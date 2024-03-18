Restaurant info

Are you looking for a pizza place you can go to regularly ? Do you want to bite into a hot cheesy pizza? Do you want to eat homemade food from a local restaurant? Welcome to a family pizza place that anyone can enjoy!. Inspired by my love for food and people, was built upon traditional principles and a commitment to quality, service, and long-standing relationships with communities, customers, and employees. At pieguys2go, we serve generous portions of food, made with quality ingredients by people who care. We are not fancy. We are not about sun-dried tomatoes, wood-burning ovens, and $10 mushrooms. pie guys 2go is your neighborhood pizzeria where you can enjoy a great meal with family and friends at a reasonable price. If for any reason we fail to meet your expectations, please email me personally at pieguys2go@yahoo.com Thank you for choosing Kelsey’s!