Pielands
1021 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Popular Items
Classic Round Pizza
Classic Round 16"
Homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella. 8 slices. Add up to 5 toppings for an additional charge.
Classic Pepperoni 16"
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni. 8 slices. Add up to 4 toppings for an additional charge.
Italian Stallion 16"
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms. 8 slices. Add 1 additional toppings for an additional charge.
Classic White 16"
Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, parmigiano, EVOO, finished with house-pulled fresh mozzarella and parsley. 8 slices. Add up to 3 additional toppings for an additional charge.
Farmer's Market 16"
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, roma tomatoes, sweet cherry peppers, ricotta cheese, finished with arugula tossed in EVOO. 8 slices. No additions to this pizza, please.
Meat-zza Pizza 16"
Meat lover's delight! Homemade Sauce, mozzarella, and loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled meatballs, & ham
Margherita 16"
It's like a Noni, but round with homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, & EVOO, finished with house-pulled fresh mozzarella & whole fresh basil.
Square Pan Pizza (requires a longer cooking time)
The Va-Hi
16" x 16" with 9 chewy and crispy slices, homemade marinara sauce, pecorino romano, and mozzarella. Add up to 5 toppings for an additional charge.
The Noni
Pielands' #1 Selling Pizza - 16" x 16" with 9 chewy and crispy slices. Just like Billy's Grandma "Noni" used to make. Homemade marinara, mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVOO, finished with house pulled fresh mozzarella and fresh basil. Add up to 3 additional toppings for an additional charge.
Piedmont Pep
16" x 16" with 9 chewy and crispy slices. 🌶️ 🌶️ Spicy diavolo sauce, mozzarella, and loaded with perfectly crisped pepperoni. Add up to 4 toppings for an additional charge.
The Spicy Meatball
16" x 16" with 9 chewy and crispy slices, layers of mozzarella cheese and chunky marinara sauce cooked to perfection. 🌶️ Hot cherry peppers, crumbled meatballs, and ricotta cheese. Add up to 2 additional toppings.
Gluten-Free 8" Pizza
Individual serving 8” square pan pizza made with gluten-free dough, homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella. Our gluten free products are made with all precautions. Please take note that we are not a gluten-free kitchen. Meant for gluten sensitive and NOT celiac safe.
Salads
Chopped Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, chopped salami, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, diced cucumber, pickled red onion, sweet cherry peppers, kalamata olives, croutons with house made white balsamic vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, roma tomatoes, diced cucumber with house made white balsamic vinaigrette.
Subs
The Highland 1/2
6" sub with thinly sliced layers of pressed and boiled ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola, and sharp provolone cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.
The Highland Whole
12" sub with thinly sliced layers of pressed and boiled ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola, and sharp provolone cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.
The All American 1/2
6" sub with smoked turkey, pressed and boiled ham, roast beef, and American cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.
The All American Whole
12" sub with smoked turkey, pressed and boiled ham, roast beef, and American cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.
The Royal Sub 1/2
6" sub with Italian sausage, pepperoni, sharp provolone, and caramelized onions. Served HOT. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.
The Royal Sub Whole
12" sub with Italian sausage, pepperoni, sharp provolone, and caramelized onions. Served HOT. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.
Morningside Meatball 1/2
6" sub with homemade meatballs, chunky marinara sauce, melted mozzarella. Served HOT.
Morningside Meatball Whole
12" sub with homemade meatballs, chunky marinara sauce, melted mozzarella. Served HOT.
Any Way You Want It 1/2
6" sub. Choose one meat and one cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.
Any Way You Want it Whole
12" sub. Choose one meat and one cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.
Any Way You Want It 1/2 (Veggie Version)
6" sub. Choose one cheese and up to five veggies. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.
Any Way You Want It Whole (Veggie Version)
12" sub. Choose one cheese and up to five veggies. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.
Wings
Garlic Parm Wings 6 pc.
Six (6) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in house-made garlic parmesan sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Garlic Parm Wings 10 pc
Ten (10) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in house-made garlic parmesan sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Buffalo Wings 6 pc.
Six (6) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in traditional tangy buffalo sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Buffalo Wings 10 pc
Ten (10) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in traditional tangy buffalo sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Appetizers
Garlic Knot
Toasted dough knot brushed in fresh garlic butter, dusted with pecorino cheese, and served warm with a side or marinara.
Cheesy Bread
Toasted with garlic butter and topped with melted mozzarella, served warm with a side or marinara or ranch.
Meatballs and Marinara
Three homemade beef meatballs topped with marinara & dusted with pecorino cheese.
Soda, Water and Non-Alcoholic Beverage
Fountain Drink
16oz cup. Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Minute Maid Lemonade.
Acqua Panna Spring Water Bottle
16.9 oz bottle. Acqua Panna is the only natural spring water worth savoring, filtered drop-by-drop through the sun drenched hills of Tuscany since 1564.
San Pellegrino Mineral Water Bottle
16.9oz bottle. Embrace the spirit of Italian living with S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. S.Pellegrino bottles only the finest mineral water from the Italian Alps.
Cheerwine Bottle
12oz bottle. Enjoy the unique, cherry taste of Cheerwine the same way folks did back in 1917, with real cane sugar. The original favorite, delighting taste buds for over 100 years.
Sprecher Root Beer Bottle
12oz bottle. This legendary Award-Winning Root Beer has that rich, creamy flavor that only comes from using Wisconsin honey direct from the combs. Our brew master skillfully combines a host of flavors in our gas-fired brew kettle, then ages it just long enough to achieve peak flavor, super creamy mouthfeel and a frothy head. Cheers!
Gold Peak Tea
16.9 oz of real brewed iced tea served in a bottle. Sweet and Unsweet flavors available.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A neighborhood pizza, sub, and slice joint in the heart of Virginia Highland.
1021 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306