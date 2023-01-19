Pie O My Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Homemade pizza offering thin, hand-tossed and gluten-free crusts and 3 types of cheeses mozzarella, St.Louis style or a blend of both. All of our sauces are housemade so you can choose between red sauce, alfredo sauce or buffalo. We also offer a house salad and chef salad, garlic bread bites and chicken bites. We are starting with a limited menu and limited hours but planning on increasing in the spring.
Location
2095 Bentley Plaza, Fenton, MO 63026
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sugarfire Smokehouse - Valley Park
No Reviews
932 Meramec Station Rd Valley Park, MO 63088
View restaurant
The Corner Pub & Grill - Corner Pub Valley Park
No Reviews
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105 St Louis, MO 63122
View restaurant
Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack Valley Park
No Reviews
13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101 ST LOUIS, MO 63122
View restaurant
The Tavern Kitchen & Bar
No Reviews
2961 Dougherty Ferry Rd. Suite 101 St Louis, MO 63122
View restaurant