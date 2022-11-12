Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pie in The Sky Pizza

1105 Mecklenburg Highway

Mooresville, NC 28115

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Turkey Sub
Cheese Pie

Pizza (14” only”)

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

Build your own Pie from scratch! Additional toppings $1.50 each (5 Topping max)

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$15.00

Simple but effective... Red sauce base with mozzerella cheese.

Meat Pie

Meat Pie

$21.00

Red sauce base with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon, and mozzarella cheese!

All The Way

All The Way

$22.50

Red sauce base with pepperoni, ground beef, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.

Spicy Pepperoni

Spicy Pepperoni

$18.00

Red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, and spicy Calabrian Chilies *HOT*

The White Pie

The White Pie

$15.00

Seasoned Olive oil and garlic base topped with both mozzarella and ricotta cheeses!

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

House Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, and chopped breaded boneless wings!

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$16.50

House barbecue sauce base, mozzarella, and chopped breaded boneless wings!

Barbalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

House Buffalo and Barbecue base, mozzarella cheese, and chopped breaded boneless wings!

Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$16.50

Nashville Hot base with mozzarella and our chopped breaded boneless wings!

Veggie Pie

$21.00

Red sauce base with mozzarella, onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms, and banana peppers.

Chori-Queso Pizza

Chori-Queso Pizza

$18.00

Queso Base with mozzarella, homemade chorizo, lite refried beans, and jalapenos!

Subs

House Nashville Hot Sauce, mozzarella cheese, chopped chicken, and pickles. Served toasted

Submarine Sub

$7.49

Ham, Genoa salami, and Provolone cheese topped with your choice of condiments served on a 8" Hoagie roll. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Ask for it hot or cold!

Turkey Sub

$7.49

Fresh sliced turkey topped with provolone and your choice of condiments served on a 8" Hoagie roll. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Ask for it hot or cold!

Buffalo Chicken Sub

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.49

House buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chopped chicken and lettuce on an 8" Hoagie roll. Served toasted.

BBQ Chicken Sub

$7.49

House BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, chopped chicken, and lettuce on an 8" hoagie roll. Served toasted.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sub

$7.49

House Nashville Hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, chopped chicken, and pickles on an 8” hoagie roll. Served toasted.

Ham and Cheese

$7.49

Fresh sliced ham and provolone cheese with your choice of condiments on an 8" hoagie roll. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Available hot or cold.

Garlic bread

Garlic bread

$3.00

House sub roll with seasoned olive oil and garlic, toasted to perfection.

Sides

Ranch

$1.00

4 oz. cup of our famous house-made ranch dressing.

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Red sauce

$1.00

4 oz. Cup of pizza sauce for dipping.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Take-Out and Pick-Up only inside of Shop-n-Save Market!

Location

1105 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

