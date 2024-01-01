10” Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

A classic pizza with a spicy kick. This iconic pizza is made with a crispy crust, tangy tomato sauce, gooey mozzarella cheese, and savory pepperoni slices. It's the perfect pizza for any occasion, from a casual get-together to a game night. With its delicious flavor and satisfying texture, pepperoni pizza is sure to please everyone at the table.