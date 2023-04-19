Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Pier 41

review star

No reviews yet

1039 South Carolina 41

Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Popular Items

Lobster Roll
Burger
Fried Rice

Food Menu

Small Plates

Taco

$5.00

Fried flounder, korean mustard aioli, pineapple salsa, cilantro.

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$10.00

Blue crab, cream cheese, wonton chips.

Ceviche

$12.00

Pickled shrimp, napa cabbage, tomatoes, radish, avocado, chips.

Baked Oyster

$15.00

6 oysters, sesame soy sauce, bread crumbs.

Crab Baked Oyster

$20.00

Baked oysters with crab.

Mussels

Mussels

$13.00

Red curry, coconut milk, boiled peanuts, thai basil.

Calamari

$10.00

Lightly battered, flash fried, kimchi aioli, asian slaw.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Chili vinaigrette, fried garlic, sea salt, sesame seeds.

Medium Plates

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Hot or Cold

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$21.00

Lobster, fried rice, fontina mac & cheese.

Fried Seafood

$22.00

Shrimp, oyster, flounder, napa slaw, sesame fries.

Steam Pot

$23.00

Clams, shrimp, mussels, fried flounder, dashi broth, mushrooms, bok choy, tomatoes, grilled bread.

Fried Rice

$16.00

Choice of shrimp, chicken or vegetables, jasmine rice, soy mustard vinaigrette, white sauce.

Non Seafood

House Salad

$5.00

Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, ginger dressing.

Pot Stickers

$10.00

Pork, waterchestnuts, kimchi, ponzu, cilantro.

House Fries

$5.00

Sesame oil, smoked oyster aioli.

Kimchi Fries

$13.00

Korean beef, kimchi, korean mustard aioli, sriracha ketchup, cilantro, fried garlic.

Burger

Burger

$7.00

Single or double patty, american cheese, japanese mayo, korean mustard, sriracha ketchup.

Teriyaki Chicken Noodle

$16.00

Stir fried vegetables, pineapple, fried shallots, bok choy, egg noodles.

Side Fries

$2.00

Extra Bread

$0.50

Side Asian Slaw

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Fruit

$2.00

Kids

Kid Fish Sandwich

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Fr Shrimp

$7.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Pecan Pie Cheese Cake

$8.00

Drink Menu

NA Bev

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Oj

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Toniuc Water

$2.00

Redbull Can

$4.00

Bubbles

Wycliff

$4.00

Benvolio Prosecco

$9.00

Jacques Pelvas Brut Rose

$10.00

Bottle Jacques Pelvas

$40.00

Bottle Benvolio Prosecco

$36.00

BTL wycliff

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seafood, Raw Bar, and More!

Location

1039 South Carolina 41, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Directions

Gallery
Pier 41 image
Pier 41 image
Pier 41 image

Map
