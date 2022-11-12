Pie in The Sky Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Take-Out and Pick-Up only inside of Shop-n-Save Market!
Location
1105 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, NC 28115
