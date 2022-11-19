Main picView gallery

Pie-o-neer Pizza 1170 Amphibious Drive

1170 Amphibious Drive

Virginia Beach, VA 23459

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Calzone
Garlic Parmesean & Fries

Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.29+

Customize Your Own Pizza. It's easy as pie.

Pie-o-neer Margherita

Pie-o-neer Margherita

$9.29+

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Carnivore

Carnivore

$9.29+

Organic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$9.29+
PBQ

PBQ

$9.29+

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Cilantro

Deluxe

Deluxe

$9.29+

Organic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Red Onions

Greek

Greek

$9.29+

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Oregano

Cheese

Cheese

$9.29+
Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$9.29+

Slice Combos

1 Slice

1 Slice

$3.75

Slices

Slices

$3.50

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

$9.29

Customize Your Own Calzone, its easy as pie.

Carnivore Calzone

Carnivore Calzone

$9.29

Organic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$9.29
Deluxe Calzone

Deluxe Calzone

$9.29

Organic Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Red Onions

Greek Calzone

Greek Calzone

$9.29

Mozzarella Cheee, Tomatoes, Red Onions,, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Oregano,

PBQ Calzone

PBQ Calzone

$9.29

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Cilantro

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.29
Pie-o-neer Margherita Calzone

Pie-o-neer Margherita Calzone

$9.29

Roasted Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Cauliflower Crust Pizzas

Build Your Own Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Build Your Own Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$13.29
Pieoneer Margherita Cauliflower

Pieoneer Margherita Cauliflower

$13.29
Carnivore Cauliflower

Carnivore Cauliflower

$13.29
Deluxe Cauliflower

Deluxe Cauliflower

$13.29
PBQ Cauliflower

PBQ Cauliflower

$13.29
Greek Cauliflower

Greek Cauliflower

$13.29
Hawaiian Cauliflower

Hawaiian Cauliflower

$13.29
Cheese Cauliflower

Cheese Cauliflower

$11.29
Pepperoni Cauliflower

Pepperoni Cauliflower

$12.29

Wings

Buffalo Wings & Fries

Buffalo Wings & Fries

$9.29

5 wings served with fries

Garlic Parmesean & Fries

Garlic Parmesean & Fries

$9.29

5 wings served with fries

Fries

Fries

$3.99
Homemade Ranch

Homemade Ranch

$0.69

10 PC Buffalo Wings & Fries

$14.29

10PC Garlic Parmesan Wings & Fries

$14.29

Pastas

Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$9.29
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$9.29

Penne Pasta, Alfredo, Spinach, Mushrooms, Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese

Meatball Pasta

Meatball Pasta

$9.29

Penne Pasta, Marinara, Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil (by request)

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$9.29

Customize Your Own Pizza. It's easy as pie.

"I Just Want a Basic" Salad

"I Just Want a Basic" Salad

$9.29

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Red Onions

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.29

Romaine, Parmesan, Chicken, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.29

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Oregano, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$9.29

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Corn, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onions, Cilantro,

Dessert/Drinks

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.29
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99
Drinks (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Bottle Water, Dr. Pepper)

Drinks (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Bottle Water, Dr. Pepper)

$2.59

Dressing

Homemade Ranch

Homemade Ranch

$0.69
Balsamic Dressing

Balsamic Dressing

$0.75
Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing

$0.75
Marinara

Marinara

$0.69

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Customize your pizza with our organic and natural ingredients

Location

1170 Amphibious Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23459

Directions

Main pic

