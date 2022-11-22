Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Pielands

review star

No reviews yet

1021 Virginia Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Round 16"
Chopped Salad
The Noni

Classic Round Pizza

16 inch round pies with 8 slices designed for perfect folding.
Classic Round 16"

Classic Round 16"

$20.00

Homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella. 8 slices. Add up to 5 toppings for an additional charge.

Classic Pepperoni 16"

Classic Pepperoni 16"

$24.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni. 8 slices. Add up to 4 toppings for an additional charge.

Italian Stallion 16"

Italian Stallion 16"

$28.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms. 8 slices. Add 1 additional toppings for an additional charge.

Classic White 16"

Classic White 16"

$22.00

Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, parmigiano, EVOO, finished with house-pulled fresh mozzarella and parsley. 8 slices. Add up to 3 additional toppings for an additional charge.

Farmer's Market 16"

Farmer's Market 16"

$28.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, roma tomatoes, sweet cherry peppers, ricotta cheese, finished with arugula tossed in EVOO. 8 slices. No additions to this pizza, please.

Meat-zza Pizza 16"

Meat-zza Pizza 16"

$30.00

Meat lover's delight! Homemade Sauce, mozzarella, and loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled meatballs, & ham

Margherita 16"

Margherita 16"

$28.00

It's like a Noni, but round with homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, & EVOO, finished with house-pulled fresh mozzarella & whole fresh basil.

Square Pan Pizza (requires a longer cooking time)

16 x 16" Square pan pizza with 9 chewy and crispy slices, layers of mozzarella cheese and chunky marinara sauce cooked to perfection.
The Va-Hi

The Va-Hi

$25.00

16" x 16" with 9 chewy and crispy slices, homemade marinara sauce, pecorino romano, and mozzarella. Add up to 5 toppings for an additional charge.

The Noni

The Noni

$28.00

Pielands' #1 Selling Pizza - 16" x 16" with 9 chewy and crispy slices. Just like Billy's Grandma "Noni" used to make. Homemade marinara, mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVOO, finished with house pulled fresh mozzarella and fresh basil. Add up to 3 additional toppings for an additional charge.

Piedmont Pep

Piedmont Pep

$28.00

16" x 16" with 9 chewy and crispy slices. 🌶️ 🌶️ Spicy diavolo sauce, mozzarella, and loaded with perfectly crisped pepperoni. Add up to 4 toppings for an additional charge.

The Spicy Meatball

The Spicy Meatball

$29.00

16" x 16" with 9 chewy and crispy slices, layers of mozzarella cheese and chunky marinara sauce cooked to perfection. 🌶️ Hot cherry peppers, crumbled meatballs, and ricotta cheese. Add up to 2 additional toppings.

Gluten-Free 8" Pizza

$14.00

Individual serving 8” square pan pizza made with gluten-free dough, homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella. Our gluten free products are made with all precautions. Please take note that we are not a gluten-free kitchen. Meant for gluten sensitive and NOT celiac safe.

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, chopped salami, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, diced cucumber, pickled red onion, sweet cherry peppers, kalamata olives, croutons with house made white balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, roma tomatoes, diced cucumber with house made white balsamic vinaigrette.

Subs

All subs unless noted below are served with shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO and oregano. The Royal Sub does not contain red wine vinegar. The Morningside Meatball just contains meatballs, sauce, bread and cheese. Add mayo, yellow mustard or hot peppers for no charge.
The Highland 1/2

The Highland 1/2

$8.50

6" sub with thinly sliced layers of pressed and boiled ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola, and sharp provolone cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

The Highland Whole

The Highland Whole

$14.50

12" sub with thinly sliced layers of pressed and boiled ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola, and sharp provolone cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

The All American 1/2

The All American 1/2

$8.50

6" sub with smoked turkey, pressed and boiled ham, roast beef, and American cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

The All American Whole

The All American Whole

$14.50

12" sub with smoked turkey, pressed and boiled ham, roast beef, and American cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

The Royal Sub 1/2

The Royal Sub 1/2

$8.50

6" sub with Italian sausage, pepperoni, sharp provolone, and caramelized onions. Served HOT. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

The Royal Sub Whole

The Royal Sub Whole

$14.50

12" sub with Italian sausage, pepperoni, sharp provolone, and caramelized onions. Served HOT. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

Morningside Meatball 1/2

Morningside Meatball 1/2

$8.50Out of stock

6" sub with homemade meatballs, chunky marinara sauce, melted mozzarella. Served HOT.

Morningside Meatball Whole

Morningside Meatball Whole

$14.50Out of stock

12" sub with homemade meatballs, chunky marinara sauce, melted mozzarella. Served HOT.

Any Way You Want It 1/2

$7.50

6" sub. Choose one meat and one cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

Any Way You Want it Whole

$12.50

12" sub. Choose one meat and one cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

Any Way You Want It 1/2 (Veggie Version)

$7.50

6" sub. Choose one cheese and up to five veggies. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

Any Way You Want It Whole (Veggie Version)

$12.50

12" sub. Choose one cheese and up to five veggies. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

Wings

Garlic Parm Wings 6 pc.

