  • Nixa
  • Pie Paradiso- 14 MM - 203 e my vernon st
Pie Paradiso- 14 MM 203 e my vernon st

No reviews yet

203 e my vernon st

nixa, MO 65714

Pizza

Give me the meat

$20.00

Quatro Formagio

$20.00

Buff Chicken

$20.00

Its not a burger

$20.00

So you wanna be a vegeterian

$20.00

Leonidas

$20.00

Creamy chicken

$20.00

No Tequila

$20.00

Farm and Forrest

$20.00

The Last Breakfast

$20.00

Too Deep

$20.00

Save room for dessert

$20.00

Build Your own

$15.00

Pepperoni

$15.00

Cheese

$15.00

Sausage

$15.00

Veggie

$15.00

Wings

$12.00

Gnochi

$10.00

The Hill tradition Fried ravioli

$10.00

Lasagna

$12.00

Drink

Drink

$2.50

Slice Cheese

Slice Cheese

$4.00

Slice 1 Meat

Slice 1 Meat

$5.00

Slice Combo

Slicer Combo

$6.00

Slice Special

Slice Specialty

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

203 e my vernon st, nixa, MO 65714

Directions

