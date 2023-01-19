Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pie O My Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2095 Bentley Plaza

Fenton, MO 63026

Order Again

Appetizers

Garlic Bread Bites

$7.50

Chicken Bites

$7.50

Toasted Ravioli

$7.95Out of stock

Cheesesticks

$7.95Out of stock

Salads

Italian House Salad

$7.95

Romaine and icebeg lettuce, grape tomato, St.Louis Pizza Cheese, croutons, signature Italian dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, signature Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$9.95

Romaine and icebeg lettuce, salami, pepperoni, black olives, grape tomato, croutons and St. Louis Pizza Cheese, and our signature Italian dressing.

Sandwiches

Turkey, Ham, and Bacon Club

$9.95Out of stock

with chips

Roast Beef with Cheese

$8.95Out of stock

with chips

Meatball Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

with chips

Specialty Pizza

14" Deluxe

$19.95

St Louis pizza cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, onions

16" Deluxe

$23.95

St Louis pizza cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, onions

14" Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

Buffalo sauce, blend of cheeses, chicken, onion, Garganzola crumbles, ranch drizzle

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.95

Buffalo sauce, blend of cheeses, chicken, onion, Garganzola crumbles, ranch drizzle

14" Meat Lover's

$19.95

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham and basil

16" Meat Lover's

$23.95

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham and basil

14" Veggie Lovers

$19.95

Mozzarella cheese, meatballs, ricotta cheese, and basil

16 " Veggie Lovers

$23.95

Mozzarella cheese, meatballs, ricotta cheese, and basil

14" Chicken Alfredo

$19.95

16" Chicken Alfredo

$23.95

Create your own Pizza

14" Thin and Crispy

14" Thin and Crispy

$15.00
16" Thin and Crispy

16" Thin and Crispy

$17.00
14" Hand-tossed

14" Hand-tossed

$15.00
16" Hand-tossed

16" Hand-tossed

$17.00

10" Gluten-free

$16.00

Dessert

Baked Cannoli (2)

$7.95Out of stock

Fresh-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

$4.95Out of stock

Beverage

20 Ounce Coca Cola Bottle

$2.50

20 Ounce Diet Coca Cola Bottle

$2.50

20 Ounce Sprite Bottle

$2.50

Sides

Ranch

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

$2.00 Topping

$2.00

$2.25 Topping

$2.25

Pizza Special

Pizza Special

$9.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade pizza offering thin, hand-tossed and gluten-free crusts and 3 types of cheeses mozzarella, St.Louis style or a blend of both. All of our sauces are housemade so you can choose between red sauce, alfredo sauce or buffalo. We also offer a house salad and chef salad, garlic bread bites and chicken bites. We are starting with a limited menu and limited hours but planning on increasing in the spring.

Website

Location

2095 Bentley Plaza, Fenton, MO 63026

Directions

