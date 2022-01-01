Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Chicken

Piehole Wood Pizza

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

130 S Indian River Dr

Suite 404

Fort Pierce, FL 34950

Order Again

NA Bev

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee Regular

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemon slices

ShirleyTemple

$3.50

Cream Soda

$4.00

CAN DIET COKE

$1.50

CAN SPRITE

$1.50

CAN COKE

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Large Water Bottle

$3.00

Seltzer Water

$3.00

Bottle Cream Soda

$4.99

Bottle Black Cherry Soda

$4.99

Bottle Root Beer

$4.99

Kids Apple Juice

$1.99

20oz Bottle Coke

$3.99

20oz Bottle Diet

$3.99

20oz Bottle Sprite

$3.99

Beer

Cold Glass

Bud Can

$3.99

Bud Light Can

$3.99

Corona Can

$3.99

Islamorada Coconut Lime Ale Can

$5.99Out of stock

Michelob Ultra Can

$3.99

Tag and Release Sailfish Can

$5.99

Triggerfish Porter Can

$5.99Out of stock

Brew Hub Keybilly Can

$5.99

CCB Florida Man IPA Can

$6.99

Cycle Cream and Sugar Please

$5.99

Tank La Playita Pils

$6.99

Sculpin

$6.99

Sailfish Sunrise City IPA

$6.99

Big Top

$7.99

Night Swim

$7.99

Seagrams

$4.99

Hawaiian Lion

$7.99

Guinness

$7.99

Bud Light Draft

$3.99

Michelob Ultra Draft

$3.99

Stella Artois Draft

$4.99

White Marlin Wit Draft

$5.99

Sweetwater 420 Draft

$5.99Out of stock

Islamorada Citrus Draft

$5.99

Blue Point Toasted Lager Draft

$6.99

Space Dust IPA Draft

$7.99

Hop Life

$3.00Out of stock

Copperpoint Lager

$6.99Out of stock

Southern Tier 2XIPA

$7.99Out of stock

Sunrise City Sailfish

$6.99

Cold Glass

Corona Lite Bottle

$5.50

Corona Extra Bottle

$5.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Bud Bottle

$4.50

Peroni Bottle

$6.50

Coors Lite Bottle

$4.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.50

Yuengling Bottle

$4.50

Red bridge GF Bottle

$6.50

Bud Zero Non Alcoholic Bottle

$4.50

Stella

$6.50

Yueng blk&tan

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Domestic Bucket of Beer

$17.99

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken/Heineken Lt Bucket of Beer

$21.99

Modelo

$5.50

Wine

Glass

House Cabernet glass

$7.00

House Chardonnay glass

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio glass

$7.00

House White Zin glass

$7.00

Murphy Goode Rose Glass

$7.00

House Merlot glass

$6.00

Glass

Unshackled Red Blend glass

$14.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir glass

$12.00

Josh Cab glass

$10.00

14 hands Red Blend glass

$8.00

Prosecco split

$10.00

Simi Chard glass

$12.00

Kim Crawford Sav Blanc glass

$12.00

Siduri Pinot Noir Glass

$15.00

Moscato

$12.00

Giulio Staccali

$7.00

7 Moons

$8.50

Prisoner

$17.00

Glass

Murphy Goode Rose Bottle

$24.00

Giulio Chianti Bottle

$26.00

14 hands Red Blend Bottle

$29.00

Decoy Cab Bottle

$56.00

Josh Cab Bottle

$35.00

Kim Crawford Sav Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Ruffino Rsv Chianti Bottle