Garlic Parm Wings 6 pc.

$9.00

Six (6) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in house-made garlic parmesan sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Garlic Parm Wings 10 pc

Garlic Parm Wings 10 pc

$13.00Out of stock

Ten (10) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in house-made garlic parmesan sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Wings 6 pc.

Buffalo Wings 6 pc.

$9.00

Six (6) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in traditional tangy buffalo sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Wings 10 pc

Buffalo Wings 10 pc

$13.00Out of stock

Ten (10) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in traditional tangy buffalo sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Appetizers

Garlic Knot

Garlic Knot

$1.50

Toasted dough knot brushed in fresh garlic butter, dusted with pecorino cheese, and served warm with a side or marinara.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Toasted with garlic butter and topped with melted mozzarella, served warm with a side or marinara or ranch.

Meatballs and Marinara

Meatballs and Marinara

$12.00

Three homemade beef meatballs topped with marinara & dusted with pecorino cheese.

Soda, Water and Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Fountain Drink

$3.00

16oz cup. Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Minute Maid Lemonade.

Acqua Panna Spring Water Bottle

Acqua Panna Spring Water Bottle

$3.50

16.9 oz bottle. Acqua Panna is the only natural spring water worth savoring, filtered drop-by-drop through the sun drenched hills of Tuscany since 1564.

San Pellegrino Mineral Water Bottle

San Pellegrino Mineral Water Bottle

$3.50

16.9oz bottle. Embrace the spirit of Italian living with S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. S.Pellegrino bottles only the finest mineral water from the Italian Alps.

Cheerwine Bottle

Cheerwine Bottle

$3.50

12oz bottle. Enjoy the unique, cherry taste of Cheerwine the same way folks did back in 1917, with real cane sugar. The original favorite, delighting taste buds for over 100 years.

Sprecher Root Beer Bottle

Sprecher Root Beer Bottle

$3.50

12oz bottle. This legendary Award-Winning Root Beer has that rich, creamy flavor that only comes from using Wisconsin honey direct from the combs. Our brew master skillfully combines a host of flavors in our gas-fired brew kettle, then ages it just long enough to achieve peak flavor, super creamy mouthfeel and a frothy head. Cheers!

Gold Peak Tea

Gold Peak Tea

$3.50

16.9 oz of real brewed iced tea served in a bottle. Sweet and Unsweet flavors available.

Sides Add Ons

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Chips

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Wings

Garlic Parm Wings 6 pc.

Garlic Parm Wings 6 pc.

$10.00

Six (6) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in house-made garlic parmesan sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Garlic Parm Wings 10 pc

Garlic Parm Wings 10 pc

$14.50Out of stock

Ten (10) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in house-made garlic parmesan sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Wings 6 pc.

Buffalo Wings 6 pc.

$10.00

Six (6) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in traditional tangy buffalo sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Wings 10 pc

Buffalo Wings 10 pc

$14.50Out of stock

Ten (10) oven-roasted buffalo chicken wings tossed cooked crisp and tossed in traditional tangy buffalo sauce. Served with side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$13.20

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, chopped salami, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, diced cucumber, pickled red onion, sweet cherry peppers, kalamata olives, croutons with house made white balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.60

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, roma tomatoes, diced cucumber with house made white balsamic vinaigrette.

Classic Round Pizza

16 inch round pies with 8 slices designed for perfect folding.
Classic Round 16"

Classic Round 16"

$22.00

Homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella. 8 slices. Add up to 5 toppings for an additional charge.

Classic Pepperoni 16"

Classic Pepperoni 16"

$26.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni. 8 slices. Add up to 4 toppings for an additional charge.

Italian Stallion 16"

Italian Stallion 16"

$31.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms. 8 slices. Add 1 additional toppings for an additional charge.

Classic White 16"

Classic White 16"

$22.00

Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, parmigiano, EVOO, finished with house-pulled fresh mozzarella and parsley. 8 slices. Add up to 3 additional toppings for an additional charge.

Farmer's Market 16"

Farmer's Market 16"

$30.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, roma tomatoes, sweet cherry peppers, ricotta cheese, finished with arugula tossed in EVOO. 8 slices. No additions to this pizza, please.

Meat-zza Pizza 16"

Meat-zza Pizza 16"

$28.60

Meat lover's delight! Homemade Sauce, mozzarella, and loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled meatballs, & ham

Margherita 16"

Margherita 16"

$31.00

It's like a Noni, but round with homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, & EVOO, finished with house-pulled fresh mozzarella & whole fresh basil.

Square Pan Pizza (requires a longer cooking time)

16 x 16" Square pan pizza with 9 chewy and crispy slices, layers of mozzarella cheese and chunky marinara sauce cooked to perfection.
The Va-Hi

The Va-Hi

$28.50

16" x 16" with 9 chewy and crispy slices, homemade marinara sauce, pecorino romano, and mozzarella. Add up to 5 toppings for an additional charge.

