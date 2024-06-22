- Home
Pier 19 Country Store
225 Governor Wentworth Highway
Mirror Lake, NH 03853
Restaurant
Appetizer
- French Fries
Crispy French fries$4.00
- Greek Fries
Crispy French fries topped with feta cheese and Greek dressing$8.00
- Wing Dings 8 Pc (Plain/Buffalo)
Crispy chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce (8 pieces)$10.00
- Chicken Fingers 6 Pc (Plain/Buffalo)
Crispy chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce (6 pieces)$10.00
- Onion Rings
Golden crispy onion rings$5.00
- Mozzarella Sticks 6 Pc
Breaded and fried mozzarella sticks (6 pieces)$6.00
- Side Salad$3.50
Salad
- Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, red and green peppers, cucumbers$10.00
- Antipasto
Chopped ham, mortadella, genoa salami, capicola, provolone cheese over garden salad$15.00
- Chef Salad
Chopped turkey, ham and American cheese, over garden salad$15.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Italian croutons, Parmesan cheese$10.00
- Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, red and green peppers, olives, cucumbers, feta cheese$14.00
- Grilled chicken salad$15.00
Calzone
- Special Calzone Slice$7.50
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Calzone filled with fried or grilled chicken, hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing$27.00
- Spanakopita Calzone
Calzone filled with sautéed spinach, minced onions, light mozzarella, and oregano$26.00
- Pepperoni & Cheese Calzone
Calzone filled with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices, and tomato sauce$20.00
- Vegetarian Calzone
Calzone filled with sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella cheese$26.00
- BBQ Chicken Calzone
Calzone filled with grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onions, and mozzarella cheese$27.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Calzone filled with grilled chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese with a Ranch base$27.00
- Greek Calzone
Calzone filled with tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, fresh spinach, minced garlic, and red onions$22.00
- Steak Green Pepper Onion Calzone$24.00
- Big Mac Calzone$26.99
Sub
- Italian Sub/Wrap
Ham, mortadella, genoa salami, capicola, provolone cheese, your choice of toppings, oil and vinegar$16.00
- Ham & Cheese Sub/Wrap
Ham, choice of American or Provolone cheese, choice of toppings$13.00
- Turkey Sub/Wrap
Roasted turkey, choice of American or provolone cheese, make it a club (bacon add on)$15.00
- Steak & Cheese Sub/Wrap
Shaved steak and American cheese$16.00
- Steak Bomb Sub/Wrap
Shaved steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese$18.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sub
Fried or marinated grilled chicken in hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese$16.00
- Chicken Parm Sub
Crispy chicken cutlet with warm marinara sauce, and provolone cheese$15.00
- Chicken Cutlet Sub
Crispy chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise$15.00
- Roast Beef Sub
Warm roast beef with melted American cheese, sweet barbecue sauce, brioche or onion bun$12.00
- Pastrami Sub/Wrap
Chopped pastrami with provolone cheese$15.00
- Tuna Sub/Wrap
Our amazing tuna mix with choice of topping, make it a tuna melt option$12.00
- Cheeseburger Sub
8 ounce prime beef, on a buttered brioche bun with your choice of topping$16.00
- Meatball Provolone Sub
Italian meatballs in warm marinara sauce, provolone cheese$15.00
- Chicken Souvlaki Sub
Marinated grilled chicken on a warm pita bread with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onion, topped with few fries$11.00
- Gyro Pita
Marinated beef strips, on a warm pita, topped with tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, red onion$13.00
- Chicken Bomb Sub
Marinated grilled chicken with sautéed green peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese$16.00
- Sausage Cacciatore Sub
Italian sausage with marinara sauce with sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms, provolone cheese$16.00
- Reuben$15.00
- BLT$13.00
- Pulled Pork$10.99
- Cheesburger$11.50
- Fish Sandwich$10.99
- Breakfast Burrito$7.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
- Grab N Go Sandwich$7.00
Wrap
- Cold Veggie Wrap/Sub
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, broccoli, topped with oil vinegar$12.00
- Chicken Salad Wrap
Our beautifully marinated chicken salad mix with choice of topping, light yet filling$14.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated chicken, Romaine lettuce, croutons, Caesar dressing on white or wheat wrap$15.00
- Chicken Ranch Wrap
Marinated chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, on white or wheat wrap$16.00
- Greek Wrap
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, Greek dressing on white or wheat wrap$15.00
Pasta
- Chicken Parm Pasta
Crispy chicken cutlet over spaghetti pasta in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella$16.00
- Meatball Parm Pasta
Italian meatballs over spaghetti pasta with marinara sauce in melted mozzarella$15.00
- Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Marinated chicken and broccoli over spaghetti pasta with homemade Alfredo sauce$15.00
