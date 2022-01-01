Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pier450 St. Mary's County, MD

review star

No reviews yet

48342 Wynne Road

Ridge, MD 20680

Order Again

Starters

Carlos' Baked Oysters on the Half-Shell

$16.00

Cheese & Charcuterie Plate

$20.00

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Crab Balls & Hush Puppies

$17.00

Guacamole & Chips

$10.95

Local Oysters on the Half-Shell

$27.00+

Rockfish Ceviche with Mango & Avocado

$14.50

Steamed Mussels with Sofrito Butter

$16.00

Soups & Salads

Carlos' Crab Cream Soup

$7.00+

Classic Caeser Salad

$13.00

Made for the Beach Salad Bowl

$19.00

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Peggy's 4-Way Vegetarian Beach Salad

$17.00

POV Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.95

Tuna Poke Bowl

$24.00

Vegetarian Poke Bowl

$24.00

Soup, Pasta e Fagioli, cup

$5.00

Soup, Pasta e Fagiolio, bowl

$8.00

Plates

Beef Kebab

$18.00
Crab Cake Dinner

Crab Cake Dinner

$40.00

Croque Monsieur

$15.95

Fresh-Caught Fish Tacos

$22.00

Ginger & Garlic Roasted Chicken

$25.00

Grilled Steak and Coconut Shrimp (10oz)

$47.00
Gumbo with Rockfish

Gumbo with Rockfish

$29.00
Spanish Paella

Spanish Paella

$39.00

Saffron Rice with Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels, Clams, and Spanish Chorizo

Pasta with Vodka Cream Sauce

$17.00

Pier 450 Angus Beef Burger

$18.00

with French Fries

Pork Chop

$31.00

Prime Rib

$34.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Rack of Lamb, Rosemary Grilled

$42.00

Ravioli

$22.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$30.00

on a Homemade Roll, with Cole Slaw

Shortribs & Polenta, Braised

$34.00

Soy and Ginger Salmon

$29.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$24.00

Grilled Steak and Shrimp

$45.00

Seafood Linguini Special

$38.00

Porschetta

$32.00

Side Dishes

Artisan Bread Basket

$7.00

Bacon

$3.50

French Fries

$5.00

Fruit

$3.50

Home Fries

$2.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Toast

$3.50

Vegetable of the Day

$6.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$8.50

Cheesecake with Minted Whipped Cream

$8.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Decadent Chocolate Cake

$8.50

with Homemade Whipped Cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Lavender-Blueberry Creme Brulee

$9.50

Smores Kit

$14.00

Sunday Brunch

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.95

Brioche French Toast

$12.95

Cajun Eggs Benedict

$13.95

Cinnamon Buns

$6.00

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Eggs Benedict with Avocado

$13.95

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Muffins

$2.95

Scones

$2.95

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

Children

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$10.50

Macaroni and Cheese

$8.50

Fire Pit Set up

Fire Pit Set Up

$10.00

Kayak Rental

Kayak Rental (free to Quarters' Guests; outside bar has paddles)

$25.00

Specials

Stirfry Special

$27.00

Tenderloin/Lobster Special

$55.00

Pork Special

$30.00

Branzino Special

$38.00

Chicken Saltenboca Special

$26.00

Duck Special

$28.00

Eggplant Parm

$24.00

Lamb Special

$38.00

Pasta Special

$25.00

Porschetta

$32.00

Porterhouse Special

$50.00

Prime Rib Ques

$18.00

Prime Rib Sammy

$20.00

Prime Rib Special

$34.00

Salad Special

$16.00

Scallop Special

$40.00

Sunday Brunch Special

$22.00

Surf And Turf Kabobs

$30.00

Veal Special

$38.00

Beef Burgonioun

$34.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00+

Ginger ale

$2.50

Strawberry lemonade

$5.00

Water bottle

$1.50

Hot Beverages

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

French press

$4.00

Large press

$12.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Activities

Kayaks

$25.00

Massage

$80.00

Yoga

$60.00

Happy Hour Cruise

$40.00

Sunset Dessert Cruise

$60.00

Quarters Food

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Scone

$6.00

Muffin

$4.00

Kayak Rental $25/hour

Kayak Rental/per hour

$25.00

Firepit Set Up $10

Firepit Set Up

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Pier450 is a beach-chic hospitality destination on Maryland's Western Shore. POV at Pier450 is a casual fine dining restaurant serving locally sourced (where at all possible!) fresh seafood, steaks, pork and more, artfully crafted by our world class chef.

48342 Wynne Road, Ridge, MD 20680

Pier450 image
Pier450 image