The Noni

The Noni

$31.00

Pielands' #1 Selling Pizza - 16" x 16" with 9 chewy and crispy slices. Just like Billy's Grandma "Noni" used to make. Homemade marinara, mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVOO, finished with house pulled fresh mozzarella and fresh basil. Add up to 3 additional toppings for an additional charge.

Piedmont Pep

Piedmont Pep

$31.00

16" x 16" with 9 chewy and crispy slices. 🌶️ 🌶️ Spicy diavolo sauce, mozzarella, and loaded with perfectly crisped pepperoni. Add up to 4 toppings for an additional charge.

The Spicy Meatball

The Spicy Meatball

$32.00

16" x 16" with 9 chewy and crispy slices, layers of mozzarella cheese and chunky marinara sauce cooked to perfection. 🌶️ Hot cherry peppers, crumbled meatballs, and ricotta cheese.

Gluten-Free 8" Pizza

$14.00

Individual serving 8” square pan pizza made with gluten-free dough, homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella. Our gluten free products are made with all precautions. Please take note that we are not a gluten-free kitchen. Meant for gluten sensitive and NOT celiac safe.

Subs

All subs unless noted below are served with shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO and oregano. The Royal Sub does not contain red wine vinegar. The Morningside Meatball just contains meatballs, sauce, bread and cheese. Add mayo, yellow mustard or hot peppers for no charge.
The Highland 1/2

The Highland 1/2

$9.50

6" sub with thinly sliced layers of pressed and boiled ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola, and sharp provolone cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

The Highland Whole

The Highland Whole

$15.00

12" sub with thinly sliced layers of pressed and boiled ham, genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola, and sharp provolone cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

The All American 1/2

The All American 1/2

$9.50

6" sub with smoked turkey, pressed and boiled ham, roast beef, and American cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

The All American Whole

The All American Whole

$15.00

12" sub with smoked turkey, pressed and boiled ham, roast beef, and American cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

The Royal Sub 1/2

The Royal Sub 1/2

$9.50

6" sub with Italian sausage, pepperoni, sharp provolone, and caramelized onions. Served HOT. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

The Royal Sub Whole

The Royal Sub Whole

$15.00

12" sub with Italian sausage, pepperoni, sharp provolone, and caramelized onions. Served HOT. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

Morningside Meatball 1/2

Morningside Meatball 1/2

$9.00Out of stock

6" sub with homemade meatballs, chunky marinara sauce, melted mozzarella. Served HOT.

Morningside Meatball Whole

Morningside Meatball Whole

$15.00Out of stock

12" sub with homemade meatballs, chunky marinara sauce, melted mozzarella. Served HOT.

Any Way You Want It 1/2

$8.00

6" sub. Choose one meat and one cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

Any Way You Want it Whole

$13.50

12" sub. Choose one meat and one cheese. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

Any Way You Want It 1/2 (Veggie Version)

$6.60

6" sub. Choose one cheese and up to five veggies. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

Any Way You Want It Whole (Veggie Version)

$11.00

12" sub. Choose one cheese and up to five veggies. Served toasted or cold. Served with mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, thinly shaved sweet onions, fresh sliced tomatoes, red wine vinegar, EVOO, oregano, salt, and pepper.

Soda, Water and Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Fountain Drink

$3.30

16oz cup. Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Minute Maid Lemonade.

Acqua Panna Spring Water Bottle

Acqua Panna Spring Water Bottle

$3.85

16.9 oz bottle. Acqua Panna is the only natural spring water worth savoring, filtered drop-by-drop through the sun drenched hills of Tuscany since 1564.

San Pellegrino Mineral Water Bottle

San Pellegrino Mineral Water Bottle

$3.85

16.9oz bottle. Embrace the spirit of Italian living with S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. S.Pellegrino bottles only the finest mineral water from the Italian Alps.

Cheerwine Bottle

Cheerwine Bottle

$3.85

12oz bottle. Enjoy the unique, cherry taste of Cheerwine the same way folks did back in 1917, with real cane sugar. The original favorite, delighting taste buds for over 100 years.

Sprecher Root Beer Bottle

Sprecher Root Beer Bottle

$3.85

12oz bottle. This legendary Award-Winning Root Beer has that rich, creamy flavor that only comes from using Wisconsin honey direct from the combs. Our brew master skillfully combines a host of flavors in our gas-fired brew kettle, then ages it just long enough to achieve peak flavor, super creamy mouthfeel and a frothy head. Cheers!

Gold Peak Tea

Gold Peak Tea

$3.85

16.9 oz of real brewed iced tea served in a bottle. Sweet and Unsweet flavors available.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A neighborhood pizza, sub, and slice joint in the heart of Virginia Highland.

Website

Location

1021 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

Directions

Gallery
Pielands image
Pielands image
Pielands image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sea Salt Restaurant & Bar - 1044 Greenwood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1044 Greenwood Ave Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Virginia Highland
orange starNo Reviews
1017 North Highland Ave Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Little 5 Pizza
orange star4.3 • 988
422 Seminole Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
The Brewhouse Cafe - 401 Moreland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
401 Moreland Ave Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Southern Belle
orange star5.0 • 704
1043 Ponce de Leon Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
8ARM - 710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE
orange star4.0 • 710
710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston