PIE HOPS 80 BROADWAY
78 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Pie Hops is your go to for the best nightlife Norwich has to offer.
Location
80 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
G.O.A.T.S Greatest Of All Time Sportscenter Restaurant & Bar
No Reviews
287 Main Street Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurant
Great Oak Pizza - 704 West Thames Street
No Reviews
704 West Thames Street Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurant