.95

Shrimp with steamed rice and mixed field greens with your choice of toppings and two sauces

Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.95

Tuna with Mixed Greens, white rice and your choice of toppings and two sauces

Quesadillas

Braised Lamb Quesadilla

$14.99

Braised lamb with your choice of toppings and fillings stuffed with cheese, wrapped in a 12-inch flour tortilla and cooked on the griddle

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$13.75

Citrus marinated beef grilled and served in a flour tortilla with your choice of fillings and cheese

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Shredded jack and cheddar cheeses in a flour tortilla with your choice of toppings

Chicken Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.95

Adobo marniated chicken cooked on a shawarma machine and folded into a flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of fillings

Chipotle-Lime Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.50

Chipotle and lime marinated shrimp served in a flour tortilla with shredded cheese and your choice of fillings

Chorizo and Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.50

Mixtos Quesadilla

$13.75

Shrimp, chicken and steak sauteed with peppers and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheese and your choice of fillings

Tofu Sofrito Quesadilla

$11.00

Tofu sauteed with red and green peppers, onions and potatoes served in a flour tortilla with shredded cheese and your choice of fillings

Tacos (3)

Braised Lamb Tacos (3)

$14.99

Carne Asada Tacos (3)

$13.75

Citrus marinated beef grilled and served in your choice of corn or flour tortillas and toppings

Carnitas Tacos (3)

$12.95

Chicken Al Pastor Tacos (3)

$11.95

Adobo marinated chicken cooked on a shawarma machine with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and toppings

Chipotle-Lime Shrimp Tacos (3)

$13.99

Chipotle and lime marinated local shrimp served in your choice of corn or flour tortillas and with your choice of toppings

Chorizo and Shrimp Tacos (3)

$13.00

Mixtos Tacos (3)

$13.75

Chicken, shrimp and steak cooked with peppers and onions served on corn or flour tortillas with your choice of toppings

Tofu Sofrita Tacos (3)

$11.00

Tofu sauteed with red and green peppers, onions and potatoes in flour or corn tortillas served with your choice of toppings

Tortilla Chips

Plain Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips with A Sauce/Side

Soups and Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Bistro Garden Salad

$8.75

Spring mix, diced tomato, cucumber, carrots, red peppers and balsamic vinaigrette

Old Bay Shrimp Salad

$14.50

Old Bay steamed shrimp with spring mix, tomato, cucumber, corn and balsamic vinaigrette

Piedras Caliente Salad

$12.25

Romaine, Pico De Gallo, corn and black bean salsa, jalapeno, bacon and tortilla chips with chipotle ranch dressing

Summer Salad

$9.50

Spring mix with candied pecans, strawberries, blueberries and honey-lemon dressing

Chicken Caesar salad

$10.50

Cream of Crab Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Burgers

Beef Hamburger

$10.25

An 8-oz beef patty with lettuce and tomato

Cajun Chicken Burger

$10.50

Cajun-spiced chicken with American cheese, tomato, lettuce and herbed aioli

Cheeseburger

$10.99

An 8-oz beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and tangy mustard

Chesapeake Burger

$12.99

An 8-oz beef patty with Old Bay cheese fondue and lump crab meat

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$10.75

A vegetarian black bean patty with Pepper jack cheese, guacamole and lettuce

Piedras Caliente Burger

$10.99

An 8-oz beef patty with shrimp, chorizo, pepperjack cheese, guacamole, lettuce and tomato

Steak and Egg Burger

$11.75

Paninis and Subs

Braised Lamb Panini

$9.95

Braised lamb shoulder with Swiss cheese, arugula, horseradish sauce and pickles on ciabatta bread

Caprese Panini

$7.50Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella with tomatos, tapenade and arugula-basil pesto served on ciabatta bread

Cheesesteak Sub

$9.50

Marinated steak with sauteed peppers and onions and American cheese on a sub roll

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$8.95

Marinated chicken breast with sauteed peppers and onions and American cheese on a sub roll

Chicken Parmesan Panini

$8.50

Breaded chicken breast with tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese on ciabatta bread

Cubano Sandwich

$9.95

Smoked Beef Panini

$8.95Out of stock

Smoked Brisket with cheddar cheese, pickles, arugula and garlic aioli on ciabatta bread

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

6 pieces of chicken wings with your choice of sauce

House Made Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Tres Leches Cake

$5.99

Our house made cake with 3 milks.

Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.75Out of stock

Drinks

Smoothie

Jarritos Lime Soda

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin Soda

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple Soda

$2.50

Grapefruit Jarrito

$2.50

Jarrito Lime

$2.50

Jarritos Sangria

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Honest Tea Bottle

$2.95

Can Soda

$1.50

mexican coca cola

$3.25

20 Oz Inca Cola Bottle

$3.00

Cream Soda

$2.75

Mexican sprite

$2.75

Mexican fanta Orange

$2.75Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.00

Monster Energy

$3.25

Horchata

$2.99

Side Orders

Black Beans

French Fries

Fried Plantain

Green Beans

Guacamole

Nacho Fries

$7.00

Pinto Bean

Saffron Brown Rice

Spring Mix Salad

$3.00

Small side salad with spring mix and balsamic vinaigrette

Tortillas

$1.50

White Rice

Yucca Fries

Vicky Chips

$1.00

Refried Beans

$3.00+

Kids meal

$8.00

Fried chicken tenders with fries

Sauteed potatoes

$3.60+

Home Made Pickle Jalapenos

$5.50

Joses Habanero Hot Sauce

$15.99

Proteins by Pound

Chipotle lime shrimp

$18.00+

Braised lamb

$18.00+

Carne asada

$18.00+

Chorizo N shrimp

$16.00+

Chicken al pastor

$15.00+

Mixtos

$18.00+

Carnitas

$13.50+

Tofu sofrita

$11.95+

Taco Boxes

Chipotle lime shrimp T Box

$40.00+

Braised lamb T Box

$40.00+

Carne asada T Box

$40.00+

Chorizo N shrimp T Box

$39.00+

Chicken al pastor T Box

$37.00+

Mixtos T Box

$40.00+

Carnitas T Box

$32.00+

Tofu sofrita T Box

$36.00+

Piedras Specials

Crispy fish tacos

$13.95

Joses Hot Habanero Sauce

$15.99

Super Bowl Nacho Trays

Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people

Chicken al pastor Nacho tray

$75.00+

Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people

Carne asada Nacho tray

$100.00+

Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people

Carnitas Nacho tray

$75.00+

Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people

Chipotle lime shrimp Nacho tray

$115.00+

Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people

Mixtos Nacho tray

$100.00+

Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people

Braised lamb Nacho tray

$110.00+

Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people

Chorizo N shrimp Nacho tray

$80.00+

Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people

Tofu sofritas Nacho tray

$70.00+

Your choice of meat nachos, Queso dip, refried beans, pico de gallo, corn salsa, cheese blend, jalapenos and sour cream. Larger for 10 people Small for 5 people

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our delicious food!

Website

Location

21-A Main St, Reisterstown, MD 21136

Directions