$55.00

Simi Chard Bottle

$42.00

Unshackled Red Blend Bottle

$46.00

Saint M Riesling Bottle

$31.00

Siduri Pinot Noir Bottle

$64.00

Moscato

$45.00

7 Moons

$32.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Prosecco Split

$10.00

Red Sangria

$7.00Out of stock

White Sangria

$7.00

Prosecco Italy - Split

$10.00

Pinot Grigio Mezzacorona Glass

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford Glass

$12.00

Chardonnay Butter Glass

$10.00

Chardonnay Simi Glass

$12.00

Moscato Bartenura Glass

$12.00

Riesling Seaglass Glass

$8.00

Pinot Noir Meiomi Glass

$12.00

Red Blend Unshackled by Prisoner Glass

$14.00

Cabernet Josh Cellars Glass

$10.00

Chianti Straccali Glass

$7.00

Siduri

$14.00

Ruffino Riserva

$14.00

Prisoner

$17.00

Pinot Grigio Mezzacorona Bottle

$31.00

Sauvignon Blanc Kim Crawford Bottle

$42.00

Chardonnay Butter Bottle

$38.00

Chardonnay Simi Bottle

$42.00

Moscato Bartenura Bottle

$42.00

Riesling Seaglass Bottle

$30.00

Pinot Noir Meiomi Bottle

$42.00

Red Blend Unshackled by Prisoner Bottle

$46.00

Cabernet Josh Cellars Bottle

$35.00

Chianti Straccali Bottle

$26.00

Chianti Riserva Ruffino Ducale Bottle

$55.00

Prisoner

$69.00

Siduri

$48.00

Caymus

$139.00

Pinot Grigio House Glass

$6.00

Chardonnay House Glass

$6.00

White Zinfandel House Glass

$6.00

Merlot House Glass

$6.00

Cabernet House Glass

$6.00

Seltzer Cans

Long Drink

$6.99

Long Drink Zero

$6.99

Crooked Palm Seltzer

$6.99

White Claw

$5.50

19.2 Black Cherry White Claw

$7.99

Nutrl

$6.99

Apps

Garlic Knots

$8.99

Piehole Smorgasbord

$18.99

Meatball Sliders (4)

$16.99

Meatball App

$15.99

Mozzarella Moons

$10.99

Side of Marinara (red sauce)

$2.99

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.99

Side of Ranch

$0.99

Pizza

12" Pizza

$12.99

16" Pizza

$16.99

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

Vegan Cheese

12" Dough

$5.99

16" Dough

$7.99

Specialty Pizza

Eat Pray Love 12"

$17.99

That's What Cheese Said 12"

$20.99

Loud Mouth Supreme 12''

$21.99

Stuff Your Piehole 12"

$21.99

The Bougie 12''

$24.99

The G.O.A.T. 12''

$24.99

The Mother Clucker 12" (BBQ)

$22.99

The Sunday Pie 12"

$22.99

The Spartichoke 12"

$18.99

Gettin Figgy W It 12 "

$22.99

Eat Pray Love 16"

$22.99

That's What Cheese Said 16"

$24.99

Loud Mouth Supreme 16"

$27.99

Stuff Your Piehole 16"

$27.99

The Bougie 16"

$31.99

The G.O.A.T. 16''

$28.99

The Mother Clucker 16" (BBQ)

$26.99

The Sunday Pie 16"

$25.99

The Spartichoke 16"

$24.99

Gettin Figgy W It 16"

$26.99

Entrees

Piehole House Salad Family Style

$16.99

Piehole House Salad Small

$9.99

Antipasto

$20.99

Caesar Salad Family Style

$14.99Out of stock

Caesar Salad Small

$9.99

Caprese Salad

$13.99

Italian Chopped Salad Family Style Only

$20.99

Chicken Wings (8)

$16.99

Chicken Wings (16)

$27.99

Chicken Caprese

$15.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$15.99

Italiano Sub

$14.99

Grandmom's Meatball Sub

$15.99

Vegetarian Sub

$12.99

Rigatoni & Sausage & Peppers

$22.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$19.99

Chicken Parmesan

$23.99

Spaghetti & Red Sauce

$15.99

Side of RANCH

$0.99

Side of BLUE CHEESE

$0.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$7.99

Tiramisu Cup

$8.99

Zeppolis ( 6 )

$6.99

Zeppolis ( 12 )

$11.99

4 Ounce Side Cannoli Cream

$3.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

130 S Indian River Dr, Suite 404, Fort Pierce, FL 34950

Piehole Wood Pizza image
Piehole Wood Pizza image