- Chicken Cacciatore Pasta
Marinated chicken, with sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms over spaghetti pasta with marinara sauce$16.00
- Sausage Cacciatore Pasta
Italian sausage with sautéed green peppers, onions and mushrooms over spaghetti pasta and marinara sauce with melted cheese$16.00
- Cup of Pasta$6.00
Pizza
- Slice of Cheese$2.75
- Slice of Pepperoni$2.99
- Specialty Slice$4.99
- Cheese Pizza
Plain pizza with mozzarella cheese$15.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza topped with pepperoni$20.00
- Italian Sausage Pizza
Pizza topped with Italian sausage, green peppers, and onions$22.00
- Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, hamburger, and ham$29.00
- Vegetarian Pizza
Pizza topped with green peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, and sliced tomatoes$25.00
- Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Pizza topped with marinated grilled chicken, barbecue sauce, red onions, and bacon$27.00
- Greek Pizza
Pizza topped with fresh spinach, sliced tomatoes, minced garlic, Kalamata olives, red onions, and feta cheese$22.00
- Gyro Pizza
Pizza topped with marinated beef strips, red onions, tomatoes, minced garlic, and tzatziki$26.00
- Chicken Inferno Pizza
Pizza topped with fried or grilled marinated chicken, ranch base, red onion, and banana peppers$27.00
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Pizza topped with Alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella, marinated grilled chicken, and broccoli$26.00
- Half & Half Specialty$28.00
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$27.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$22.00
- Hawaiian Pizza$22.00
- Chesters Honey Stung Pizza$24.99
- House Special$26.99
Gluten-Free Pizza
- Cheese Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Plain pizza with mozzarella cheese (Gluten-Free Crust)$12.00
- Pepperoni Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with pepperoni (Gluten-Free Crust)$13.50
- Italian Sausage Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with Italian sausage, green peppers, and onions (Gluten-Free Crust)$13.50
- Meat Lovers Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, hamburger, and ham (Gluten-Free Crust)$16.50
- Vegetarian Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with green peppers, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, and sliced tomatoes (Gluten-Free Crust)$14.50
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with Alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella, marinated grilled chicken, and broccoli (Gluten-Free Crust)$14.50
- Barbecue Chicken Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with marinated grilled chicken, barbecue sauce, red onions, and bacon (Gluten-Free Crust)$15.50
- Greek Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with fresh spinach, sliced tomatoes, minced garlic, Kalamata olives, red onions, and feta cheese (Gluten-Free Crust)$13.50
- Gyro Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with marinated beef strips, red onions, tomatoes, minced garlic, and tzatziki (Gluten-Free Crust)$15.50
- Chicken Inferno Pizza (Gluten-Free)
Pizza topped with fried or grilled marinated chicken, ranch base, red onion, and banana peppers (Gluten-Free Crust)$15.50
Dinner
- Fish and Chips
Fresh battered cod, French fries, side of tartar sauce, lemon$17.00
- Cheeseburger Plate
8 ounce prime beef burger, French fries, side salad$16.00
- Chicken Wing Plate
8 crispy chicken wing dings, French fries, side salad$16.00
- Chicken Finger Plate
6 crispy chicken tenders, French fries, side salad$16.00
- Steak Rice$15.00
- Chicken Rice$15.00
- Veggie Rice$15.00
- Combo$2.00
- Pulled Mac$10.00
- Rib Special$15.00
- Kabob Plate$15.00
- Single Kabob Stick$5.00
Chester's Chicken
- Tender only$2.69
- 3 PcTenders$8.59
- 4 Pc Tenders$9.99
- 8 PcTenders$19.49
- 12 PcTenders$29.49
- 16 PcTenders$39.29
- 1 Pc Bone In$2.40
- 2 Pc Bone In$5.50
- 3 Pc Bone In
- 8 Pc Bone In$19.00
- 12 Pc Bone In$26.00
- 16 Pc Bone In$33.00
- #8 - Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.00
- Chicken Bites$6.00
- Breast Only$4.00
- Thigh Only$3.00
- Wing Only$2.50
- Leg Only$2.50
- Honeybutter Biscuit$1.25
- Fried Chicken sandwich$7.50
- BBQ Chester Sandwich$7.50
- Buffalo Chester Sandwich$7.50
- Honeystung Chester Sandwich$7.50
- Sm Potato Wedge$4.50
- Lg Potato wedge$9.00
- Sm Mac n Cheese$3.00
- Lg Mac n Cheese$7.50
- Sm Mashed Potato /w Gravy$4.50
- Lg Mashed Potato /w Gravy$8.00
- Fried Pie$3.50
- Extra Sauce$1.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Welcome to Pier 19 Country Store, your charming haven in Tuftonboro, New Hampshire! 🌟 From everyday essentials to gourmet treats, our shelves are stocked with handpicked delights. Indulge in our savory pizzas and mouthwatering sandwiches, freshly prepared in our cozy restaurant. Explore our range of snacks, lottery tickets, and premium gas for boats right from our pier. And don't forget to treat yourself to our irresistible selection of ice cream delights! With warm hospitality and a little bit of everything, Pier 19 is your go-to destination for convenience and community. Come on in and discover the magic of Pier 19 today!
225 Governor Wentworth Highway, Mirror Lake, NH 03853